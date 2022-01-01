Creekside Family Restaurant 3888 Oneida Street

Creekside Family Restaurant imageView gallery
American

Creekside Family Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3888 Oneida Street

New Hartford, NY 13413

Popular Items

BYO 3 Egg Omelette
Short Stack French Toast
Pancake special

NA Beverage

Tap Water

Apple juice

$1.75+

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Chocolate milk

$1.75+

Club soda

$2.25

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.25

Cranberry juice

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$2.25

Grapefruit juice

$1.75+

Hot chocolate

$2.00

Ice-T

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$1.75+

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Orange juice

$1.75+

Orange Soda

$2.25

Root beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Tea

$2.00

Tomato juice

$1.75+

V8

$1.75+

Flavored Creamer

$1.00

Kids Soda

$1.50

Large To Go

$0.75

Med To Go

$0.50

Small to Go

$0.25

Favorites

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Sausage gravy over biscuits, served with two eggs, homefries and juice.

Creekside Special

$12.00

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, sausage patty or link, one French toast or pancake, served with home fries, toast, and juice.

Eggciting Special

$11.00

Two eggs, choice of meat, home fries, toast and juice.

Eggs & Greens

$11.50

Two eggs, greens, home fries and toast.

Eggs over Hash

$11.00

Two eggs served over corned beef hash and toast.

French Toast Special

$12.00

Three with choice of meat.

Pancake special

$12.00

Three with choice of meat..

Steak, Eggs & Greens

$17.00

5 oz. grilled ribeye, breakfast greens, two eggs, home fries and toast.

Giambotte

Half Order Giambotte

$7.50

A half sized portion of our Giambotte.

Half order Veggie Giambotte

$7.50

A half Sized portion of our Veggie Giambotte

Giambotte

$13.00

A combination of eggs, Italian sausage, potatoes, sweet bell peppers, long hot peppers, onions and greens, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with toast.

Veggie Giambotte

$13.00

A combination of eggs, potatoes, sweet peppers, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and greens topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with toast.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon on English muffin top with hollandaise sauce, served with home fries.

Benedict Florentine

$13.50

Our classic eggs Benedict served over a bed of spinach with home fries.

Eggs, Eggs,Eggs

One Egg

$1.25

One egg & Tst

$4.25

One egg, Tst & HF

$6.75

One egg, Tst & MT

$7.25

2 Eggs

$2.50

2 Eggs & Tst

$6.75

2 Eggs, Tst & HF

$7.75

2 Eggs, Tst & MT

$8.25

3 Eggs

$3.75

3 Eggs & Tst

$8.00

3 Eggs, Tst & HF

$9.00

3 Eggs, Tst & MT

$9.75

4 Eggs

$5.00

4 Eggs & Tst

$9.25

4 Eggs, Tst & HF

$10.25

4 Eggs, Tst & MT

$11.00

Creekside Creations

BYO 3 Egg Omelette

$12.00

Ingredients folded in, served with home fries and toast.

BYO skillet

$12.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with Ingredients and home fries, topped with melted cheese and served with toast

BYO frittata

$12.50

Ingredients layered on top of key style legs. Served with a side of toast.

BYO stuffed hashbrowns

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, ingredients and cheese stuffed into our crispy hash browns, served with toast.

Specialty 3 Egg Omelette

$12.50

Ingredients folded in, served with home fries and toast.

Specialty Skillet

$12.50

Scrambled eggs mixed with Ingredients and home fries, topped with melted cheese and served with toast

Specialty Frittata

$12.50

Ingredients layered on top of quiche style eggs. Served with toast..

Specialty Stuffed hashbrowns

$12.50

Scrambled eggs, ingredients and cheese stuffed into our crispy hash browns, served with toast.

Sandwich, Wrap, Quesadilla

BYO Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Scrambled eggs and your choice of any three of the build your own ingredients, served in a grilled tortilla with a side of home fries.

Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, fillings and cheese and a grilled wrap.

Build Your Own Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, fillings and cheese and a grilled wrap.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Fried egg, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and American cheese.

The Hartford

$8.50

Fried egg, choice of ham bacon or sausage, spinach and American cheese.

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.25

Scrambled eggs, sweet peppers and American.

Pepper & Egg Wrap

$8.25

Scrambled eggs, sweet peppers and American.

Western Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with diced onion, peppers, ham and cheddar.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Scrambled eggs and your choice of any three of the build your own ingredients, served in a grilled tortilla with a side of home fries.

Griddle

Belgian waffle

$9.00

With butter and powdered sugar..

One French Toast

$4.00

One piece of cinnamon swirl French toast with powder and sugar.

Short Stack French Toast

$8.00

Two pieces of cinnamon swirl French toast with powdered sugar.

Tall Stack French Toast

$9.00

Three pieces of cinnamon swirl French toast with powdered sugar.

French Toast Special

$12.00

Three with choice of meat.

One Pancake

$4.00

One fluffy pancake.

Short Stack of Pancakes

$8.00

Two pancakes.

Tall Stack of Pancakes

$9.00

Three pancakes.

Pancake special

$12.00

Three with choice of meat..

Short Apple Cinn Glazed French Tst

$12.00

Tall Apple Cinnamon Glazed French Toast

$13.00

Short Mint. Chip Cakes

$9.00

Tall Mint Chip Cakes

$10.00

Low-carb

Eggs, meat and fruit

$11.50

Two eggs, greens and a side of meat.

Low-carb

$11.50

Two eggs, meat and a cup of fruit.

Kids

Kid French toast

$5.00

One piece of French toast with two slices of bacon.

Kids scrambled eggs

$5.00

Scrambled eggs and toast.

Mickey Mouse

$5.00

A Mickey Mouse shaped pancake.

Sides

side ham

$3.95

Side corn beef hash

$6.00

Side hollandaise

$1.00

Side greens

$5.50

sd CREEKSIDE greens

$8.50

Cup fruit

$4.50

Parfait

$4.50

Maple syrup

$2.75

Cottage cheese

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Bun

$4.25

Side link sausage

$3.92

Side sausage patties

$3.95

1 Saus Link

$2.00

1 Saus Patty

$2.00

Side toast

$2.20

English muffin

$2.20

Bagel

$2.25

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.50

Side grilled biscuit

$2.25

Toasted hard roll

$2.25

1 Slice of Toast

$1.25

Side Homefries

$4.00

Homefries Peppers and Onion

$5.00

Half order home fries

$2.50

Side hashbrowns

$4.25

Side hash brown peppers and onions

$5.25

Cup oatmeal

$4.00

Bowl of oatmeal

$5.50

1/2 Orders

Half Order Giambotte

$7.50

A half sized portion of our Giambotte.

Half order Veggie Giambotte

$7.50

A half Sized portion of our Veggie Giambotte

Half order home fries

$2.50

sd CREEKSIDE greens

$8.50

Eggs, Eggs, Eggs!

One Egg

$1.25

One egg & Tst

$4.25

One egg, Tst & HF

$6.75

One egg, Tst & MT

$7.25

2 Eggs

$2.50

2 Eggs & Tst

$6.75

2 Eggs, Tst & HF

$7.75

2 Eggs, Tst & MT

$8.25

3 Eggs

$3.75

3 Eggs & Tst

$8.00

3 Eggs, Tst & HF

$9.00

3 Eggs, Tst & MT

$9.75

4 Eggs

$5.00

4 Eggs & Tst

$9.25

4 Eggs, Tst & HF

$10.25

4 Eggs, Tst & MT

$11.00

Appetizers

Appetizer French Fries

$6.00

The double portion of French fries.

Appetizer Onion Rings

$7.00

Generously portioned, golden fried onion rings.

Creekside Sampler

$13.00

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and French fries.

Appetizers Sweet Fries

$7.00

Sweet potato waffle fries.

Creekside Greens

$13.00

Escarole mixed with salami, ham, sweet & hot peppers, garlic, Romano cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Six served with house marinara.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Steakhouse tenders with your choice of sauce.

Specialty Burgers

All burgers are served with French fries and a pickle.

Bacon Blue Burger

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing.

Boom Boom Burger

$12.00

Bread-and-butter pickles, boom boom sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Choose your own toppings.

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.

French Onion Burger

$12.00

Grilled onion and Swiss cheese.

Greens Burger

$12.00

As scroll, provolone cheese and garlic mayo.

Mushroom Swiss burger

$12.00

Mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Philly Burger

$12.00

Provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Swiss cheese, thousand Island and sauerkraut on marble rye.

Reuberger

$12.00

Bacon Jalepeno Burger

$12.00

Bbq Burger

$12.00

Double Cheeseburg

$12.00

Baskets

All baskets are served with fries.

Scallop Basket

$13.00

Breaded scallops with cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce.

Tender Basket

$12.00

Chicken tenders with dipping sauce.

Hot Sandwiches

All hot sandwiches are served with French fries and a pickle.

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Hot Beef

$11.00

Smothered in gravy.

Hot Turkey

$11.00

Smothered in gravy.

Philly on Kaiser

$11.00

Thin sliced beef, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Rachel

$11.00

Turkey , sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese on marble rye.

Classic Reuben

$11.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese on marble rye.

Tuna melt

$11.00

Tuna salad, tomato and Swiss cheese on marble rye.

Two hot dogs

$7.50

Specialty Wraps

All wraps are served with chips and a pickle.

BLT wrap

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mail.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Seasoned chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese.

Chicken & Greens Wrap

$11.50

Grilled chicken, greens and mozzarella.

Philly Wrap

$11.50

Thin sliced beef, grilled onions, peppers and provolone cheese.

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey and mayo.

Tuna Wrap

$10.50

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Steak & Greens Wrap

$14.50

Steak, greens and mozzarella.

Deli Sandwiches

All deli sandwiches are served with chips and a pickle.

Deli sandwich

$9.50

Ham, turkey or roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

Turkey club

$11.50

Triple-decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Classic BLT

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.

Egg & Olive Sand

$7.75

Egg salad with olives on your choice of bread.

Egg Salad

$7.00

Egg salad on your choice of bread.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Philly Quesadilla

$13.00

Salads

BLT salad

$12.00

Lettuce, bacon, tomato and croutons.

Buffalo chicken Salad

$12.00

Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons, and blue cheese crumbles.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, Craisins, sliced mandarin oranges, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and croutons

Side salad

$4.00

Garden salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and croutons.

Turkey Julienne

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion, top with thinly sliced turkey, American cheese, sliced egg and croutons.

Soups

Quart of Mushroom Stew

$8.95

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.00

Cup of Chowder

$3.00

Chowder is only typically available on Fridays.

Cup of Mushroom Stew

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$4.00

Bowl Chowder

$4.00

Mush Stew

$4.00

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger with fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese with fries.

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

One hot dog with fries.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & cheese with fries.

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Tenders with fries.

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Rigatoni

$5.00

Veggie

$4.00

Mac & cheese

$5.00

Quart Pot Salad

$5.00

Quart Mac Salad

$5.00

Quart Pasta Salad

$5.00

French fries

$4.00

Sweet fries

$5.00

French fries /gravy

$3.00

Fries side Gravy

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Mashed Gravy

$3.00

Mashed Butter

$3.00

Mashed side Gravy

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded baked

$5.00

Baked

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage cheese

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Items

Ala Mode

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3888 Oneida Street, New Hartford, NY 13413

Directions

Creekside Family Restaurant image

