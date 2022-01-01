- Home
Creekside Family Restaurant 3888 Oneida Street
3888 Oneida Street
New Hartford, NY 13413
NA Beverage
Tap Water
Apple juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate milk
Club soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry juice
Diet Coke
Grapefruit juice
Hot chocolate
Ice-T
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange juice
Orange Soda
Root beer
Sprite
Tea
Tomato juice
V8
Flavored Creamer
Kids Soda
Large To Go
Med To Go
Small to Go
Favorites
Biscuits and Gravy
Sausage gravy over biscuits, served with two eggs, homefries and juice.
Creekside Special
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, sausage patty or link, one French toast or pancake, served with home fries, toast, and juice.
Eggciting Special
Two eggs, choice of meat, home fries, toast and juice.
Eggs & Greens
Two eggs, greens, home fries and toast.
Eggs over Hash
Two eggs served over corned beef hash and toast.
French Toast Special
Three with choice of meat.
Pancake special
Three with choice of meat..
Steak, Eggs & Greens
5 oz. grilled ribeye, breakfast greens, two eggs, home fries and toast.
Giambotte
Half Order Giambotte
A half sized portion of our Giambotte.
Half order Veggie Giambotte
A half Sized portion of our Veggie Giambotte
Giambotte
A combination of eggs, Italian sausage, potatoes, sweet bell peppers, long hot peppers, onions and greens, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with toast.
Veggie Giambotte
A combination of eggs, potatoes, sweet peppers, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and greens topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with toast.
Eggs Benedict
Eggs, Eggs,Eggs
Creekside Creations
BYO 3 Egg Omelette
Ingredients folded in, served with home fries and toast.
BYO skillet
Scrambled eggs mixed with Ingredients and home fries, topped with melted cheese and served with toast
BYO frittata
Ingredients layered on top of key style legs. Served with a side of toast.
BYO stuffed hashbrowns
Scrambled eggs, ingredients and cheese stuffed into our crispy hash browns, served with toast.
Specialty 3 Egg Omelette
Ingredients folded in, served with home fries and toast.
Specialty Skillet
Scrambled eggs mixed with Ingredients and home fries, topped with melted cheese and served with toast
Specialty Frittata
Ingredients layered on top of quiche style eggs. Served with toast..
Specialty Stuffed hashbrowns
Scrambled eggs, ingredients and cheese stuffed into our crispy hash browns, served with toast.
Sandwich, Wrap, Quesadilla
BYO Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs and your choice of any three of the build your own ingredients, served in a grilled tortilla with a side of home fries.
Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, fillings and cheese and a grilled wrap.
Build Your Own Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, fillings and cheese and a grilled wrap.
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and American cheese.
The Hartford
Fried egg, choice of ham bacon or sausage, spinach and American cheese.
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, sweet peppers and American.
Pepper & Egg Wrap
Scrambled eggs, sweet peppers and American.
Western Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs with diced onion, peppers, ham and cheddar.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs and your choice of any three of the build your own ingredients, served in a grilled tortilla with a side of home fries.
Griddle
Belgian waffle
With butter and powdered sugar..
One French Toast
One piece of cinnamon swirl French toast with powder and sugar.
Short Stack French Toast
Two pieces of cinnamon swirl French toast with powdered sugar.
Tall Stack French Toast
Three pieces of cinnamon swirl French toast with powdered sugar.
French Toast Special
Three with choice of meat.
One Pancake
One fluffy pancake.
Short Stack of Pancakes
Two pancakes.
Tall Stack of Pancakes
Three pancakes.
Pancake special
Three with choice of meat..
Short Apple Cinn Glazed French Tst
Tall Apple Cinnamon Glazed French Toast
Short Mint. Chip Cakes
Tall Mint Chip Cakes
Low-carb
Kids
Sides
side ham
Side corn beef hash
Side hollandaise
Side greens
sd CREEKSIDE greens
Cup fruit
Parfait
Maple syrup
Cottage cheese
Sausage Gravy
Muffin
Cinnamon Bun
Side link sausage
Side sausage patties
1 Saus Link
1 Saus Patty
Side toast
English muffin
Bagel
Bagel with cream cheese
Side grilled biscuit
Toasted hard roll
1 Slice of Toast
Side Homefries
Homefries Peppers and Onion
Half order home fries
Side hashbrowns
Side hash brown peppers and onions
Cup oatmeal
Bowl of oatmeal
1/2 Orders
Eggs, Eggs, Eggs!
Appetizers
Appetizer French Fries
The double portion of French fries.
Appetizer Onion Rings
Generously portioned, golden fried onion rings.
Creekside Sampler
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and French fries.
Appetizers Sweet Fries
Sweet potato waffle fries.
Creekside Greens
Escarole mixed with salami, ham, sweet & hot peppers, garlic, Romano cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six served with house marinara.
Chicken Tenders
Steakhouse tenders with your choice of sauce.
Specialty Burgers
Bacon Blue Burger
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing.
Boom Boom Burger
Bread-and-butter pickles, boom boom sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.
Build Your Own Burger
Choose your own toppings.
Classic Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
French Onion Burger
Grilled onion and Swiss cheese.
Greens Burger
As scroll, provolone cheese and garlic mayo.
Mushroom Swiss burger
Mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Philly Burger
Provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions.
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, thousand Island and sauerkraut on marble rye.
Reuberger
Bacon Jalepeno Burger
Bbq Burger
Double Cheeseburg
Baskets
Hot Sandwiches
Buffalo chicken sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Grilled Cheese
Hot Beef
Smothered in gravy.
Hot Turkey
Smothered in gravy.
Philly on Kaiser
Thin sliced beef, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Rachel
Turkey , sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese on marble rye.
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese on marble rye.
Tuna melt
Tuna salad, tomato and Swiss cheese on marble rye.
Two hot dogs
Specialty Wraps
BLT wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mail.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Seasoned chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese.
Chicken & Greens Wrap
Grilled chicken, greens and mozzarella.
Philly Wrap
Thin sliced beef, grilled onions, peppers and provolone cheese.
Turkey Club Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey and mayo.
Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Steak & Greens Wrap
Steak, greens and mozzarella.
Deli Sandwiches
Deli sandwich
Ham, turkey or roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Turkey club
Triple-decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.
Egg & Olive Sand
Egg salad with olives on your choice of bread.
Egg Salad
Egg salad on your choice of bread.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Philly Quesadilla
Salads
BLT salad
Lettuce, bacon, tomato and croutons.
Buffalo chicken Salad
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons, and blue cheese crumbles.
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, Craisins, sliced mandarin oranges, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and croutons
Side salad
Garden salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and croutons.
Turkey Julienne
Lettuce, tomato and onion, top with thinly sliced turkey, American cheese, sliced egg and croutons.
Soups
Kids
Sides
Rice
Rigatoni
Veggie
Mac & cheese
Quart Pot Salad
Quart Mac Salad
Quart Pasta Salad
French fries
Sweet fries
French fries /gravy
Fries side Gravy
Tater Tots
Onion rings
Mashed Gravy
Mashed Butter
Mashed side Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Loaded baked
Baked
Coleslaw
Cottage cheese
Applesauce
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
3888 Oneida Street, New Hartford, NY 13413