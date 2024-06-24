This restaurant does not have any images
Creekside Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small local restaurant where everything is made from scratch and our atmosphere is a comfy plant vibe.
Location
6999 114th Avenue, Glenn, MI 49408