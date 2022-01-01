Creekside Taphouse imageView gallery

Creekside Taphouse Haw Creek

333 Reviews

$$

8 Beverly Rd

Asheville, NC 28805

Mains

CST Hardware Burger

$14.00

Chicken Hardware

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben

$15.00

Portobello

$13.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Extra Hot Dog

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

House Smoked Wings

$15.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.00

Full Rack Ribs

$36.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pork Plate

$15.00

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

BLT

$12.00

Hummus Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Salads/Soups

Small Salad

$7.00

Small Caesar

$8.00

Large Mixed Green

$10.00

Large Caesar

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Salad

$17.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$9.00

Sides

French Fry Side

$4.00

Tater Tot Side

$4.00

Sweet Fry Side

$5.00

Side Mixed Green

$5.00

Side Caesar salad

$6.00

Sd Slaw

$4.00

Collards

$4.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Xtra Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Xtra Tortilla

$1.50

Side Chips

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00

Onion Ring Side

$5.00Out of stock

Side Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

$1 Apple Sauce

$1.50

Desert

Half Pint

$5.00

Buggy Pops

$5.00

Ultimate Brownie Ice Cream Sliders

$5.00

Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$4.00Out of stock

Baskets/Apps

French Fry Basket

$7.00

Sweet Potato Basket

$8.00

Tots Basket

$7.00

Hummus

$8.00

Celery & Carrots LG

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00Out of stock

Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Rib Appetizer

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon Cakes

$9.00Out of stock

Pork Sliders

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces$

Xtra Sauce

Beer

Innovation IPA

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Southern Range Funny Clown IPA

$6.00

Twin Leaf Juicyfruit IPA

$6.00

7 Clans Hop Rooted IPA

$6.00

Sierra Pale

$6.00

Pisgah Pale

$6.00

Weihenstephan Helles Lager

$6.00

Sierra Sunny Little Thing

$6.00

OB Oskars Lager

$3.50

DSSOLVR Kölsch

$6.00

Boojum Balsam Brown

$6.00

Hillman ESB

$6.50

Pisgah Nitro Stout

$6.00

Greenman Porter

$6.00

Urban Orchard Ginger 12 OZ

$7.00

Original Sin Black Widow 12 Oz

$7.00

AV Briney Melon Gose

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Thing Sour

$6.00

Gingers Revenge Pomegranite 12oz

$7.00

Half Pint Pour

Taster

Lukes Fruity Boys

$7.50

No Make

Foothills hoppyum IPA Can

$4.00

Longleaf Ipa

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Can

$5.00

New Belgium Voodoo 19.2oz

$6.00

Oskar Blues Mama's Pils Can

$5.00

Cigar City Marg Gose Can

$6.00

PIsgah Choc. Stout Can

$10.00Out of stock

No Make

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Bold Rock Premium Drycider 12oz

$5.00

PBR

$2.50

Kaliber NA

$4.25

NB Seltzer Berry Blast

$5.00

NB Seltzer Lemonade

$5.00

NB Seltzer Citrus Punch

$5.00

NB Seltzer Tropical Mango

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$10.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$10.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$10.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$10.00Out of stock

Liquor

Popov (House)

$6.00

Absolut

$7.50

Depp Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Firefly

$7.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Titos

$8.50

Prairie Organic

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

DBL Popov (House)

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$15.00

DBL Firefly

$15.00

DBL Depp Eddy Ruby Red

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$16.00

DBL Titos

$17.00

DBL Prairie Organic

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

Rocks Popov (House)

$9.00

Rocks Absolut

$11.25

Rocks Firefly

$11.25

Rocks Depp Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

Rocks Deep Eddy Orange

$12.00

Rocks Titos

$12.75

Rocks Prairie Organic

$12.75

Rocks Grey Goose

$15.00

Gordons (House)

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Gordons (House)

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

Rocks Gordons (House)

$9.00

Rocks Tanqueray

$12.00

Rocks Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Rocks Hendricks

$15.00

Montego Bay (House)

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$8.50

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

DBL Montego Bay (House)

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Kraken

$16.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$16.00

DBL Goslings

$16.00

Rocks Montego Bay (House)

$9.00

Rocks Bacardi

$12.00

Rocks Captain Morgan

$12.00

Rocks Goslings

$12.00

Rocks Kraken

$12.00

Rocks Malibu

$12.75

Rocks Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Juarez Silver (House)

$6.00

Sauza Silver

$7.50

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

CaboWabo Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

DBL Juarez Silver (House)

$12.00

DBL Cabo Anejo

$24.00

DBL Corralejo Blanco

$18.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$18.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$18.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL Sauza Silver

$15.00

Rocks Juarez Silver (House)

$9.00

Rocks Sauza Silver

$11.25

Rocks Corralejo Blanco

$13.50

Rocks Corralejo Reposado

$13.50

Rocks Espolon Blanco

$13.50

Rocks Espolon Reposado

$13.50

Rocks Patron Silver

$19.50

Rocks Vida

$15.00

Rocks Cabo Wabo

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Talisker 10 Year

$17.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$18.00

DBL Laphroaig

$26.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label

$26.00

DBL Glenlivet

$28.00

DBL Talisker 10 Year

$34.00

Rocks Dewars White Label

$12.00

Rocks Laphroaig

$19.50

Rocks Johnnie Walker Black Label

$19.50

Rocks Glenlivet

$21.00

Rocks Talisker 10 Year

$25.50

Old Crow (House)

$6.00

Buff Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Four Roses

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.50

DBL Old Crow (House)

$12.00

DBL Buff Trace

$20.00

DBL Bulleit

$17.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$19.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Crown Apple

$18.00

DBL Four Roses

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$16.00

Rocks Bulleit

$12.75

Rocks Bulleit Rye

$13.50

Rocks Crown Royal

$13.50

Rocks Jack Daniels

$12.75

Rocks Jameson

$12.75

Rocks Jim Beam

$11.25

Rocks Knob Creek

$18.00

Rocks Makers Mark

$13.50

Rocks Old Crow (House)

$9.00

Rocks Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Rocks Four Roses

$12.75

Jagermeister

$7.50

St Brendans Irish Cream

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Fireball

$7.50

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Orchata

$7.00

Peaceh Schnapps

$7.00

Double Jager

$15.00

Double St Brendans

$14.00

Double Kahlua

$14.00

Double Fireball

$15.00

Double Rumple

$15.00

Double Grand Marnier

$18.00

Double Campari

$18.00

Double Amaretto

$14.00

Double Orchata

$14.00

Double Peach Schnapps

$14.00

Rocks Jagermeister

$11.25

Rocks St. Brendans

$10.50

Rocks Kahlua

$10.50

Rocks Fireball

$11.25

Rocks Rumplemintz

$10.50

Rocks Grand Marnier

$13.50

Rocks Campari

$13.50

Rocks Amaretto

$10.50

Rocks Orchata

$10.50

Rocks Peach Schnapps

$10.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Long Island

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Tropical Rum Punch

$6.00

Dragons Blood Sour

$9.00

Red Witch

$7.00

Winter Is Coming

$8.00

B-52

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Blonde Headed Slut

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Four Horsemen

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Mini Marg

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Sex with Alligator

$8.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$8.00

V Oyster Shooter

$7.00

Gin Oyster Shooter

$7.00

Wine

Leese Fitch Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Leese Fitch Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Bocelli Operetta Pino Grigio Glass

$9.00

Bocelli Operetta Pino Grigio Btl

$36.00

Perelada Brut Glass

$6.00

Perelada Brut Bottle

$24.00

The Ned Sauv Blanc Glass

$7.00

The Ned Sauv Blanc Bottle

$28.00

L'Escale Sauv Blanc Glass

$12.00Out of stock

L'Escale Sauv Blanc Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

Tincho

$6.00

Macedon Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Macedon Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Bocelli Sangiovese Glass

$11.00

Bocelli Sangiovese Bottle

$42.00

Poppy Cab Gls

$11.00

Poppy Cab Btl

$42.00

Granacha Glass

$12.00

Granach Bottle

$44.00

Sunday Mimosa

$5.00

NA Beverages

RC Cola

$2.75

7 Up

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Diet RC

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

San pellegrino

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cheerwine

$2.75

Water

Pineapple Juice 8oz

$4.00

Orange Juice 8oz

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice 8oz

$4.00

Cranberry Juice 8oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Zing Zang

$3.00

Sliced Turkey

Thin Slice Turkey

$12.00

Thick Sliced Turkey

$12.00

Sauces/Dressings

1/2 Pint Wing Sauce

$3.50

1/2 Pint BBQ Sauce

$3.50

1/2 Pint Dressings

Cheese

1 lb White American

$5.50

1 lb Swiss

$5.50

1 lb Pepper Jack

$5.50

Sides

Pint Mac Cheese

$12.00

Pint Soup

$10.00

Pint Collards

$12.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$12.00

T-Shirts

Ladies T's

$20.00

Men's T's

$20.00

Ladie's T's Crew

$20.00

Men's T's Crew

$20.00

Ladies V-Neck

$22.00

Mask

$2.00

Hoodies

Black Hoodies

$50.00

Grey Hoodies

$50.00

Black Pull Over Hoodie

Stickers

Creekside Round Sticker

$1.00

Ladies Tank Tops

Black Halter Tanks

$25.00

Grey Tanks

$25.00

Creekside Hats

Hats

$25.00

Creekside Patches

Circle Patch

$6.00

Oval Patch

$6.00

Per Person Buffet

Buffet Per Person

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asheville's Neighborhood Joint

Location

8 Beverly Rd, Asheville, NC 28805

Directions

Gallery
Creekside Taphouse image
Creekside Taphouse image

