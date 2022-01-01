Creekside Pizza & Taproom

Terra d'Oro - Zinfandel

$26.00

MUST BE 21+: Terra d’Oro Amador County Zinfandel displays the classic characteristics unique to this region. Enticing aromas of clove, cinnamon, anise and dark fruits are accompanied by hints of pastry, dried oregano, thyme and fresh dough notes that round out the intense aromatics. This wine boasts an elegant entry with a generous, juicy midpalate and a long finish. Bold and intriguing, Terra d’Oro Amador County Zinfandel is truly a taste of its region. After fermentation in stainless steel tanks, the wine is aged in a combination of French and American oak (24% new) for 18 months resulting in subtle caramel notes with indications of exotic spice. Composition 85% Zinfandel 11% Petite Sirah 3% Teroldego 1% Barbera. 14.5% ABV - Terra d’Oro Winery. NOTE: Bottles for sale on this online menu are specific for Take Out orders. Creekside's extensive curated California wine menu is provided for dine-in guests. Reserve your next full service dining experience at CreeksideSA.com