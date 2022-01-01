Creekside Pizza & Taproom

- Home
Appetizers
THE Burrata Plate
Our ALL NEW premium, fresh, hand-tied creamy burrata cheese, with baby lettuces, tossed in a Cabernet vinaigrette, with uncured salami, Castelvetrano olives, sweet tomatoes and basil. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, black salt and a side of toasted sourdough bread. Creekside is pleased to be one of two restaurants this side west of the Rockies to partner with Grande Cheese to bring you an unforgettable Burrata Cheese experience.
Garlic Parmesan Puffs
Eight (8) warm golden rolls slathered in fresh garlic herb butter. Kinda like garlic knots, but these a are like ping-pong ball sized...rolled puffs. Eat right away as they're best hot and fresh.
Our Meatballs, Our Sauce
Three (3) 100% percent Angus beef hand-rolled meatballs smothered in our savory marinara sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. Our meatballs rock.
Wings Over Creekside
Premium & flavorful Free Range Rocky chicken wings, marinated in fresh garlic, paprika, cayenne pepper, then oven-roasted until crisp (roasted, never deep fried). Garnished with lemon, cilantro, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Choose 6 or 12 wings. These are not saucy "buffalo wings" (you're gonna love our wings). 12 wings shown in picture.
Fingerling Potatoes
Oven roasted fingerling potatoes, prepared with fresh herbs, extra virgin olive oil, and savory spices. Served with our our awesome house-made Greek yogurt chipolte dipping sauce on the side. Allow 15 minutes prep time as each order is...made to order.
Soup & Salads
Creekside Toss Salad
Crisp local and organic lettuces, carrot, tomato, and garbanzo beans tossed with Creekside's signature country style vinaigrette dressing on the side. Super fresh, triple hand washed highest quality lettuces. Dressing comes on the side.
Yagottahava Caesar Salad
Petite Romaine heart lettuce laced with our unbeatable Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons. One of the great Caesars. Dressing comes on the side. Optional addition of grilled chicken breast and optional anchovies.
Sweet Heart Salad
Our crisp lettuces, avocado, seasonal berries, cucumber, red onion, goat cheese, and toasted almonds. Finished with our handmade blackberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Generous for one or shareable for two; this meal-size salad is one of Creekside's most popular items.
Citrus Shrimp Salad
Wild, cold water shrimp salad, served on a bed of crisp greens with avocado and cilantro. Refreshing, bright and satisfying.
Buried Treasure Salad (Keto Friendly)
Sweet baby lettuces, free range hard-boiled egg, whole roasted fingerling potatoes, sweet tomatoes, Kalamata olives and topped with Willie Bird turkey bacon. Our housemade Greek yogurt blue cheese dressing comes on the side. X marks-the-spot on this meal-sized chef salad. Potatoes and bacon will come "on the side" in separate container. Use the bacon to mark your own X on this Keto-friendly salad! Warning: Please allow 20 minutes for prep time (each salad is made-to-order)
CHILI: Epic Three Bean Chili
Creekside's Chili is outstanding! Prepared with lean Angus beef, three different beans and slow simmered to perfection. Topped sharp Cheddar cheese, red onion, and sour cream (all on the side).
SOUP: Sweet Corn Chowder
Sweet corn, Pasilla chili, red potatoes, and applewood smoked bacon in a savory herbed chicken stock base with a little cream. A savory Creekside favorite.
BOTTLED: Creekside Salad Dressing
Chef Janet's Signature Salad Dressings are now available in bottles for home. Made fresh daily at Creekside, we use only premium ingredients, true extra virgin olive oil, each small batch mixed by hand. Limited quantity on hand each day: Blonde Vinaigrette, Blackberry Vinaigrette or Caesar Dressing, each in 8 oz bottles. (Sorry, our Ranch and Blue Cheese dressings are not available to go in bottles).
ADD-ONS: Extras & Sides for Salads
Add to your meal or load up your fridge with additional Creekside side order dressings and toppings.
Sandwiches
Big Stout Beef
Roasted choice rare roast beef, sliced cold and thin, piled high on a toasted sourdough roll. Served with piping hot beefy stout beer based (au jus) dipping sauce. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Deconstructed Meatball Sandwich
Three (3) handcrafted Creekside meatballs in our red sauce served with a toasted sourdough roll and shaved Parmesan cheese to create your own sub sandwich. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Lemon Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, grilled, and sliced served on a toasty sourdough roll with our pesto spread, baby lettuces, and sliced tomato. Choice of Kettle Chips or small side house salad.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Wild, cold water shrimp salad on European style wheat bread with sliced tomato and leaf lettuce, prepared with a light, refreshing mayonnaise and fresh lime juice dressing. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Equanimity (V/GF)
Vegetarian & Gluten Free Sandwich: Fresh avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and peppadews, with sharp cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce and a smear of lemon pesto spread on Flour Craft Bakery gluten free focaccia bread. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Hillside Gobbler BLT
Thick, crispy and smoked Willie Bird turkey bacon, sweet gem lettuce, sliced avocado and tomato with mayo on a toasted Bordenave’s sourdough roll. A monster ABLT sandwich. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Cali Cheesesteak Sandwich
A succulent cheesesteak sandwich with lean roast beef, sautéed bell peppers and onions, sharp cheddar cheese, served on a Bordenave Sourdough roll. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Tender slow cooked corned beef, served hot with melted Swiss cheese on light rye bread with Creekside garden slaw, and Sir Kensington whole grain mustard. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Salami Sandwich
Molinari dry Italian salami piled thick and high, with red onion, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and olive oil on a toasty sourdough roll. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Sausage Sandwich
Mildly spicy Italian sausage smothered in sauteed bell peppers and onions on a toasted sesame seed roll. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Pastas
Crushing Mac & Cheese
Our house blend of four rich and creamy cheeses over our twisty cavatappi corkscrew macaroni pasta, topped with an oven-baked panko crunch.
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Creekside meat sauce over a generous helping of spaghetti. Rich and hearty with lean beef, cabernet sauvignon red wine, and herbs. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Pasta Marinara
Spaghetti or twisty cavatappi corkscrew pasta smothered in our house marinara. (Cavatappi noodles shown in picture)
Pesto Pasta
Bright and zesty house-made pesto tossed with a generous serving of tender cavatappi corkscrew pasta. Our pesto is Nut Free; no nuts. (Image shown with grilled chicken as an optional add on).
Kids
Vegtriples
A healthy trio of fresh broccoli, carrots and cauliflower, oven roasted and served with a side of Ranch.
Kids' Salad
Small toss salad with choice of house vinegarette or Ranch on the side.
Mac & Cheese
Kids' rich and creamy four-cheese sauce over twisty Cavatappi macaroni corkscrew pasta. Simple., classic, smaller kid-size version of our Crushing Mac & Cheese.
Kids' Pasta
Fun twisty corkscrew pasta noodles. Several preparation options available including "dry,' butter & cheese, olive oil. Sorry, no current gluten free option.
Pizzas
Plain Cheese Pizza
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices. NOTE: If you want to add toppings, you need to select "BUILD YOUR OWN" pizza from our pizza menu. This "Cheese Pizza" option is just for Cheese pizzas. If you add toppings, it's no longer a Plain Cheese Pizza. Thanks.
Classic Pepperoni
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped with our petite pepperoni. Cut in 8 slices. To add toppings and mess with perfection, choose the "Build Your Own" pizza option.
Alto Adige
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, a base of Sopraffina creamy ricotta white sauce, Mozzarella, imported Italian Speck prosciutto. Finished with wild arugula and shaved Parmesan cheese, balsamic drizzle and lemon zest. Cut in 8 slices. Note: NOT available as a Vegan option due to the Ricotta and shaved Parm.
Backdraft (Spicy)
A four alarm fire spicy hot pizza with four peppers and four toppings. 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust and red sauce base, with fresh habanero, serrano, jalapeno, and chili pepper, topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Applewood smoked bacon and Creekside's meatballs with our marinara drizzle. This one is off the hook... and ladder. It's not like acid hot or a ridiculous dare; it is built with unique pepper heat you can taste within each bite. Cut in 6 slices. No modifications allowed on this pizza.
Bald Hill
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust with a creamy Sopraffina ricotta white sauce base, pan sauteed balsamic onions, peppadews (a sweet, mildly spicy South African pepper about the size of a cherry tomato), plus arugula and a drizzle of local organic honey. Cut in 8 slices. Note: NOT available with Vegan Cheese
Biagio
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage, pan sautéed balsamic onions, and finished with a basil oil drizzle. Cut in 8 slices.
Day on the Green
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, a blend of our red tomato and Sopraffina (creamy ricotta cheese) sauces, topped with Mozzarella cheese, peppadews, bell pepper medley, red onions, minced garlic, olive oil, and fresh kale. Cut in 8 slices.
Geronimo
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped Applewood smoked bacon, sweet tomatoes, basil oil, plus a side of lemon drizzled baby lettuce and our all new hand-tied premium burrata cheese to "crown" your pizza with at home (we keep lettuce and burrata "on the side" in a separate container so they stay fresh from wilting/melting the heat of traveling). Cut in 8 slices. Option for "vegan/dairy-free cheese" is for base cheese only (burrata is not dairy free).
Heart Of Marin
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust with our pesto & Sopraffina blended sauce base (not a red tomato sauce base), Mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onion, sweet tomatoes, and Kalamata olives. Cut in 8 slices.
Lone Star
The Lone Star Pizza: 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni, sausage, jalapeño, finished with dollops of ricotta cheese.
Meat Lover
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, packed with the meats: Pepperoni, Creekside meatballs, sliced salami, and sausage. Cut in 8 slices
November Rain
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, a pesto base sauce and our Mozzarella cheese, topped with our earthy original blend of trumpet, shiitake, and white mushrooms, all pan sautéed in oil, shallots, fresh thyme and a dash of butter. (non-vegan). Cut in 8 slices. Optional base sauce of Creekside's red/tomato sauce, Sopraffina (white creamy Ricotta), or a blend of any of two (red, white or green).
Perfect Storm (Combo)
Creekside's most popular pizza: 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, loaded with our petite pepperoni, sausage, black olives, artichoke hearts, and green onions. Cut in 8 slices.
Poppy
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped with smoked Gouda cheese, Castelvetrano (green) olives, sweet tomatoes, green onions, and finished with a lemon zest. Cut in 8 slices.
Sleeping Lady (Margherita)
Our Margherita pizza; 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base, classic fresh Mozzarella, sweet tomatoes, finished with olive oil, smoked salt and fresh fine-chopped basil. Cut in 8 slices. Prosciutto optional add on.
Stinson Sunset (Hawaiian)
Our Hawaiian pizza: 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh diced pineapple, Canadian bacon, and our sweet bell pepper medley. Cut in 8 slices. Mahalo and Aloha.
Victory Garden (100% Vegan, Gluten Free & Allergy Free)
Our Completely Vegan and Gluten free crust (rice & tapioca flour,; no nuts), Creekside's savory red sauce, now featuring Miyoko's Creamery new 100% Nut Free/Allergy Free 100% lactose/dairy-free Mozzarella cheese!, Kalamata (purple) olives, sweet tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, finished with fresh basil. Cut in 8 slices. PLEASE NOTE: Vegan cheese and GF crust is already included in the price of this pizza. This pizza is 100% gluten free, allergy free and 100% vegan unless you deliberately choose "regular crust" or "regular cheese" below (note: Creekside's "regular crust is also 100% vegan...don't tell anyone). The Victory Garden comes Gluten Free, Nut-Free and Vegan. Got it? Great. Thanks!
Viva Las Veggies
Vegetarian pizza: 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped with spinach sautéed with roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, pepperoncinis, red onion and finished with zucchini ribbons. Cut in 8 slices.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own 12" Creekside award-winning pizza. Choose your crust, base sauce, cheese, and add your favorite individual toppings. We'll cook and cut into 8 slices. NOTE: Be careful not to go too crazy... it gets expensive with lots of add-ons, sometimes bulky, and some over-topping can make pizzas "wet" and soggy, especially during take-out travel time. Have fun.
Bake at Home Pizza Kits
You Make or Par-Baked. Create & top your own award-winning pizza at home. Making the Best Pizza in Marin requires the best ingredients, starting with the perfect dough, the best sauce, and the highest quality cheese. Choose dough balls or have us Par Bake (half bake) your pizza and you top it with your choice of toppings then finish-bake at home. Have fun! Take Pictures and tag @CreeksideSA #CreeksidaSA
Additional "On The Side"
Ranch Dressing, Sauces, Cold Toppings
Sodas & Juices
Coca-Cola (12 oz can)
Coca-Cola (Made in Mexico)
Diet Coke (12 oz can)
7-Up (12 oz can)
A&W Root Beer (12 oz can)
Ginger Ale (12 oz can)
Tree Top Apple Juice
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice (10 oz)
Organic Coconut Water
Ginger Beer (N/A, 375 ml bottle)
Run Wild - N/A IPA (12 oz single can)
Crystal Geyser (flat water, 12 oz)
Crystal Geyser (Sparkling mineral water)
Crystal Geyser (Sparkling Lemon)
Izze - Clementine (12 oz bottle)
Izze - Pomegranate (12 oz bottle)
Milk - Organic & Low Fat
Craft Beer TO GO (Must Be 21+)
Russian River - Pliny the Elder (Single 500ml bottle)
MUST BE 21+: Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine. 8% ABV Double IPA. - Russian River Brewing Company. NOTE: Creekside Taproom is open daily from 11am with 40 tap handles featuring over 30 craft beers from over 25 craft breweries, plus wine, kombucha and cider on tap. Come celebrate the craft! Happy Hour daily at 4pm with all draft beer and wine by the glass at just $4 each. Come by or Book your next dine-in Creekside Experience at CreeksideSA.com
Absolution - 405 IPA (4x16oz cans)
MUST BE 21+: A modern take on a West Coast tradition with low bitterness and flavors of Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Sultana hops. - Absolution Brewing Company. Gold Prize winner at the 2021 San Diego International Beer Festival. 6.8% ABV, 4 x 12 oz cans. NOTE: Creekside Taproom is open daily from 11am with 40 tap handles featuring over 30 craft beers from over 25 craft breweries, plus wine, kombucha and cider on tap. Come celebrate the craft! Happy Hour daily at 4pm with all draft beer and wine by the glass at just $4 each. Come by or Book your next dine-in Creekside Experience at CreeksideSA.com
Absolution - Hazy IPA (4x16oz cans)
Cooperage - IPA 4x16oz cans)
Cooperage - Pale Ale (4x16oz cans)
Dust Bowl - Peace, Love & Haze (4x12oz cans) Hazy IPA
Easy-drinking, light, nice mild character. Two-Row pale malt and the use of flaked oats and white wheat give the beer a clean, crisp character with a little sweetness, light body and smooth mouthfeel. Very low bitterness. New England style Hazy IPA, 6.3% ABV. Smooth and satisfying! NOTE: Creekside Taproom is open daily from 11am with 40 tap handles featuring over 30 craft beers from over 25 craft breweries, plus wine, kombucha and cider on tap. Come celebrate the craft! Happy Hour daily at 4pm with all draft beer and wine by the glass at just $4 each. Come by or Book your next dine-in Creekside Experience at CreeksideSA.com
Ghost Town - Hazy IPA (4x16oz cans)
HenHouse - (4x16oz cans)
MUST BE 21+: Incredible Pale Ale at 6.9% ABV, this style of beer offers hop-forward flavors and aromas as well as hop bitterness supported by a malt backbone. Use of different hops offer different flavors and aromas. Cascade, Simcoe, Mosaic, Belma and Hallertau Blanc, all of our hoppy beer flows through what this beer has allowed us to do - it’s our keystone and it’s always hella fresh! - HenHouse. NOTE: Creekside Taproom is open daily from 11am with 40 tap handles featuring over 30 craft beers from over 25 craft breweries, plus wine, kombucha and cider on tap. Come celebrate the craft! Happy Hour daily at 4pm with all draft beer and wine by the glass at just $4 each. Come by or Book your next dine-in Creekside Experience at CreeksideSA.com
Humble Sea - Hazy IPA (4x16oz cans)
MUST BE 21+: NOTE: Creekside Taproom is open daily from 11am with 40 tap handles featuring over 30 craft beers from over 25 craft breweries, plus wine, kombucha and cider on tap. Come celebrate the craft! Happy Hour daily at 4pm with all draft beer and wine by the glass at just $4 each. Come by or Book your next dine-in Creekside Experience at CreeksideSA.com
Humble Sea - WC IPA (4x16oz cans)
Maui Brewing - Blonde (4x12oz cans)
Moonlight Death & Taxes - (4x16oz cans)
Moonlight - Reality Czech Pilsner (4x16oz cans)
MUST BE 21+: Bohemian/Czech-style Pilsner. Soft, delicate and clean with a distinct freshness reminiscent of fresh baked bread and dreamy floral hops. 4.8% - Moonlight Brewing Company
Old Caz - Amber Lager (4x16oz cans)
Old Caz - Free Craigs Hazy IPA (4x16oz can)
MUST BE 21+: For Free Craig’s, we wanted to step away from the crisp, dry character of our West Coast IPA, and make something a little softer and more tropical - Tom and Bryan, Old Caz. 6.9% AVB Hazy IPA NOTE: Creekside Taproom is open daily from 11am with 40 tap handles featuring over 30 craft beers from over 25 craft breweries, plus wine, kombucha and cider on tap. Come celebrate the craft! Happy Hour daily at 4pm with all draft beer and wine by the glass at just $4 each. Come by or Book your next dine-in Creekside Experience at CreeksideSA.com
Old Caz - Pilsner (4x16oz cans)
Old Caz - Pale Ale (4x16oz cans)
Original Pattern - IPA (4x16oz cans)
MUST BE 21+: NOTE: Creekside Taproom is open daily from 11am with 40 tap handles featuring over 30 craft beers from over 25 craft breweries, plus wine, kombucha and cider on tap. Come celebrate the craft! Happy Hour daily at 4pm with all draft beer and wine by the glass at just $4 each. Come by or Book your next dine-in Creekside Experience at CreeksideSA.com
Original Pattern - Oktoberfest (4x160z cans)
Original Pattern- Pale Ale (4x16oz cans)
Ace Guava Hard Cider (Single 12oz Can)
MUST BE 21+: ACE Guava Cider was inspired by a trip to Brazil where we enjoyed the national cocktail, a caipirinha, blended with fresh local guava juice. ACE Guava Cider has a fresh guava aroma and citrusy mouthfeel with a ridiculously smooth finish. 5% ABV. - ACE Cider Company. Sold as single 12oz can.
Athletic Brewing "Run Wild" N/A IPA (Single 12oz Can)
Golden State Cider - Mighty Dry (4x16oz cans)
Wine TO GO (Must be 21+)
Freakshow - Zinfandel
MUST BE 21+: Halloween Special! Freakshow Zinfandel is the third installment in the Freakshow lineup, following a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Red Blend. The Dazzling Fire Mistress pays homage to our roots in Lodi, a region known for exceptional Zinfandel. Typically known as a bold varietal, Freakshow Zin shows the softer, sexier side of Lodi Zin, focusing on the distinctive bright fruit and spice characteristics for which our heritage varietal is known. 17 months - 82% American oak / 18% French oak. 750ml bottle. 15.5% ABV - Michael David Winery. NOTE: Bottles for sale on this online menu are specific for Take Out orders. Creekside's extensive curated California wine menu is provided for dine-in guests. Reserve your next full service dining experience at CreeksideSA.com
Raeburn - (Light) Pinot Noir
Sea Sun - Pinot Noir
MUST BE 21+: Sea Sun celebrates our ongoing exploration of California and its great diversity of land. Our Pinot Noir is sourced from premier coastal regions, with cooling breezes off the Pacific Ocean that balance the bright warmth of the sun. These ideal conditions allow for an extended growing season, enabling us to create a layered wine that holds broad appeal. Strikingly soft, with scents of baked cherries, vanilla and brown spice. 13% ABV. NOTE: Bottles for sale on this online menu are specific for Take Out orders. Creekside's extensive curated California wine menu is provided for dine-in guests. Reserve your next full service dining experience at CreeksideSA.com
Silver Peak - Cabernet Sauvignon
MUST BE 21+: Multi-layered flavors of dark plums and blackberries with gentle tannins. Fermented 12 days on the skins at 90°. Pumped over 3-4 times daily. 18 months in French and American oak barrels. 750ml bottle. 13.5% ABV - North Coast Appellation, Scotto Cellars, Silver Peak Vineyards, California. NOTE: Bottles for sale on this online menu are specific for Take Out orders. Creekside's extensive curated California wine menu is provided for dine-in guests. Reserve your next full service dining experience at CreeksideSA.com
Terra d'Oro - Zinfandel
MUST BE 21+: Terra d’Oro Amador County Zinfandel displays the classic characteristics unique to this region. Enticing aromas of clove, cinnamon, anise and dark fruits are accompanied by hints of pastry, dried oregano, thyme and fresh dough notes that round out the intense aromatics. This wine boasts an elegant entry with a generous, juicy midpalate and a long finish. Bold and intriguing, Terra d’Oro Amador County Zinfandel is truly a taste of its region. After fermentation in stainless steel tanks, the wine is aged in a combination of French and American oak (24% new) for 18 months resulting in subtle caramel notes with indications of exotic spice. Composition 85% Zinfandel 11% Petite Sirah 3% Teroldego 1% Barbera. 14.5% ABV - Terra d’Oro Winery. NOTE: Bottles for sale on this online menu are specific for Take Out orders. Creekside's extensive curated California wine menu is provided for dine-in guests. Reserve your next full service dining experience at CreeksideSA.com
Tortoise Creek - Sauvignon Blanc
MUST BE 21+: Tortoise Creek Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from sustainably farmed vineyards in San Luis Obispo (75%) and Paso Robles (25%). Our Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and dry but fruit forward with notes of white peach and tropical fruit on the bouquet. 13.7% ABV. 750ml bottle. NOTE: Bottles for sale on this online menu are specific for Take Out orders. Creekside's extensive curated California wine menu is provided for dine-in guests. Reserve your next full service dining experience at CreeksideSA.com
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Creekside is Marin County’s award-winning artisan pizzas, crisp salads, deli-inspired sandwiches and hearty pastas. Enjoy our craft beer selection featuring over 30 craft beers from more than 25 craft breweries on tap daily, plus our curated California-only wine menu. Full-service Indoor Dining, Curbside Service, Takeout and open-to-public outdoor dining on San Anselmo's Creekside Commons Plaza and Creek Park. Happy Hour every day at 4pm for our "walk up and dine in guests" (must be present, 2 drink maximum). Last indoor dining seating 30 minutes prior to close. Reservations & More info at www.CreeksideSA.com
