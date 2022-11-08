- Home
- Creekwood Grill
Creekwood Grill
576 Reviews
$$
12710 Telge Rd.
Cypress, TX 77429
Popular Items
Munchies
Cheesy Bites
Delicious basket of fried cheddar cheese curds served with chipotle ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Pickle strips breaded and fried to perfection served with ranch or Chipotle Ranch
Cowboy Nachos
Potato chips covered with pulled pork, queso cheese, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes, diced onions, a dollop of Daisy, and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Bites
Delicious basket of fried cheddar cheese curds tossed in buffalo sauce and served with chipotle ranch dressing
Pretzels
Two baked pretzels served with our savory Crawford Bock beer cheese
Queso
Queso with tortilla chips and as an option you can add shredded pork for $1 more
Queso w/Brisket
Queso w/Pork
Queso w/Spicy Ground Beef
Pesto Fries
French fries tossed with basil pesto. garlic, and Parmesan cheese
Chips N Salsa
Fire roasted tomato salsa with tortilla chips
Wings
Burgers
Creekburger
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, mayo and your choice of American, cheddar, jack, pepper jack or Swiss cheese.
Cypresswood
Sliced bacon, jack cheese, avacado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
P.O. Original
This is a nod to the Original P.O. Burger from the joint that was here back in the day! Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, sliced bacon, lettuce and mayo.
Patty Melt
Two patties with Cheddar, Swiss and American cheeses, grilled onions and chipotle mayo on Texas Toast - A Classic!
Wheelhouse
Sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sliced bacon, A1 Steak sauce, lettuce, and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun
The BOB
CreekBurger with thick sliced bacon
Hill Country
Onion strings, jack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo
Texas Heat
Pickled jalapenos, fried jalapenos, fried pickles, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole mustard, chipotle mayo, on a jalapeno cheddar bun
MacAttack
Corkscrew pasta with cheddar cheese, sliced bacon, lettuce, pickle, and mayo
Hot BOB
The BOB with jalapenos pressed into the patty
Roadhouse
Sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.
Sandwiches
Chicken Avo
Grilled chicken with sliced avocado, sliced bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a wheat bun
Hickory Chick
Grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, sliced bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a wheat bun
Chicken Goat
Grilled chicken breast with goat cheese, basil pesto, sauteed mushroom, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a wheat bun
Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot
Creekwood Cubano
Roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickle strips and creole mustard on a jalapeno cheddar hoagie
Texas Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
BLAT
Get it? It's a BLT and we added avocado...Mind Blown! Thick cut bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, pickles and onions on a jalapeno cheddar bun
Tacos
Salads
Texas Cobb
House salad mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg and ranch dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
House salad mix with BBQ chicken, sweet kernel corn, diced tomatoes, fried onion strings, avacado and Chipotle ranch
Buffalo Wedge
Buffalo chicken tenders on top of iceberg wedges with chopped tomato, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Caddyshack
Salad mix with choice of fried or grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, diced tomato & chopped bacon
Taco Salad
Side Salad
Your basic, super fresh garden salad! Your choice of dressing
Loaded Baked Potato
Chicken Baked Potato
Pork Baked Potato
Brisket Baked Potato
CUP Southwest Chicken Soup
BOWL Southwest Chicken Soup
CUP Soup of the Day
BOWL Soup of the Day
Favorites
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders lightly battered and fried. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce and one side
Tossed Tenders
Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, honey garlic, or teriyaki. Your choice of dipping sauce and one side
Chicken Fried Steak
Beef cutlet breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato
Chicken Fried Chicken
Same as CFS but with chicken. See what we did there? Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato
Cajun Catfish
Catfish filet seasoned with blackened seasoning and sauteed.
Fried Shrimp
Six butterflied golden fried shrimp with cole slaw, french fries and cocktail sauce.
Fried Catfish
Captain's Platter
Buffalo Mac
Corkscrew pasta with double cheese topped with grilled chicken, chives and drizzled with buffalo sauce
Brisket Mac
From the Grill
Chicken Telge
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and covered with a white wine cream sauce.
Fiesta Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with chopped tomato, onion, jalapenos and melted jack cheese
Tejas BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken dipped in BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and chives
Rooster Cogburn
Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken breast