Mexican & Tex-Mex
American
Bars & Lounges

Creekwood Grill

576 Reviews

$$

12710 Telge Rd.

Cypress, TX 77429

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac
Rockport Tacos
Brisket Baked Potato

Munchies

Cheesy Bites

Cheesy Bites

$8.99

Delicious basket of fried cheddar cheese curds served with chipotle ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.79

Pickle strips breaded and fried to perfection served with ranch or Chipotle Ranch

Cowboy Nachos

Cowboy Nachos

$11.49

Potato chips covered with pulled pork, queso cheese, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes, diced onions, a dollop of Daisy, and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Bites

Buffalo Bites

$9.99

Delicious basket of fried cheddar cheese curds tossed in buffalo sauce and served with chipotle ranch dressing

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.99

Two baked pretzels served with our savory Crawford Bock beer cheese

Queso

Queso

$7.99

Queso with tortilla chips and as an option you can add shredded pork for $1 more

Queso w/Brisket

$9.99Out of stock

Queso w/Pork

$8.99

Queso w/Spicy Ground Beef

$8.99
Pesto Fries

Pesto Fries

$9.99

French fries tossed with basil pesto. garlic, and Parmesan cheese

Chips N Salsa

Chips N Salsa

$4.79

Fire roasted tomato salsa with tortilla chips

Wings

WINGS SMALL

WINGS SMALL

$9.99

Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce - Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, or Dry Rub BBQ

WINGS LARGE

$19.49

Burgers

Creekburger

Creekburger

$12.49

Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, mayo and your choice of American, cheddar, jack, pepper jack or Swiss cheese.

Cypresswood

Cypresswood

$13.99

Sliced bacon, jack cheese, avacado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

P.O. Original

P.O. Original

$13.79

This is a nod to the Original P.O. Burger from the joint that was here back in the day! Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, sliced bacon, lettuce and mayo.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

Two patties with Cheddar, Swiss and American cheeses, grilled onions and chipotle mayo on Texas Toast - A Classic!

Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse

$14.99

Sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sliced bacon, A1 Steak sauce, lettuce, and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun

The BOB

The BOB

$13.79

CreekBurger with thick sliced bacon

Hill Country

Hill Country

$13.49

Onion strings, jack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo

Texas Heat

Texas Heat

$13.99

Pickled jalapenos, fried jalapenos, fried pickles, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole mustard, chipotle mayo, on a jalapeno cheddar bun

MacAttack

MacAttack

$14.49

Corkscrew pasta with cheddar cheese, sliced bacon, lettuce, pickle, and mayo

Hot BOB

Hot BOB

$13.99

The BOB with jalapenos pressed into the patty

Roadhouse

Roadhouse

$13.99

Sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Sandwiches

Chicken Avo

Chicken Avo

$13.49

Grilled chicken with sliced avocado, sliced bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a wheat bun

Hickory Chick

Hickory Chick

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, sliced bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a wheat bun

Chicken Goat

Chicken Goat

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast with goat cheese, basil pesto, sauteed mushroom, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a wheat bun

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Nashville Hot

$12.99
Creekwood Cubano

Creekwood Cubano

$10.99

Roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickle strips and creole mustard on a jalapeno cheddar hoagie

Texas Club

Texas Club

$10.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast

BLAT

BLAT

$9.99

Get it? It's a BLT and we added avocado...Mind Blown! Thick cut bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo on Texas toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, pickles and onions on a jalapeno cheddar bun

Tacos

Rockport Tacos

Rockport Tacos

$14.29

Two tacos with spicy grilled shrimp, fresh cole slaw and a drizzle of house made cilantro lime crema

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$12.99

Blackened catfish, fresh cole slaw and a drizzle of house made cilantro lime crema

Brisket Tacos

$12.99

Salads

Texas Cobb

Texas Cobb

$10.99

House salad mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg and ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.49

House salad mix with BBQ chicken, sweet kernel corn, diced tomatoes, fried onion strings, avacado and Chipotle ranch

Buffalo Wedge

Buffalo Wedge

$10.99

Buffalo chicken tenders on top of iceberg wedges with chopped tomato, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Caddyshack

Caddyshack

$10.29

Salad mix with choice of fried or grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, diced tomato & chopped bacon

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Your basic, super fresh garden salad! Your choice of dressing

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Chicken Baked Potato

$7.99

Pork Baked Potato

$7.99

Brisket Baked Potato

$9.99

CUP Southwest Chicken Soup

$4.99

BOWL Southwest Chicken Soup

$7.49

CUP Soup of the Day

$4.29

BOWL Soup of the Day

$5.99

Favorites

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.29

Chicken tenders lightly battered and fried. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce and one side

Tossed Tenders

Tossed Tenders

$11.99

Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, honey garlic, or teriyaki. Your choice of dipping sauce and one side

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Beef cutlet breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.49

Same as CFS but with chicken. See what we did there? Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato

Cajun Catfish

Cajun Catfish

$13.99

Catfish filet seasoned with blackened seasoning and sauteed.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Six butterflied golden fried shrimp with cole slaw, french fries and cocktail sauce.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$13.99
Captain's Platter

Captain's Platter

$13.79
Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$11.99

Corkscrew pasta with double cheese topped with grilled chicken, chives and drizzled with buffalo sauce

Brisket Mac

Brisket Mac

$14.99

From the Grill

Chicken Telge

Chicken Telge

$12.79

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and covered with a white wine cream sauce.

Fiesta Chicken

Fiesta Chicken

$12.79

Grilled chicken breast topped with chopped tomato, onion, jalapenos and melted jack cheese

Tejas BBQ Chicken

Tejas BBQ Chicken

$12.79

Grilled chicken dipped in BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and chives

Rooster Cogburn

Rooster Cogburn

$11.99

Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken breast

Lonestar Sirloin