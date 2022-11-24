Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Creekwood Restaurant
1,203 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cal-Italian restaurant. Order take or delivery!
Location
3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley, CA 94702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurant