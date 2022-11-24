Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Creekwood Restaurant

1,203 Reviews

$$

3121 Sacramento St

Berkeley, CA 94702

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Little Gems Salad
Side of Fries

Small Plates

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00Out of stock

Crisp Brussels sprouts, pistachio-fried peppercorn praline

Shishito Peppers

$14.00
Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

arugula, blackberry, pistachio, apple-honey vinaigrette - (Vegetarian)

Little Gems Salad

Little Gems Salad

$16.00

Star Route Farms Little Gems, Fingerling Potatoes, Red Onion, Crispy Pancetta, House-Made Creme Fraiche Vinaigrette

Meatballs

Meatballs

$18.00

House made pork and beef meatballs, ricotta, breadcrumbs

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$17.00Out of stock

fennel, chili flake, butter, white wine, toast point

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$6.00

House made Kennebec potato fries, aioli

Burrata

$18.00

Large Plates

Black Cod

$36.00
Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$38.00

Rack of lamb with harissa risotto

Pork Loin

$35.00

Roasted Pork Loin with house made spätzle, white corn, jimmy nardello, roasted squash, and pork jus

Ribeye

$48.00

15 oz, aged ribeye steak served with crispy fingerlings, turnips, beurre rouge

Cameroni

$24.00

Cameroni Noodle pork sausage ragu, snap pea, and pecorino cheese

Gnocchi

$26.00

house made gnocchi with creamy basil pesto and pinenuts

Fettucine

$22.00

tomato, broccolini, cipollini onion, and Parmesan cheese

Cheese Burger & Fries

$19.00

Schmitz Ranch Beef, House-made Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Little Gems, House-made Aioli, Red Onion, Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

fried buttermilk chicken thigh, Calabrian chili aioli, strawberry, arugula, cheddar cheese, brioche bun

Beef Short Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Pizza & Calzone

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom, marinara sauce, mozzarella, white truffle oil

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$24.00

Prosciutto di San Daniele Pizza - mozzarella, Parmesan, arugula, and lemon zest

Potato & Pancetta

Potato & Pancetta

$21.00

Potato, Pancetta, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Onion, Rosemary

Calzone

Calzone

$22.00

tomato, house-made meatballs, mozzarella, red onion

Italian Sausage Pizza

$21.00

house-made pork sausage, red onion, parmesan

Pesto Cherry Tomato

$21.00

Dessert

served with powered sugar, berries, and whipped cream
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade Carrot Cake - cream cheese frosting, (nut free)

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Flourless chocolate cake, with toasted chopped hazelnuts, and fresh whipped cream

Almond Cake

Almond Cake

$12.00

Almond torte topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and raspberry sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Housemade chocolate chip cookies with Maldon sea salt

Almare Gelato

$5.00+

Sparkling Wine (bottle)

BTL Prosecco Spumante - Acinum Extra Dry

BTL Prosecco Spumante - Acinum Extra Dry

$36.00
BTL Spark Rose

BTL Spark Rose

$33.00

Crisp, refreshing, and a balanced sparking rose.

BTL Vietti Moscato D'Asti (375 mL)

BTL Vietti Moscato D'Asti (375 mL)

$20.00

BTL Vino Spumante Cleto Sparking Rose

$36.00

BTL Lanson, 1760 Black Label Champagne

$65.00

White & Rose (bottle)

Rose (still) - French

Rose (still) - French

$32.00

Rosé Napa

$34.00

BTL Pino Bianco - Schulthauser

$36.00

Luli Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, 2019

$42.00
Chardonnay - Reserve Bourgogne

Chardonnay - Reserve Bourgogne

$48.00

Sancerre Terroirs Domaine Sylvain Bailly

$54.00

BTL Falanghina

$42.00

Fiano, Massaria Cuturi 'Segreto di Bianca' Puglia IGT Italy

$38.00

Soave

$36.00

Pinot Grigio - Scarbolo, Fruili, 2020

$42.00

Chardonnay - Carpe Diem 2019, Anderson Valley

$42.00

Red Wine (bottle)

Cotes du Rhone

Cotes du Rhone

$45.00
Nerojbleo

Nerojbleo

$36.00

A great Nero d'Avola from the south. Full bodied wine with a dry finish

Gaja Ca'Marcanda

Gaja Ca'Marcanda

$154.00
Chianti Classico

Chianti Classico

$48.00
Red Blend - The Pairing

Red Blend - The Pairing

$52.00

2015 Bordeaux Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon: 50%, Merlot: 20%, Cabernet Franc: 20%, Petit Verdot: 10% Aged in French oak, 55% new and 45% neutral, for 22 months.

Nebbiolo - Langhe, Vajra 2018

Nebbiolo - Langhe, Vajra 2018

$54.00

GD Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo is sourced from young Barolo vineyards and on a historical estate located in Bricco Bertone, Sinio. Fruit is hand-picked early in the morning in order to capture the grapes essential qualities.

Barolo, Casina Bric Riserva “Bricco della Viole, 2015

Barolo, Casina Bric Riserva “Bricco della Viole, 2015

$90.00Out of stock

Brunello di Montalcino 2017

$144.00

Gaja Promis

$84.00

Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

$126.00

Etna Rosso, Alta Mora 2017

$45.00

Zinfandel, Kokomo, Dry Creek Sonoma 2019

$42.00

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Cirelli, 2020

$32.00

Barbera D' Alba, G.D. Vajra 2019

$48.00Out of stock

Cabernet Franc, Simon di Brazzan 2016

$42.00

Nero Baronj, Gulfi, 2017

$45.00Out of stock

Barbaresco, Cantina Del Pino, Barbaresco, Italy 2017, DOC

$108.00

Le Cupole, Tenuta Di Trinoro, 2019

$75.00

Barbera d’Asti, Vietti Trevigne, 2020

$42.00

Puy-Blanquet, St Emilion Grand Cru, 2018

$56.00

Btl Rapp Cab

$105.00

Burgundy - Domaine Bachelet-Monnot Maranges 1er Cru "La Fussière", 2018

$80.00

Beer

Golden State Cider 16oz Can

$8.00

Henhouse Stoked Ale (16oz)

$9.00Out of stock
Almanac Love Haze Can (16 oz)

Almanac Love Haze Can (16 oz)

$8.00

Mare Island Valleo Cole She Stout

$7.00

Mare Islannd Ale (16 oz Can)

$7.00

Fort Point Kölsch (12 oz can)

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Lemon Italian Soda

Lemon Italian Soda

$6.00

Organic Blood Orange Soda

$7.00

Organic 12 oz - Blood Orange Soda, Galvinia, Italy

Chinato Bitter Orange Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Dr Brown's Rootbeer

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00
Pellegrino Aranciata

Pellegrino Aranciata

$5.00

Lurisa Spark H20

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00+
Bellini Peach Soda

Bellini Peach Soda

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Espresso

$3.00+

Decaf Espresso

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Merchandise

Creekwood T-Shirt

Creekwood T-Shirt

$18.00+
Creekwood Hat

Creekwood Hat

$23.00Out of stock

Snap back Creekwood Hat - one size

KIDS Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Kids Pasta - Butter & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta - Marinara

$11.00

Kids Chicken & Fries

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cal-Italian restaurant. Order take or delivery!

Website

Location

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley, CA 94702

Directions

