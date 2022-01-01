Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery - Seal Beach, CA

review star

No reviews yet

322 Main St

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Avocado Toast
Breakfast Sandwich

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.25
OJ

OJ

$5.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.75
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Sm Coke Bottle

Sm Coke Bottle

$4.00

Large Coke Bottle

$4.50 Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Flavored Pelligrino

Flavored Pelligrino

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.25
Milk

Milk

$3.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.75

Lemonade Syrup Strawberry

$4.75

Perrier

$3.00

COFFEE

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Pumpkin Iced Coffee

$4.50+

ESPRESSO

Americano

$3.75+

Cafe Mocha

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.50+

Flat White

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.60+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Macchiato

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

White Mocha

$5.25+

TEA

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Green Tea Latte

$5.25+

Hibiscus Strawberry Tea

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$3.75

London Fog

$4.75

Mango Green Tea Unsweetened

$4.25+

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.25+

SF Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.25+

Tea Latte

$4.25

Thai Iced Tea

$4.25+

Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.25+

EGG DISHES

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.72

Mashed avocado, radish, arugula, cherry tomato, lemon pesto, feta chesse, on a thick slice of our own country bread.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.27

Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or roasted vegetables, two scrambled eggs, cheese, mayo on sourdough

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$17.35

Fried eggs, carnitas, corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, crumbled feta, pico de gallo

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$15.88

Bacon, feta cheese, baby arugula, tomato, garlic cream sauce, on a brioche bun

Two Eggs Meal

Two Eggs Meal

$12.02

Two eggs any style with your choice of meat

Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$15.19

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, on our fresh made bagel of your choice.

OMELETTE

Made with 3 Eggs and topped with mild garlic cream sauce and served with our roasted potatoes or fruit
Caprese Omelette

Caprese Omelette

$17.29

Fresh tomato, buffalo mozzarella, topped with pesto sauce

Fitness Omelette

Fitness Omelette

$17.58

Egg whites, turkey, spinach, caramelized onion, parmesan cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelette

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$16.40

Applewood smoked ham, 6-cheese blend

Mexican Omelette

Mexican Omelette

$17.58

Chorizo, 6-cheese blend, topped with pico de gallo salsa

Roasted Veggie Omelette

$17.29

Mix of roasted eggplant, zucchini, squash, bell pepper and 6-cheese blend

Seal Beach Omelette

Seal Beach Omelette

$17.58

Bacon, avocado, tomato, cilantro, 6-cheese blend

Smoked Salmon Omelette

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$20.90

Smoked salmon, tomato, caramelized onion, capers, cream cheese

Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

$15.49

Sautéed spinach, mushroom, 6-cheese blend

MYO Omelette

$13.35

BENEDICTS

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$17.64

English Muffin, poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise,

Carnitas Benedict

Carnitas Benedict

$18.46

English Muffin, poached eggs, Canadian, Carnitas, hollandaise

Chorizo Benedict

Chorizo Benedict

$18.46

English Muffin, poached eggs, Chorizo, hollandaise

Roasted Veggie Benedict

Roasted Veggie Benedict

$15.58

English Muffin, poached eggs, roasted eggplant, zucchini, squash, bell pepper,, hollandaise

Parisian Benedict

Parisian Benedict

$18.16

Fried eggs, brie cheese, bacon, hollandaise*, served on our own butter croissant

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.72

English Muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise*

GRIDDLE

Dusted with powdered sugar and side of whipped cream
Brioche Fr. Toast

Brioche Fr. Toast

$15.20

Multigrain Fr. Toast

$15.20
Nutella Banana Fr. Toast

Nutella Banana Fr. Toast

$17.58
Oatmeal Banana Pancake

Oatmeal Banana Pancake

$13.66

Pancake

$12.16
Waffle

Waffle

$15.20

topped with berries

Flavored Waffle

$17.00

QUICHES

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$13.06

Ham, cheese, bacon topped with our mild garlic cream sauce

Spinach Mushroom Quiche

Spinach Mushroom Quiche

$13.06

Spinach, mushroom, cheese topped with our mild garlic cream sauce

CREPES

Banana Foster Crepe

$13.54

Caramelized Banana topped with caramel

Mixed Berry Crepe

$14.46

Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries topped with caramel and powder sugar

Lemon Curd Sugar Crepe

$13.54

Butter, lemon curd, orange zest topped with caramel and powder sugar

Nutella & Banana Crepe

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$13.54

Hazelnut chocolate and banana topped with caramel and powder sugar

Nutella, Banana & Strawberry Crepe

$14.46

Hazelnut chocolate, banana, strawberries topped with caramel and powder sugar

Nutella & Strawberry Crepe

$13.54

Hazelnut chocolate and strawberries topped with caramel and powder sugar

Nutella Crepe

$12.62

Hazelnut chocolate topped with caramel and powder sugar

Strawberry & Banana Crepe

$13.54

Strawberry Crepe

$12.62

MYO Sweet Crepe

$11.69
Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$18.74

Scrambled eggs, potato, cheese, chorizo, avocado, sour cream, side of pico de gallo

Artichoke Chicken Crepe

$17.90

Cheese, oven roasted chicken breast, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions. Topped with garlic mild sauce

Ham & Cheese Crepe

Ham & Cheese Crepe

$15.19

Cheese, honey cured ham. Topped with garlic mild sauce

Mushroom Chicken Crepe

$17.90

Cheese, oven roasted chicken breast, mushrooms. Topped with garlic mild sauce

Pesto Chicken Crepe

Pesto Chicken Crepe

$16.71

Cheese, oven roasted chicken, arugula, pesto sauce

Spinach & Mushroom Crepe

$16.71

Cheese, sautéd spinach, mushrooms. Topped with garlic mild sauce

MYO Savory Crepe

$13.35

BURRITOS

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.85

Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla

Fitness Burrito

Fitness Burrito

$13.85

Egg whites, turkey, spinach, avocado, caramelized onion, parmesan cheese, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla

Angel/Bobby Burrito

$18.90

SCRAMBLES

Caprese Scramble

Caprese Scramble

$17.29

Eggs, fresh tomato, pesto sauce, buffalo mozzarella

Fitness Scramble

Fitness Scramble

$17.58

Egg whites, turkey, spinach, parmesan, caramelized onion

Seal Beach Scramble

Seal Beach Scramble

$17.58

Eggs, bacon, tomato, avocado, cilantro

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$15.48

Tofu, curry, bell pepper, caramelized onion, soy sauce

PANINI

Artichoke Chicken Panini

Artichoke Chicken Panini

$17.90

Oven-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onion, artichoke hearts, swiss cheese, sundried tomato, fresh tomato, garlic aioli on our famous multigrain bread

Goat Cheese Turky Panini

Goat Cheese Turky Panini

$16.27

Sliced smoked turkey, caramelized onion, goat cheese, fresh tomato, sundried tomato, garlic aioli on our famous multigrain bread

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$17.90

Oven-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onion, arugula, fresh tomato, pesto aioli on our ciabatta bread

Roasted Veggie Panini

Roasted Veggie Panini

$14.65

Eggplant, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, fresh tomato, cream cheese on our ciabatta bread

GRILLED CHEESE

CAPRESSE Sandwich

CAPRESSE Sandwich

$13.82

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, housemade basil pesto on grilled sourdough

Carmelized Onion GC

Carmelized Onion GC

$12.48

Caramelized onions, Gruyère, fontina, béchamel on grilled sourdough

Classic GC

Classic GC

$11.39

Gruyère, fontina, béchamel on grilled sourdough

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$14.37

Maple ham, gruyère, béchamel on grilled sourdough

SANDWICHES

Albacore Tuna Sand

Albacore Tuna Sand

$13.82

Albacore tuna, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our marbled rye bread

Tuna Melt

$14.94
BLT

BLT

$13.82

Chunky bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on our sourdough bread

Club

Club

$16.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread

Cuban

Cuban

$16.71

Carnitas, maple ham, swiss cheese, pickles, dijon aioli on our french roll

Grilled Salmon Sand

Grilled Salmon Sand

$19.80

Grilled salmon, caramelized onion, fresh tomato, arugula, garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta

Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$15.19

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, on our fresh made bagel of your choice.

Smoked Turky Avo Sand

Smoked Turky Avo Sand

$15.47

Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread

1/2 & 1/2 SPECIAL

HF Albacore Tuna

HF Albacore Tuna

$10.85

Albacore tuna, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our marbled rye bread

HF BLT

$10.85

Chunky bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on our sourdough bread

HF Club

$10.85

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread

HF Smoked Turky Avocado Sand

HF Smoked Turky Avocado Sand

$10.85

Swiss cheese,avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread

Half Soup Half Salad

$10.85

Half of the soup of the day and half mix green salad

BURGERS

Crema Burger

Crema Burger

$16.27

6 oz angus beef on our brioche bun with bacon,Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, onion, caramelized onion, butter lettuce, Thousand Island dressing

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.75

Vegetarian patty on our brioche bun, with roasted vegetables, tomato, onion, butter lettuce, Thousand Island dressing

MYO Burger

$13.91

6 oz angus beef or vegetarian patty on a brioche bun, with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.62

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing, housemade croutons

Caprese Salad

$16.43

Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, mixed greens, housemade basil pesto, balsamic vinaigrette

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$18.07

Mixed greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, enoki mushrooms, daikon sprouts, carrots, crispy wonton strips, sesame dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.24

Mixed greens, 6 oz grilled salmon, tomatoes, red onions, capers, sherry vinaigrette dressing Please allow extra few minutes

Half Caesar Salad

$9.11

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing, housemade croutons

House Salad

$16.43

Mixed greens, hearts of palm, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, sherry vinaigrette dressing

Side Salad

$6.76

Mixed greens, corn, tomato, sherry vinaigrette dressing

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.65

Baby spinach, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tomatoes, bacon chunks, balsamic vinaigrette

SOUP

To Go Soup

$6.46

Bread Bowl Soup

$9.50

Sauces

Side of Ketchup

Side of Ranch

Tapitio Packet

Side of Sour Cream

$0.25

Side of Garlic Cream Sauce

Side of Garlic Aoli

Side of Pesto Aoli

Extra Butter

Side Of Pico

Side Green Salsa

Side Cholula

Extra Hollandaise Sauce

$0.50

Side Of 1k Island

KIDS

Kids Banana Pancake

$8.65

Kids Crepe

$8.65

Kids Egg & Toast Meal

$9.27

Kids Fr. Toast

$9.27
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.27

Kids Oatmeal

$6.51
Kids Pancake

Kids Pancake

$8.65
Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$9.27
Kids Turkey Sand

Kids Turkey Sand

$9.27

Vegan Dishes

Vegan House Salad

$16.43

Mixed greens, heart of palm, cucumber, corn, tomato, avocado, and choice of olive oil or vinegar

Vegan Avocado Toast

$15.33

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$10.34

Vegan Spinach & Mushroom Scramble

$14.34

Vegan Roasted Veggie Scramble

$16.00

Vegan Mexican Scramble

$16.27

Vegan Roasted Veggie Panini

$13.63

SIDES

Avocado Side

$3.17

Apple Sausage Side

$4.54

Bacon Side

$4.71

Bag Of Chips

$1.68Out of stock

Beef Patty Side

$4.76

Small Bowl of Berries

$6.97

Carnitas Side

$4.76

Chorizo Side

$5.08

Chicken Side

$5.14

French Fries Side

$5.93

Small Fruit Bowl

$5.47

Large Fruit Bowl

$8.20
Fruit, Yogurt & Granola

Fruit, Yogurt & Granola

$9.13
Garlic Fries Side

Garlic Fries Side

$7.07

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.78

Granola

$8.20

Ham Side

$4.99
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$8.20

One Egg Side

$4.13

Two Eggs Side

$6.79

Three Eggs Side

$8.52

Plain Crepe Side

$3.36

Roasted Potatoes Side

$6.53

Roasted Veggie Side

$3.36

Sausage Side

$4.99

Smoked Salmon Side

$3.91

Spinach Side

$3.36

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$7.92

Side Of Turkey

$3.87

Toast Side

$3.35

Tomato Slices

$1.12

Veggie Patty Side

$4.20

Yogurt Only

$4.20

Tuna Scoop

$4.06

Mushrooms Side

$3.36

RETAIL

.5 Lb Whole Bean Coffee

$8.95

1 Lb Whole Bean Coffee

$11.95

1 Lb Espresso

$18.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.95

Banana

$1.00

Crema Mug

$9.99

Crema Jackets

$50.00

Crema T-Shirts

$20.00

Olive Oil

$16.00

Pizza Of The Day

$4.75

Ham & Brie Baguette

$4.95
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

European style, seaside cafe and artisan bakery that serves the local community of Seal Beach, Long Beach and north Orange County

Website

Location

322 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery image
Banner pic
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery image

