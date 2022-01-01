Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery - Seal Beach, CA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
European style, seaside cafe and artisan bakery that serves the local community of Seal Beach, Long Beach and north Orange County
322 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740
