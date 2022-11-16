Crème de la Crème 2612 North HWY 162 #1

Bubble Gum Latte

$3.50

Enjoy the taste of sugary sweet bubblegum drink. Kids especially will go crazy for the dessert-like specialty drink. This drink isn't only a tasty treat for kids, but grown-ups can rest assured that it's low in fat too! In fact, it's also caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil. This specialty drink mix also makes a fun alternative for grown-ups who do not prefer coffee.