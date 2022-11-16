Crème de la Crème 2612 North HWY 162 #1

  • Home
Scoop Ice Cream

L

Bowl

$0.99

Cake Cone

$0.99

Sugar Cone

$0.99

Waffle Cone

$1.99

Waffle Bowl

$1.99

Cookies

$0.99

Make it a 16oz Shake (3-4 Scoops)

$6.99

Make it a 24oz Shake (4-5 Scoops)

$8.99

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

Kids Bowl

$0.75

Kids Cake Cone

$0.75

Soft Serve

Bowl SS

$2.99

Cake Cone SS

$2.99

Sugar Cone SS

$2.99

Waffle Cone SS

$2.99

Waffle Bowl SS

$2.99

Cookies SS

$2.99

Kids Cake Cone

$1.29

Shakes

Banana Chai Shake

$6.99+

Caramel Nut Shake

$6.99+

Chocolate Shake

$6.99+

M&M Shake

$6.99+

Oreo Shake

$6.99+

Raspberry Shake

$6.99+

Reeses Shake

$6.99+

Strawberry Shake

$6.99+

Vanilla Shake

$6.99+

Floats

Float (Scoop Ice Cream)

$3.75+

Float (Soft Serve)

$3.25+

Desserts

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.99
Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99
Affogato

Affogato

$5.99

Brewed Coffees

Caffeinated

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. Ingredients Milk, Brewed Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Our smooth signature Steamed Espresso bean with a rich smooth flavor. Ingredients Brewed Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$2.50+

Flat white

$4.25+

Espresso with the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfectly balanced and creamy delight. Ingredients Milk, Brewed Espresso

Keto Latte

$4.75+

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Espresso

Americano

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Iced Coffee with Milk

$4.25+

Double Shot on Ice

$2.15+

Iced Espresso

$4.25+

Iced Flat white

$4.25+

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Macchiato

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.25+

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.25+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Mint Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Hot CIder

Caramel Apple Cider

$2.50+

Classic Apple Cider

$2.25+

Hot Steamers

Vanilla Crème

$2.00+

Warm creamy milk flavored with vanilla bean syrup and topped with fluffy whipped cream.

Strawberry Crème

$2.00+

Caramel Crème

$2.00+

Steamed Milk

$1.75+

Coffee Café Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso Frappe

$5.25+

Café Vanilla Frappe

$5.25+

Caramel Mocha Coffee Frappe

$5.25+

Café Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

White Chocolate Café Frappe

$5.25+

Peppermint mocha Café Frappe

$5.25+

White Chocolate peppermint Café Frappe

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice Café Frappe

$5.25+

Café Frappe

Vanilla Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Caramel Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Mocha Crème Frappe

$4.75+

White Chocolate Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Peppermint mocha Creme Frappe

$4.75+

White Chocolate peppermint Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Strawberry Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Chai Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Chocolate chuck Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappe

$4.75+

Cold Brews

House Cold Brew

$3.25+

House Cold Brew with Milk

$3.25+

Irish Cream Cold Brew

$3.25+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$3.25+

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$3.25+

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$3.25+

Peppermint Cream Cold Brew

$3.25+

ICED CARAMEL VANILLA LATTE

16oz

$4.75

24oz

$5.25

32oz

$5.50

Hot Tea

Chai Latte

$2.75+

Chai Tea

$2.25+

Earl Grey Tea

$2.25+

Match Green Tea Latte

$4.25+

Original Tea

$2.25+

Iced Tea

Iced Chai Tea

$2.75+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Iced Black Tea

$2.75+

Iced Black Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Iced Green Tea

$2.75+

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Iced Matcha Green Tea latte

$4.25+

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$2.75+

Iced Peach Green Tea

$2.75+

Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Fountain Drinks

7up

$1.25+

Coke

$1.25+

Diet Coke

$1.25+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25+

Diet Mnt. Dew

$1.25+

Diet Pepsi

$1.25+

Dr. Pepper

$1.25+

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$1.25+

Lemonade

$1.25+

Mnt. Dew

$1.25+

Pepsi

$1.26+

Root Beer

$1.25+

Vanilla Cream Soda

$1.25+

Ice Water

$0.50

FRESH FRUIT DRINKS

WATERMELON-LIME PINA COLODA

$8.99

CUCUMMBER MELON

$8.99

CUCUMBER STRAWBERRY LIME

$8.99

BLUEBERRY LAVENDER

$8.99

Pepsi

Cherry in the Coconut

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with cherry and coconut syrup.

Pepsilada

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with pineapple and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

Coconut Berry

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with Raspberry, BlackBerry and coconut syrup.

Lime in the Coconut

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Mango

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Roy Rogers

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.

Strawberries and Cream

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with strawberry and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

Tropical Raspberry

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Two Berry

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.

Vanilla Raspberry

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Pepsi with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.

Diet Pepsi

Cherry in the Coconut (DP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with cherry and coconut syrup.

Pepsilada (DP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with pineapple and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

Coconut Berry (DP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with raspberry, blackberry and vanilla syrup.

Lime in the Coconut (DP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Mango (DP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Roy Rogers (DP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.

Strawberries and Cream (DP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with strawberry and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

Tropical Raspberry (DP)

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Two Berry (DP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.

Vanilla Raspberry (DP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.

Coke

Cherry in the Coconut

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Coke with cherry and coconut syrup.

Cocalada

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Coke with pineapple and coconut and a splash of cream.

Coconut Berry

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Coke with Raspberry, BlackBerry and coconut syrup.

Lime in the Coconut

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Coke with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Mango

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Coke with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Roy Rogers

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Coke with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.

Strawberries and Cream (coke)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Coke with strawberry and coconut syrup with a splash of cream.

Tropical Raspberry

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Coke with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Two Berry

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Coke with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.

Vanilla Raspberry

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Coke with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.

Diet Coke

Cherry in the Coconut (DC)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with cherry and coconut syrup.

Cocalada (DC)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Coke with pineapple and coconut and a splash of cream.

Coconut Berry (DC)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with Raspberry, BlackBerry and coconut syrup.

Lime in the Coconut (DC)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Mango (DC)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Roy Rogers (DC)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.

Strawberries and Cream (diet coke)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with strawberry and coconut syrup with a splash of cream.

Tropical Raspberry (DC)

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Two Berry (DC)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.

Vanilla Raspberry (DC)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Coke with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.

Mtn. Dew

Alps

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with peach, pomegranate and blackberry syrup.

Andes

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with watermelon and blueberry syrup.

Appalachian

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with green apple, raspberry and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Atlas

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree and kiwi syrup.

Denali

$1.54+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with grape syrup.

El Caption

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with red raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Ethiopian

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with vanilla, mango and raspberry syrup.

Grand Teton

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with peach puree and a splash of cream.

Great Divide

$1.54+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with mango syrup.

Himalayas

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with strawberry and peach puree syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Mount Olympus

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with passion fruit and blue curaco syrup.

Rockies

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with coconut, strawberry and pineapple syrup.

Sierra

$1.54+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree syrup.

Zions

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with peach, mango puree and coconut syrup.

Diet Mtn. Dew

Alps (DMD)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with peach, pomegranate and blackberry syrup.

Andes (DMD)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with watermelon and blueberry syrup.

Appalachian (DMD)

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with green apple, raspberry and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Atlas (DMD)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree and kiwi syrup.

Denali (DMD)

$1.54+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with grape syrup.

El Caption (DMD)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with red raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Ethiopian (DMD)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with vanilla, mango and raspberry syrup.

Grand Teton (DMD)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with peach puree and a splash of cream.

Great Divide (DMD)

$1.54+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with mango syrup.

Himalayas (DMD)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with strawberry and peach puree syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Mount Olympus (DMD)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with passion fruit and blue curaco syrup.

Rockies (DMD)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with coconut, strawberry and pineapple

Sierra (DMD)

$1.54+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree syrup.

Zions (DMD)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with peach, mango puree and coconut syrup.

Dr. Pepper

Alderton

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Charles

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with pineapple and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

Dr. Chan

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with peach syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Dr. Neil

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with peach, mango and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

Lazenby's

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with mango syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Morrisons

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with pineapple and cherry syrup.

Overeducated Drug Dealer

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with raspberry , coconut and blackberry syrup.

Texas

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with strawberry, vanilla and coconut syrup and a splash of cream

The Pharmacist

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with blackberry and coconut syrup.

Waco

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with coconut and peach syrup.

Diet Dr. Pepper

Alderton (DDP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Charles (DDP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with pineapple and coconut syrup with a splash of cream.

Dr. Chan (DDP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with peach syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Dr. Neil (DDP)

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with peach, mango and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

Lazenby's (DDP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with mango syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Morrisons (DDP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with pineapple and cherry syrup.

Overeducated Drug Dealer (DDP)

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with raspberry, coconut and blackberry syrup.

Texas (DDP)

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with strawberry, vanilla and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.

The Pharmacist (DDP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with blackberry and coconut syrup.

Waco (DDP)

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with coconut and peach syrup.

7up

Ashland

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain 7up with peach and green apple syrup.

Cherry Lime Ricky

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain 7up with cherry syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Georgia

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain 7up with peach and raspberry syrup and topped with whipped cream.

Lime Ricky

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain 7up with grape syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Lithium Springs

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain 7up with peach, mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Oregon

$2.41+

Ice cold fountain 7up with lemonade, cherry and orange syrup and topped with a fresh lemon.

Senoma

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain 7up with watermelon syrup and topped with a fresh lime.

Summer Lake

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain 7up with pineapple and cucumber syrup and topped with a fresh lemon.

Root Beer

Charles Elmer

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Root Beer with vanilla syrup and a splash of cream and topped with whipped cream.

Edward

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Root Beer with butterscotch syrup and a splash of cream.

Honeymoonin

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Root Beer with vanilla and chocolate syrup and a splash of cream

New Jersey

$1.54+

Ice cold fountain Root Beer topped with whipped cream.

Roy Allen

$1.83+

Ice cold fountain Root Beer with red raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.

Russell Conwell

$2.12+

Ice cold fountain Root Beer with cinnamon and cherry syrup and a splash of cream.

Lemonade

Strawberry

$1.54+

Raspberry

$1.54+

Mango

$1.54+

Blueberry

$1.54+

Watermelon

$1.54+

Iced Protein Drinks

Iced Orange Cream

$4.75+

Iced Chocolate

$4.75+

Iced Pina Coloda

$4.75+

Iced Vanilla

$4.75+

Blended Protein Drinks

Orange Cream (Protein Shake)

$4.75+

Chocolate (Protein Shake)

$4.75+

Pina Coloda (Protein Shake)

$4.75+

Vanilla (Protein Shake)

$4.75+

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$3.00+

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.00+

Raspberry Smoothie

$3.00+

Amino Teas

Iced Pink Sunrise

$2.75+

Iced Grace Bay

$2.75+

Iced Sunset

$2.75+

Iced Orange Beach

$2.75+

Iced Whole Food Drinks

Iced Berry Premium Feast

$4.75+

Iced Berry Premium Feast - Turbo Charged

$4.75+

Iced Pineapple Mint Premium Greens

$4.75+

Pineapple Tea Shot

$2.25

Blended Whole Food Drinks

Berry Premium Feast Shake

$4.75+

Berry Premium Feast - Turbo Charged Shake

$4.75+

Pineapple Mint Premium Greens Shake

$4.75+

Pineapple Tea Shot-Blended

$2.25

Lattes

White mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. A classic White chocolate drink that always satisfies.
Bubble Gum Latte

Bubble Gum Latte

$3.50

Enjoy the taste of sugary sweet bubblegum drink. Kids especially will go crazy for the dessert-like specialty drink. This drink isn't only a tasty treat for kids, but grown-ups can rest assured that it's low in fat too! In fact, it's also caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil. This specialty drink mix also makes a fun alternative for grown-ups who do not prefer coffee.

Cotton Candy Latte

Cotton Candy Latte

$3.50

Kids go crazy for the dessert-like specialty drink mix. Featuring classic, flossy, light cotton candy flavor, this drink mix isn't only a tasty treat for kids, but grown-ups can rest assured that it's low in fat too! In fact, it's also caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$3.50

Mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. A classic chocolate drink that always satisfies.

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$3.50

Frappe

Kids Vanilla Frappe

Kids Vanilla Frappe

$3.75
Kids Mocha Frappe

Kids Mocha Frappe

$3.75
Bubble Gum Frappe

Bubble Gum Frappe

$3.75
Cotton Candy Frappe

Cotton Candy Frappe

$3.75

Steamers

Caramel Crème Kids

Caramel Crème Kids

$1.75
Strawberry Crème Kids

Strawberry Crème Kids

$1.75
Vanilla Crème Kids

Vanilla Crème Kids

$1.75

Warm creamy milk flavored with vanilla bean syrup and topped with fluffy whipped cream.

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$1.50

Enjoy a warm cup of steamed Milk.

Milk

2% Milk

$1.25
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$1.25
Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk

$1.25

Nonfat Milk

$1.25
Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$1.25
Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$1.25

Whole Milk

$1.25

Hot Chocolate (Served Warm)

Hot Chocolate (kids)

$1.25

Peppermint Hot Chocolate (kids)

$1.75

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate (kids)

$1.75

White Hot Chocolate (kids)

$1.75

Mint Hot Chocolate (kids)

$1.75

Hot Cider (Served Warm)

Caramel Apple Cider (kids)

$1.75

Classic Apple Cider (kids)

$1.25

Hot Coffee

Caffeinated

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brews

Iced Americano

Iced Coffees

Iced Shaken Espresso

Iced Flat Whites

Iced Lattes

Iced Macchiatos

Iced Mochas

Blended

Coffee Cafe' frappes

Creme de la Ceme Frappes

Frozen Lemonade

$3.25+

Mojitos

$4.00+

Smoothies

$4.99+

Hot Tea

Chai Teas

Black Teas

Green Teas

Herbal Teas

Iced Tea

Amino Teas

Iced Black Teas

Iced Chai Teas

Iced Black Teas

Iced Green Teas

Iced Herbal Teas

Tea Shots

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Bang

$2.00

BodyArmor 16oz

$1.75

Junx Coconut Water

$1.25

Kerns 11.5oz

$1.00

Kerns 8oz

$0.50

Peace Tea

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Purity Coconut Water

$2.00

Rockstar

$2.89

Water

$1.00

Monster

$2.89

Cold Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fresh Fruit Drinks

$8.75

Green Drinks

Feast Drinks

Protein Drinks

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Cider

Steamers

Candy

Raisinets

$1.50

Juicy Drop

$2.00

Trident Vibes

$1.00

Turtles Caramel Nut Cluster

$1.50

Nutter Butter

$0.50

Mini Chips Ahoy

$0.50

Mini Oreo's

$0.50

Sour Patch

$0.50

Buncha Crunch

$1.50

Mike & Ike

$1.50

Sweet Tarts

$1.50

Chips

$0.75

Cheese Nibs

$0.50

Mini Lemonheads (Grape-lemon-Cherry)

$0.25

Mini and Ike's

$0.25

Brekkyns Jewelry

11B

$20.00

30A

$20.00

5A

$15.00

23B

$25.00

9A

$20.00

12A

$20.00

11A

$20.00

16B

$20.00

12B

$20.00

26B

$25.00

23A

$30.00

8A

$15.00

20A

$20.00

29A

$40.00

21A

$30.00

19A

$20.00

27A

$25.00

22B

$25.00

21A

$30.00

10B

$20.00

1B

$25.00

25A

$25.00

3B

$40.00

3A

$30.00

24A

$25.00

22A

$20.00

28A

$35.00

28B

$40.00

9B

$20.00

25B

$25.00

17A

$20.00

15A

$20.00

18B

$20.00

19B

$20.00

27B

$25.00

31A

$5.00

29B

$40.00

16A

$20.00

21B

$25.00

20B

$25.00

31B

$5.00

1A

$35.00

17B

$20.00

10A

$20.00

13A

$20.00

24B

$25.00

4A

$35.00

26A

$25.00

4B

$30.00

2A

$30.00

6B

$15.00

18A

$20.00

5B

$15.00

7A

$15.00

7B

$15.00

13B

$20.00

30B

$25.00

8B

$15.00

2B

$40.00

15B

$20.00

6A

$15.00
