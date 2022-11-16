Crème de la Crème 2612 North HWY 162 #1
2612 North HWY 162
Eden, UT 84414
Scoop Ice Cream
Kids Scoop Ice Cream
Soft Serve
Shakes
Brewed Coffees
Espresso
Cappuccino
Espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. Ingredients Milk, Brewed Espresso
Espresso
Our smooth signature Steamed Espresso bean with a rich smooth flavor. Ingredients Brewed Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Flat white
Espresso with the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfectly balanced and creamy delight. Ingredients Milk, Brewed Espresso
Keto Latte
Latte
Mocha
White Mocha
Iced Espresso
Americano
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee with Milk
Double Shot on Ice
Iced Espresso
Iced Flat white
Iced Latte
Iced Macchiato
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Mocha
White Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Salted Caramel Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Hot Chocolate
Hot Steamers
Coffee Café Frappe
Café Frappe
Vanilla Crème Frappe
Caramel Crème Frappe
Mocha Crème Frappe
White Chocolate Crème Frappe
Peppermint mocha Creme Frappe
White Chocolate peppermint Crème Frappe
Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappe
Strawberry Crème Frappe
Chai Crème Frappe
Chocolate chuck Crème Frappe
Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappe
Cold Brews
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Fountain Drinks
FRESH FRUIT DRINKS
Pepsi
Cherry in the Coconut
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with cherry and coconut syrup.
Pepsilada
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with pineapple and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
Coconut Berry
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with Raspberry, BlackBerry and coconut syrup.
Lime in the Coconut
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Mango
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Roy Rogers
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.
Strawberries and Cream
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with strawberry and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
Tropical Raspberry
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Two Berry
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.
Vanilla Raspberry
Ice cold fountain Pepsi with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.
Diet Pepsi
Cherry in the Coconut (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with cherry and coconut syrup.
Pepsilada (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with pineapple and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
Coconut Berry (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with raspberry, blackberry and vanilla syrup.
Lime in the Coconut (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Mango (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Roy Rogers (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.
Strawberries and Cream (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with strawberry and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
Tropical Raspberry (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Two Berry (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.
Vanilla Raspberry (DP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Pepsi with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.
Coke
Cherry in the Coconut
Ice cold fountain Coke with cherry and coconut syrup.
Cocalada
Ice cold fountain Coke with pineapple and coconut and a splash of cream.
Coconut Berry
Ice cold fountain Coke with Raspberry, BlackBerry and coconut syrup.
Lime in the Coconut
Ice cold fountain Coke with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Mango
Ice cold fountain Coke with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Roy Rogers
Ice cold fountain Coke with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.
Strawberries and Cream (coke)
Ice cold fountain Coke with strawberry and coconut syrup with a splash of cream.
Tropical Raspberry
Ice cold fountain Coke with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Two Berry
Ice cold fountain Coke with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.
Vanilla Raspberry
Ice cold fountain Coke with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.
Diet Coke
Cherry in the Coconut (DC)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with cherry and coconut syrup.
Cocalada (DC)
Ice cold fountain Coke with pineapple and coconut and a splash of cream.
Coconut Berry (DC)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with Raspberry, BlackBerry and coconut syrup.
Lime in the Coconut (DC)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Mango (DC)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Roy Rogers (DC)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with grenadine syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry.
Strawberries and Cream (diet coke)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with strawberry and coconut syrup with a splash of cream.
Tropical Raspberry (DC)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with pineapple, coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Two Berry (DC)
Ice cold fountain Diet Coke with raspberry puree and blackberry syrup.
Vanilla Raspberry (DC)
Ice cold fountain Coke with raspberry and vanilla syrup and a splash of cream.
Mtn. Dew
Alps
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with peach, pomegranate and blackberry syrup.
Andes
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with watermelon and blueberry syrup.
Appalachian
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with green apple, raspberry and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Atlas
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree and kiwi syrup.
Denali
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with grape syrup.
El Caption
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with red raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Ethiopian
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with vanilla, mango and raspberry syrup.
Grand Teton
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with peach puree and a splash of cream.
Great Divide
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with mango syrup.
Himalayas
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with strawberry and peach puree syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Mount Olympus
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with passion fruit and blue curaco syrup.
Rockies
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with coconut, strawberry and pineapple syrup.
Sierra
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree syrup.
Zions
Ice cold fountain Mtn. Dew with peach, mango puree and coconut syrup.
Diet Mtn. Dew
Alps (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with peach, pomegranate and blackberry syrup.
Andes (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with watermelon and blueberry syrup.
Appalachian (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with green apple, raspberry and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Atlas (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree and kiwi syrup.
Denali (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with grape syrup.
El Caption (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with red raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Ethiopian (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with vanilla, mango and raspberry syrup.
Grand Teton (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with peach puree and a splash of cream.
Great Divide (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with mango syrup.
Himalayas (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with strawberry and peach puree syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Mount Olympus (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with passion fruit and blue curaco syrup.
Rockies (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with coconut, strawberry and pineapple
Sierra (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with strawberry puree syrup.
Zions (DMD)
Ice cold fountain Diet Mtn. Dew with peach, mango puree and coconut syrup.
Dr. Pepper
Alderton
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Charles
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with pineapple and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
Dr. Chan
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with peach syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Dr. Neil
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with peach, mango and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
Lazenby's
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with mango syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Morrisons
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with pineapple and cherry syrup.
Overeducated Drug Dealer
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with raspberry , coconut and blackberry syrup.
Texas
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with strawberry, vanilla and coconut syrup and a splash of cream
The Pharmacist
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with blackberry and coconut syrup.
Waco
Ice cold fountain Dr. Pepper with coconut and peach syrup.
Diet Dr. Pepper
Alderton (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with coconut and raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Charles (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with pineapple and coconut syrup with a splash of cream.
Dr. Chan (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with peach syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Dr. Neil (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with peach, mango and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
Lazenby's (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with mango syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Morrisons (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with pineapple and cherry syrup.
Overeducated Drug Dealer (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with raspberry, coconut and blackberry syrup.
Texas (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with strawberry, vanilla and coconut syrup and a splash of cream.
The Pharmacist (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with blackberry and coconut syrup.
Waco (DDP)
Ice cold fountain Diet Dr. Pepper with coconut and peach syrup.
7up
Ashland
Ice cold fountain 7up with peach and green apple syrup.
Cherry Lime Ricky
Ice cold fountain 7up with cherry syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Georgia
Ice cold fountain 7up with peach and raspberry syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Lime Ricky
Ice cold fountain 7up with grape syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Lithium Springs
Ice cold fountain 7up with peach, mango and coconut syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Oregon
Ice cold fountain 7up with lemonade, cherry and orange syrup and topped with a fresh lemon.
Senoma
Ice cold fountain 7up with watermelon syrup and topped with a fresh lime.
Summer Lake
Ice cold fountain 7up with pineapple and cucumber syrup and topped with a fresh lemon.
Root Beer
Charles Elmer
Ice cold fountain Root Beer with vanilla syrup and a splash of cream and topped with whipped cream.
Edward
Ice cold fountain Root Beer with butterscotch syrup and a splash of cream.
Honeymoonin
Ice cold fountain Root Beer with vanilla and chocolate syrup and a splash of cream
New Jersey
Ice cold fountain Root Beer topped with whipped cream.
Roy Allen
Ice cold fountain Root Beer with red raspberry syrup and a splash of cream.
Russell Conwell
Ice cold fountain Root Beer with cinnamon and cherry syrup and a splash of cream.
Iced Protein Drinks
Blended Protein Drinks
Iced Whole Food Drinks
Blended Whole Food Drinks
Lattes
Bubble Gum Latte
Enjoy the taste of sugary sweet bubblegum drink. Kids especially will go crazy for the dessert-like specialty drink. This drink isn't only a tasty treat for kids, but grown-ups can rest assured that it's low in fat too! In fact, it's also caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil. This specialty drink mix also makes a fun alternative for grown-ups who do not prefer coffee.
Cotton Candy Latte
Kids go crazy for the dessert-like specialty drink mix. Featuring classic, flossy, light cotton candy flavor, this drink mix isn't only a tasty treat for kids, but grown-ups can rest assured that it's low in fat too! In fact, it's also caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil.
Mocha Latte
Mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. A classic chocolate drink that always satisfies.
White Chocolate Mocha Latte
Steamers
Milk
Hot Chocolate (Served Warm)
Hot Cider (Served Warm)
Hot Coffee
Cold Coffee
Blended
Iced Tea
Bottled/Canned Drinks
Hot Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2612 North HWY 162, Eden, UT 84414