Cremositos Gourmet

review star

No reviews yet

4502 Mcpherson Road

Laredo, TX 78041

Order Again

Popular Items

The Xtreme Korean
The red hot
Small 10 pieces

Mini pancakes

Small 10 pieces

Small 10 pieces

$7.99

10 pieces with powdered sugar

Medium 25 pieces

Medium 25 pieces

$15.99

25 pieces with powdered sugar

Large 50 pieces

Large 50 pieces

$25.99

50 pieces with powdered sugar

Charola Gourmet 60 pieces

Charola Gourmet 60 pieces

$34.99

60 pieces with powdered sugar

Charola Gourmet 100 pieces

Charola Gourmet 100 pieces

$47.99

100 pieces with powdered sugar

Loaded mini pancakes

Nutella love

Nutella love

$8.99

10 pieces, topped with nutella and strawberries

Nutella manía

Nutella manía

$8.99

10 pieces, topped with nutella and banana

Churro dutch

Churro dutch

$8.99

10 pieces passed through cinnamon sugar and butter

Try me please

Try me please

$8.99

10 pieces, topped with cajeta,condense milk and pecans

Chocolate war

Chocolate war

$8.99

10 pieces, topped with nutella and chocolate chips

Mini pancakes cup

Gourmet cup

Gourmet cup

$12.99

10 pieces with strawberries,banana,condenses milk,cajeta,pecan and whipped cream

Deli cup

Deli cup

$12.99

10 pieces with strawberries,nutella,straw syrup,fruity pebbles and whipped cream.

Tres leches cup

Tres leches cup

$12.99

10 pieces with strawberries,banana,nutella,tres leches,and whipped cream.

Oreo cup

Oreo cup

$12.99

10 pieces with banana,choco syrup,oreo,choco chips,and whipped cream.

Cinnamon cup

Cinnamon cup

$12.99

10 pieces with banana,caramel,condensed milk,cinnamon toast, and whipped cream.

Waffle stick

Waffle stick

Waffle stick

$3.99

1 waffle with powdered sugar.

pickles

Fried pickles flamin

Fried pickles flamin

$7.50

4 pieces topped with cheddar cheese sauce ,ranch dressing and Flamin hot

Fried pickles classic

Fried pickles classic

$7.50

4 pieces topped with cheddar cheese powdered and ranch dressing.

Corn Dogs

The Classic krizpy

The Classic krizpy

$7.50

Half sausage half mozzarella cheese topped with krizpy panko and shugar

The red hot

The red hot

$8.50

Half sausage half mozzarella cheese topped with hot Cheetos and Yellow chesse sauce

The Xtreme Korean

The Xtreme Korean

$9.50

Half sausage half mozzarella cheese with krizpy panko and Potatoe.

Takis

Takis

$8.50

Half sausage half mozzarella cheese topped with Takis and Yellow chesse.

Mr.pebble

Mr.pebble

$10.50

All mozzarella cheese topped with fruity pebbles, straw jelly and powder sugar

Chesse pop

Chesse pop

$3.75

mozzarella cheese with panko

Extra topping

Mini Nutella

$2.00

Strawberry fruit

$1.75

Banana fruit

$1.75

Nutella

$1.25

Lechera

$1.25

Cajeta

$1.25

Tres leches

$1.25

Nuez

$1.25

Almendra

$1.25

Blue syrup

$1.25

Straw jelly

$1.25

Oreo

$1.25

Whipped Crean

$1.25

Chocolate syrup

$0.99

Maple syrup

$0.99

Straw syrup

$0.99

Cinnamon sugar

$0.99

Fruity pebbles

$0.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$0.99

M&M

$0.99

Chocolate chips

$0.99

Powdered Sugar

$0.99

Chocolate Belgium

$1.75

Milk gourmet

Chocolate Milk gourmet

Chocolate Milk gourmet

$3.50
Strawberry milk gourmet

Strawberry milk gourmet

$3.50

Refreshers

Lemonade refresher

Lemonade refresher

$3.50
Lavander Refresher

Lavander Refresher

$3.50
Watermelon refresher

Watermelon refresher

$3.50
Mango refresher

Mango refresher

$3.50
Creamy refresher

Creamy refresher

$3.50
Strawberry refresher

Strawberry refresher

$3.50
Cherry refresher

Cherry refresher

$3.50

Blueberry Refresher

$3.50

Blue RASPBERRY

$3.50

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.50

Iced coffee

Iced caramel coffee

Iced caramel coffee

$3.50
Iced vainilla coffee

Iced vainilla coffee

$3.50
Iced banana coffee

Iced banana coffee

$3.50
Iced mocha coffee

Iced mocha coffee

$3.50
Iced White mocha coffee

Iced White mocha coffee

$3.50
Iced reg coffee

Iced reg coffee

$3.50
Pumpkin sweet cold foam iced coffee

Pumpkin sweet cold foam iced coffee

$4.00

Ladies t-shirt

Pancake t-shirt

Pancake t-shirt

$27.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4502 Mcpherson Road, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

