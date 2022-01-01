Creole Cafè
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Best Creole Food in Town!
Location
833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington, KY 40508
Gallery
