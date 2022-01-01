Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creole Cafè

833 Georgetown street suite 110

Lexington, KY 40508

Popular Items

3pc Creole Cajun Shrimp
8pc Creole Catfish Nuggets w/fries
Creole Shrimp & Crab Combo

Creole Fried

8pc Creole Catfish Nuggets w/fries

$15.50

Hand seasoned battered Deep Fried Catfish bites

Fried Lobster Tail Combo

$42.50Out of stock

8-10oz Hand seasoned Deep Fried Lobster Tail& 3 sides of choice 5 fried shrimp

Real Lump CrabCakes

$11.50

1 3-4oz Hand seasoned Deep Fried Real Crab

Deep Fried Gator Nuggets w/fries

$13.50

4-5oz Hand seasoned Alligator Tail

2pc Deep Fried Whiting w/fries

$14.50

10pc Deep Fried Shrimp Combo

$23.99

Deep Fried Shrimp & Crab Combo

$25.99

Hand seasoned Deep Fried Shrimp & 2 sides of choice

Creole Cajun Boil

10pc Cajun Shrimp combo

$23.99

Creole Boil Shrimp & 2 sides of choice

Creole Shrimp & Crab Combo

$25.99

1 crab cluster 4-5 legs & 5 Creole Boil shrimp 2 sides of choice

Snowcrab Combo

$36.99

2 Snowcrab Clusters & 4 sides of choice

Crawfish Combo

$13.99

Creole Cheese Fries

Blue Lump Crab Fries

$11.50

Deep Fried Shrimp Fries

$12.50

Lobster Claw Fries

$14.50Out of stock

Combo Creole Fries

$17.99

Creole Sides

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$4.99

8oz

Potato

$2.50

4 Creole Red potatoes

Egg

$2.50

2 Creole boiled eggs

Corn

$2.50

2 Creole Boiled Corn on cob

Cornbread Fritter

$2.99

2 Creole Boiled Corn on cob

Sausage

$2.50

1 Creole Sausage

Broccoli Casserole

$2.99

8oz Lemon seasoned Broccoli with homemade breading topping

Creole Fries

$1.99

A La Cart

Deep Fried Whiting

$7.50

1pc

3pc Deep Fried Shrimp

$3.99

3pc Creole Cajun Shrimp

$3.99

Creole Snowcrab Cluster

$15.00

1 Snowcrab cluster with 4-5 legs creole boiled

Deep Fried Catfish Nuggets

$9.50

Lunch

Deep Fried Shrimp & Snowcrab w/fries

$18.50

6 Fried Shrimp & Snow Crab cluster w/fries

Half Creole Crab Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fish & Shrimp Combo w/fries

$12.00

1 piece of Fish 6 Cajun Shrimp & Fries

SoulFeast Special Tilapia bites w\fries

$10.00

Drinks

Swamp Punch

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.50

20oz Water

$2.50

Lemonade\Sweet Tea Mix

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sauces

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Creole Honey

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Hot Polynesian

$0.50

Creole Hot Sauce

$0.50

Tangy Tarter

$0.50

Creole Basil Butter

$0.50

Creole Butter

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Creole Food in Town!

Location

833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

