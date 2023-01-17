Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creole Orleans

No reviews yet

2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest

Ste. N-317

Atlanta, GA 30331

Popular Items

Oxtail Pasta
Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Rasta Pasta
Salmon Egg Rolls

Entrées

Creole Stewed Oxtails

Creole Stewed Oxtails

$35.00

Large Hand trimmed Oxtails in Savory Creole Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Creole Savory)

Grilled Lamb Chops

Grilled Lamb Chops

$31.00

4 Grilled Lamb Chops topped with our Savory Oxtail Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Creole Savory)

Jerk Turkey Wings

Jerk Turkey Wings

$18.50

2 Roasted Turkey Wings Smothered in a Mild Jerk Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Mild Jerk)

BBQ Jerk Chicken (Dark Meat)

BBQ Jerk Chicken (Dark Meat)

$16.00

3 Pieces of Chicken in Our Homemade BBQ Jerk Sauce. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Sweet & Spicy)

Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast (White Meat)

$16.50

Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast Chopped and Topped with Jerk Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Mild Jerk)

Fried Whole Wings

Fried Whole Wings

$17.50

3 Crispy Fried Jumbo Whole Chicken Wings with your choice of 1 rice & 1 side

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$19.50

Grilled Chicken Breast and Grilled Jerk Shrimp Mixed in a Mild Jerk Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Mild Jerk)

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$18.00

Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet in a Savory Creole Gravy. Topped with Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Fresh Parsley. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Creole)

Whole Snapper

Whole Snapper

$25.00Out of stock

Creole stewed Goat

$25.50Out of stock

Smothered lemon butter wings

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$4.00
Yellow Veggie Rice

Yellow Veggie Rice

$4.50
White Jasmine Rice

White Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Black Rice

$5.00Out of stock
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00

Seasoned w/Smoked Turkey

Stewed Green Beans

Stewed Green Beans

$5.00

Stewed w/Garlic, Onions and Crushed Roma Tomatoes.

Fried Cabbage

Fried Cabbage

$5.00

Sautéed and Seasoned. No Meat.

Sautéed Broccoli

Sautéed Broccoli

$5.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Baked Mac & Cheese, 3 Cheese.

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$5.00

Candied, Sweet and Baked.

Fried Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Pasta

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Rasta Pasta

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$21.00

Our Signature Rasta Pasta. Creamy Jerk Penne Pasta Topped w/Grilled Chicken Breast and Shrimp.

Creole Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Our Creamy Jerk Penne Pasta Topped w/ Oven Roasted Creole Salmon.

Lamb Chop Pasta

$31.00

4 Grilled Lamb Chops. Topped w/Our Creamy Jerk Pasta Base, Smothered in Oxtail Gravy.

Oxtail Pasta

$35.00

Our Signature Oxtails Over Jerk Pasta Base. Topped with Oxtail Gravy.

Haitian Spaghetti (Beef Sausage & Shrimp)

$19.00

Haitian Spaghetti w/Ground Beef, Mixed Bell Peppers and Onions.

Small Plates

3-Way Veggie Plate

$11.50
Oxtail Burrito

Oxtail Burrito

$16.00Out of stock
Salmon Burrito

Salmon Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Small Haitian Spaghetti

$6.50

Beef Haitian Style Spaghetti w/Mixed Bell Peppers and Onions.

Large Hatian Spaghetti

$13.00

Egg Rolls

Oxtail Egg Rolls

$6.00+Out of stock

Oxtail Egg Rolls - Non Dairy

Salmon Egg Rolls

Salmon Egg Rolls

$5.00+

Salmon Egg Rolls - Non Dairy

Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock
Pineapple Ginger

Pineapple Ginger

$6.00Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.50

16oz Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

$2.00Out of stock

Pineapple Fanta

$2.00Out of stock

12oz minute maid

$1.50Out of stock

Xtra's

Turkey Wing (Single)

Turkey Wing (Single)

$6.00Out of stock
Salmon (Single)

Salmon (Single)

$12.00

Farina Bread (1 Square)

$1.00

Egg Roll Sauce

$0.50

BBQ chicken

$6.00

Fried Whole Chicken Wings (3 Wings)

$10.50

Tasso Koden (Fried Turjey Chunks)

$10.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Specials

Haitian Legume w/Beef

$9.50+Out of stock

Traditional Style Haitian Legume with Beef & Blue Crab.

Crawfish Étouffée

Crawfish Étouffée

$9.75+Out of stock

Crawfish in a NOLA Style Roux.

NOLA Style Red Beans

NOLA Style Red Beans

$7.50+Out of stock

New Orleans Style Red Beans w/Smoked Beef Sausage and Turkey.

Vegetarian Legume

$7.50+Out of stock

16oz Gumbo

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Gumbo

$25.00Out of stock

New Year's Menu

Traditional Joumou Soup

$14.00+Out of stock

Meatless Joumou Soup

$12.00+Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Creole-Soul Food with Caribbean Flare! Located Inside Greenbriar Mall Food Court.

2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest, Ste. N-317 , Atlanta, GA 30331

