This restaurant does not have any images
Creole Social 850 Park Avenue
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Indulge in authentic delicious Haitian food, tropical drinks, and a whole lot of fun. It’s the perfect spot to unwind.
Location
850 Park Avenue, Lake Park, FL 33403