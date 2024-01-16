Creole Cuisine, Southern Cuisine
Creole Soul Restaurant & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Inspired by Cajun cuisine, a flavorful tradition rooted in the culinary heritage of the Cajun-Acadians who resettled in Louisiana during the 18th Century.
Location
2026 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818