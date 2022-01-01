Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creole Soul Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

301 W 29th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

Popular Items

Beignets
Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp PoBoy

Food

Blackened Catfish and Grits

$20.00

Blackened Catfish Filet, served with Creole sauce over grits

Blackened Catfish with Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Blackened Catfish Filet and shrimp, served with our house made Creole sauce over grits

Blackened Salmon and Grits

$20.00

Blackened Salmon, served with our house made Creole sauce over grits

Blackened Salmon with Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Blackened salmon and shrimp, served with our house made Creole sauce over grits

Catfish PoBoy

$20.00

Deep fried catfish filet, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, topped with our house made remoulade sauce. Served on a 9” roll Comes with fries

Fried Catfish and Grits

$20.00

Deep fried Catfish Filet and shrimp, served with our house made Creole sauce over grits

Fried Catfish & Shrimp with Grits

$25.00

Fried Catfish Basket

$18.00

Deep fried catfish filets served with fries and our house made remoulade sauce

Jerk Salmon And Grits

$20.00

Salmon sautéed in a Jerk sauce with sautéed onions, served over grits.

Jerk Salmon Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Salmon and shrimp sautéed in a Jerk sauce with sautéed onions, served over grits.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

6oz Creole Fried Lobster Tail over our delicious 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese

MoBoy PoBoy

$24.00

Deep fried catfish filet and shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, topped with our house made remoulade sauce. Served on a 9” roll Comes with fries

Seafood Gumbo

$22.00

Shrimp, crab & smoke sausage, slow cooked in a homemade New Orleans roux, served over a bed of rice.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Deep fried shrimp served with fries and our house made remoulade sauce

Shrimp PoBoy

$18.00

Deep fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, topped with our house made remoulade sauce. Served on a 9” roll Comes with fries

Big Boy

$26.00Out of stock

Deep fried catfish filet and oysters, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, topped with our house made remoulade sauce. Served on a 9” roll Comes with fries

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed in a rich, creamy creole sauce, served over cheesy southern grits.

Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Muddy Waters

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Kombucha

$4.50

Sides

Beans & Rice (LG)

$10.00

Slow cooked in a blend of herbs & spices mixed, served with rice.

Beans & Rice (SM)

$8.00

Slow cooked in a blend of herbs & spices mixed, served with rice.

Mac & Cheese (LG)

$8.00Out of stock

Southern delight made with 5 different cheeses. Guaranteed you'll want more.

Mac & Cheese (SM)

$5.00Out of stock

Southern delight made with 5 different cheeses. Guaranteed you'll want more.

Mixed Greens (LG)

$8.00

A mixture of farm fresh Kale and Cabbage topped with fresh onions and tomatoes.

Mixed Greens (SM)

$5.00

A mixture of farm fresh Kale and Cabbage topped with fresh onions and tomatoes.

French Fries

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Oysters

$2.00Out of stock

Desserts

Beignets

$7.00

Served warm with powdered sugar and berry or chocolate sauce (4).

Banana Puddin

$7.00

Ice Box made Banana Puddin' that will have you coming back for more.

Red Velvet Cornbread

$5.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Peach Cobbler (Lg)

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Banana Bread

$5.50

Yellow Cornbread

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come & get the taste of New Orleans in Baltimore, with A touch of Southern Cuisine & Flavor

Website

Location

301 W 29th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

Gallery
Creole Soul Restaurant image
Creole Soul Restaurant image
Creole Soul Restaurant image
Creole Soul Restaurant image

