Creole Bagelry and Cafe'

1337 Gause Blvd, Suite 102

Slidell, LA 70458

Bagels+Cream Cheese

Bagel

$1.80

Our fresh-baked bagels

Bialy

$2.99

Try one of our fresh-made Bialys. A plain bagel with olive oil, Asiago cheese and garlic. Goes great with one of our savory cream cheeses.

Half Dozen Bagels (6)

$9.20

Bulk bagel pricing is for bagged bagels only. If you would like your bagels toasted or with cream cheese, etc, please use the single bagel option.

Dozen Bagels (13)

$19.50

Bulk bagel pricing is for bagged bagels only. If you would like your bagels toasted or with cream cheese, etc, please use the single bagel option.

Dozen and a Half Bagels (19)

$28.70

Bulk bagel pricing is for bagged bagels only. If you would like your bagels toasted or with cream cheese, etc, please use the single bagel option.

2 oz Cream Cheese

$1.30

4 oz Cream Cheese

8 oz Cream Cheese

16 oz Cream Cheese

Bagel Holes

Blueberry Bagel Hole

$2.79

Blueberry with Blueberry Cream Cheese

Cinnamon Raison Bagel Hole

$2.79

Cinnamon Raisin with Honey Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

Everything Bagel Hole

$2.79

Everything with Scallion Cream Cheese

Other Bagel Hole

$2.79

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Our LARGE homemade cinnamon rolls with our famous cream cheese icing

Breads

Biscuit

$1.99

Our oversized house-made biscuits go great with everything.

Croissant

$2.99

Made fresh in-house, our buttery croissants are outstanding alone or used on one of our sandwiches.

Multi-Grain Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

White Toast

$1.99

Scones

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

White-Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.00

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.00

Other Muffin (See Notes)

$3.00

Cookies

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Other Cookie(See Notes)

$2.00

Breakfast Entrees

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Two pieces of multi-grain toast with avocado spread and crushed red pepper, served with two eggs (any style) and your choice of breakfast meat. (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage)

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

Our house-made sausage gravy atop a large, fresh-baked biscuit, served with 2 eggs any style

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Grits, potatoes or sweet potato tots, topped with two eggs (any style). Served with your choice of toast or a bagel.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Our three-egg and American cheese burrito can be customized to your liking. Choose between our flour, wheat, tomato basil or spinach wrap and add your favorite meat (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage). Add vegetables

Breakfast Chimichanga

Breakfast Chimichanga

$10.00

We deep-fry our delicious three-egg breakfast burrito with your choice of meat (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage) and top it with salsa and Queso cheese.

Breakfast Egg Rolls

Breakfast Egg Rolls

$14.00

Two crispy homemade eggrolls each filled with scrambled eggs, American cheese and your choice of meat (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage) then topped with our Asian glaze, sesame seeds and green onions.

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Two eggs (any style); choice of ham, bacon, sausage, Canadian bacon or turkey sausage. Served with your choice of toast or one of our famous bagels.

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Our classic breakfast sandwich with eggs, and your choice of meat and/or cheese

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

A thick, golden brown Belgian waffle, paired with crispy fried chicken tenders and drizzled with our pepper jelly glaze. Served with two eggs (any style).

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$14.00

Ham & American cheese on a French-toasted cinnamon raisin bagel, topped with a fried egg.

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Our take on traditional New Orleans shrimp and grits. Served alongside your choice of bagel or toast as well as two eggs any style

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$14.00

Three egg omelette stuffed with: (1) meat, (1) cheese & up to (3) vegetables Our quiches start with (2) eggs, (1) meat, (1) cheese & up to (3) vegetables

California Omelette

California Omelette

$13.00

Avocado, tomato, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese.

Crawfish Monica Omelette

$14.00

Blackened crawfish, green onion & sautéed mushrooms topped with our signature Monica sauce.

Farmer in the Dell Omelette

$13.00

Bacon, ham, sausage & Swiss cheese.

Florentine Omelette

$13.00

Spinach, tomato & Feta cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak Omelette

$13.00

Grilled steak, sautéed peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.

Pontchartrain Omelette

$14.00

Blackened gulf shrimp, sautéed mushrooms & scallion cream cheese.

The Big E Omelette

$13.00

Smoked sausage, red peppers, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.

The Renee Omelette

$12.00

Mushrooms, tomato, broccoli, onions, green pepper, sprouts & cheddar cheese.

Benedicts

Bagel Benedict

$14.00

Grilled Canadian bacon and tomato atop our plain bagel and drizzled with a rich hollandaise sauce

Cochon Benedict

Cochon Benedict

$17.00

Slow-roasted cochon de lait, pepper jelly and scallion cream cheese on a jalapeno bagel, topped with creoleaise sauce

Crawfish Monica Benedict

$17.00

Blackened crawfish and mushrooms served on a garlic bagel and topped with our Monica hollandaise sauce.

Creole Benedict

$17.00

Blackened shrimp, scallion cream cheese and our Creoleaise sauce on a garlic bagel.

Salmon Benedict

$17.00

Smoked salmon, capers, tomato and onion on a poppy seed bagel with our rich hollandaise on top.

Steak and Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Grilled steak and onions, topped with bearnaise sauce on an onion bagel.

Quiches

Our fresh-made quiches cooked to order. Please be sure to choose either a breakfast side OR a lunch side with your order.

Build Your Own Quiche

$13.00

Custom create your own delicious quiche stuffed with: (1) meat, (1) cheese & up to (3) vegetables

Quiche Lorraine

$12.00

Ham, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served with a side

Shrimp Florentine Quiche

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, spinach, tomato and feta cheese, Served with a side

Waffles

Bananas Foster Waffle

Bananas Foster Waffle

$10.00

Thick, golden brown Belgian waffle topped with bananas, walnuts and our house-made foster sauce.

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Thick, golden brown Belgian waffle.

Praline Waffle

$10.00

Thick, golden brown Belgian waffle with toasted pecans and our creamy praline sauce.

Strawberry Waffle

$9.00

Kid's Breakfast Meals

Kid's Breakfast (Pick Two)

$4.49

Great for the little ones, choose any two of the items from the menu. If you chose a bagel for one of your items, please use the "Bagel/Cream Cheese for Entree" button.

Bagel/Cream Cheese for Entree

Breakfast Misc

Add Meat to Entrée

Add an additional protein to your meal

Sauces/Dressings

$1.49

Add Cheese

$0.99

A La Carte Menu

A La Carte Breakfast Meats

Add one of our fresh-made Breakfast Entree Meats to your meal

A La Carte Breakfast Sides

$2.29

A La Carte Eggs

$1.49

Fresh, extra large eggs cooked to your liking

Breakfast Specials

Strawberry Crepes

Strawberry Crepes

$15.00

Three homemade crepes with fresh pureed strawberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with two eggs made to your liking, a breakfast meat and your choice of grits or potatoes

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich

$14.00

Choose one meat, one cheese and up to 3 veggies for your custom sandwich

California Club Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, sprouts, avocado & Swiss cheese, served in a tomato basil wrap.

Classic BLT

$12.00

Loaded with Applewood Smoked Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo, on white toast.

Creole Club

Creole Club

$13.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard, served on an everything bagel.

Creole Cuban

$15.00

Slow-roasted pork, grilled ham and Swiss cheese topped with pickles and mustard, served on a pressed jalapeño bagel.

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Blackened shrimp, crispy slices of fried green tomato, lettuce and our remoulade sauce on a buttery croissant.

Hot Roast Beef

$12.00

Grilled thin-sliced roast beef, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a toasted garlic bagel with a side of hot gravy for dipping.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Ham, turkey, honey mustard, & Swiss on battered and fried wheat toast. Served with a side of raspberry dipping sauce.

Salmon Soul

Salmon Soul

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, sprouts, avocado & Swiss cheese, served in a tomato basil wrap.

Shrimp BLT Wrap

$13.00

Blackened shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado, served in a flour wrap.

St. Charles Chicken Salad

St. Charles Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sliced smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, red onion, capers and sliced tomato served on a poppy seed bagel.

Tangy Turkey

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, cranberries and our tangy cranberry mustard on a cranberry almond bagel.

Thai Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cilantro, carrots, almonds & our own Thai peanut sauce, served in a honey wheat wrap.

Voodoo Veggie Wrap

Voodoo Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Carrot, red & green bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, lettuce, tomato & your choice of hummus or garden veggie cream cheese, served in a honey wheat wrap.

Zesty Zydeco

$12.00

Smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese, red bell pepper, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato, served on a jalapeño bagel.

Fresh Salads

Strawberry Blue Cheese Salad

Strawberry Blue Cheese Salad

$13.00

Fresh spinach with strawberries, blue cheese, candied pecans and green apples. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette

Blue Bayou Salad

Blue Bayou Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, granny smith apples, raisins, walnuts and sun-dried tomatoes topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.

Southern Spinach Salad

Southern Spinach Salad

$13.00

Fresh spinach with tomatoes, crumbled bacon, boiled egg, onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds and asiago cheese. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded asiago cheese and tomato wedges. Served with bagel chips and Caesar dressing.

Geaux Greek Salad

Geaux Greek Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with artichoke hearts, tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumber and feta cheese. Served with bagel chips and 4-cheese vinaigrette dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

A bed of romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, crumbled bacon, cucumber, tomatoes, boiled egg and cheddar cheese. Served with bagel chips and ranch dressing.

Stuffed Tomato

Stuffed Tomato

$14.00

Fresh whole tomato over a bed of lettuce, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and topped with red onion, cucumber and boiled eggs. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Caprese

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato and sliced avocado, pesto and balsamic drizzle. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.

Stuffed Avocado

$14.00

Two avocado halves over a bed of spinach, stuffed with our world-famous chicken salad and topped with boiled egg, carrots, and onions. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$7.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber carrot and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Extra/Side Dressing

$1.79

Each of our salads come with a 4oz dressing on the side. Use this to order extra dressing.

Lunch Misc

Add Meat to Entrée

Add an additional protein to your meal

Sauces/Dressings

$1.49

Add Cheese

$0.99

Kid's Dishes

Kid's Ham and Cheese

$4.49

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Kid's Turkey and Cheese

$4.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Kid's PB&J

$2.29

Coffee

Small Coffee Bar

$2.99

Large Coffee Bar

$3.49

Cooler Drinks

Whole Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.49

Vitamin Water

$2.79

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Espresso-Based Drinks

Small Latte (16 oz)

$4.49

Large Latte (20 oz)

$4.99

Small Cappuccino (20 oz)

$4.49

Large Cappuccino (20 oz)

$4.99

Single Shot Espresso

$2.49

Double Shot Espresso

$3.49

Hot Mocha (20 oz)

$4.49

Dirty Chai (20 oz)

$4.99

Small Americana (16 oz)

$4.49

Large Americana (20 oz)

$4.99

Fountain Drinks

Kid's Fountain Drink/Iced Tea

$1.79

Fountain Drink/Iced Tea

$2.49

Frozen Coffee

Caramel Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

Chocolate Mint Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

Green Tea Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

Java Chip Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

Mocha Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

Spiced Chai Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

Vanilla Latte Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

White Chocolate Frozen Coffee

$4.99

Our Frozen coffee is one of the easiest ways to satisfy the caffeine-obsessed craving.

Hot Beverages

Café Au Lait

$4.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Hot Chai

$4.49

Iced Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew Medium Roast

$4.49

Cold Brew Southern Pecan

$4.49

Iced Chai

$4.49

Iced Latte (Double Shot)

$4.99

Iced Latte (Single Shot)

$4.49

Iced Mocha (Double Shot)

$4.99

Iced Mocha (Single Shot)

$4.79

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.49

Cranberry-Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple-Orange Juice

$2.49

Mixed Drinks

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Loca Moca Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Ultra Sunrise Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Zero Ultra Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$2.75

Our housemade bagel chips

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$15.00

Show your Creole Pride Around Town

Medium T-Shirt

$15.00

Show your Creole Pride Around Town

Large T-Shirt

$15.00

Show your Creole Pride Around Town

Extra Large T-Shirt

$15.00

Show your Creole Pride Around Town

Insulated Cups

14 oz Insulated Cup

$18.00

Show your bagel pride with one of our beautiful insulation cups

20 oz Insulated Cup

$20.00

Show your bagel pride with one of our beautiful insulation cups

30 oz Insulated Cup

$25.00

Show your bagel pride with one of our beautiful insulation cups

Coffee Grounds/Beans

Artesia Ground Coffee

$14.00

Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting

Black and Tan Coffee Beans

$14.00

Black and Tan Ground Coffee

$14.00

Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting

City Blend Coffee Beans

$14.00

City Blend Ground Coffee

$14.00

Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting

Princess Abita Coffee Beans

$14.00

Princess Abita Ground Coffee

$14.00

Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting

Southern Pecan Coffee Beans

$14.00

Southern Pecan Ground Coffee

$14.00

Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Creole Bagelry and Cafe’, home of the Northshore’s only scratch-made, kettle-boiled, authentic New York style bagels. Founded in 2003 by Bernadette and Dominic LaLa, The Darby family took over ownership in 2012 and have steadily updated and expanded the concept to its current iteration. We focus on quality products and superior customer service in a clean and inviting atmosphere. Our bagels are produced in the traditional method of “kettling” or boiling – before baking. The result is a wonderfully flavorful bagel with no cholesterol, no preservatives, very low fat (most having less than 1G of fat), and low sodium. Our bagels are made with high-quality ingredients which are sourced locally wherever possible.

1337 Gause Blvd, Suite 102, Slidell, LA 70458

