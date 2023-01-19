Creole Bagelry and Cafe'
1337 Gause Blvd, Suite 102
Slidell, LA 70458
Bagels+Cream Cheese
Bagel
Our fresh-baked bagels
Bialy
Try one of our fresh-made Bialys. A plain bagel with olive oil, Asiago cheese and garlic. Goes great with one of our savory cream cheeses.
Half Dozen Bagels (6)
Bulk bagel pricing is for bagged bagels only. If you would like your bagels toasted or with cream cheese, etc, please use the single bagel option.
Dozen Bagels (13)
Bulk bagel pricing is for bagged bagels only. If you would like your bagels toasted or with cream cheese, etc, please use the single bagel option.
Dozen and a Half Bagels (19)
Bulk bagel pricing is for bagged bagels only. If you would like your bagels toasted or with cream cheese, etc, please use the single bagel option.
2 oz Cream Cheese
4 oz Cream Cheese
8 oz Cream Cheese
16 oz Cream Cheese
Bagel Holes
Breads
Muffins
Breakfast Entrees
Avocado Toast
Two pieces of multi-grain toast with avocado spread and crushed red pepper, served with two eggs (any style) and your choice of breakfast meat. (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage)
Biscuits and Gravy
Our house-made sausage gravy atop a large, fresh-baked biscuit, served with 2 eggs any style
Breakfast Bowl
Grits, potatoes or sweet potato tots, topped with two eggs (any style). Served with your choice of toast or a bagel.
Breakfast Burrito
Our three-egg and American cheese burrito can be customized to your liking. Choose between our flour, wheat, tomato basil or spinach wrap and add your favorite meat (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage). Add vegetables
Breakfast Chimichanga
We deep-fry our delicious three-egg breakfast burrito with your choice of meat (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage) and top it with salsa and Queso cheese.
Breakfast Egg Rolls
Two crispy homemade eggrolls each filled with scrambled eggs, American cheese and your choice of meat (bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage) then topped with our Asian glaze, sesame seeds and green onions.
Breakfast Plate
Two eggs (any style); choice of ham, bacon, sausage, Canadian bacon or turkey sausage. Served with your choice of toast or one of our famous bagels.
Breakfast Sandwich
Our classic breakfast sandwich with eggs, and your choice of meat and/or cheese
Chicken and Waffles
A thick, golden brown Belgian waffle, paired with crispy fried chicken tenders and drizzled with our pepper jelly glaze. Served with two eggs (any style).
Croque Madame
Ham & American cheese on a French-toasted cinnamon raisin bagel, topped with a fried egg.
Shrimp and Grits
Our take on traditional New Orleans shrimp and grits. Served alongside your choice of bagel or toast as well as two eggs any style
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
Three egg omelette stuffed with: (1) meat, (1) cheese & up to (3) vegetables Our quiches start with (2) eggs, (1) meat, (1) cheese & up to (3) vegetables
California Omelette
Avocado, tomato, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese.
Crawfish Monica Omelette
Blackened crawfish, green onion & sautéed mushrooms topped with our signature Monica sauce.
Farmer in the Dell Omelette
Bacon, ham, sausage & Swiss cheese.
Florentine Omelette
Spinach, tomato & Feta cheese.
Philly Cheese Steak Omelette
Grilled steak, sautéed peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
Pontchartrain Omelette
Blackened gulf shrimp, sautéed mushrooms & scallion cream cheese.
The Big E Omelette
Smoked sausage, red peppers, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.
The Renee Omelette
Mushrooms, tomato, broccoli, onions, green pepper, sprouts & cheddar cheese.
Benedicts
Bagel Benedict
Grilled Canadian bacon and tomato atop our plain bagel and drizzled with a rich hollandaise sauce
Cochon Benedict
Slow-roasted cochon de lait, pepper jelly and scallion cream cheese on a jalapeno bagel, topped with creoleaise sauce
Crawfish Monica Benedict
Blackened crawfish and mushrooms served on a garlic bagel and topped with our Monica hollandaise sauce.
Creole Benedict
Blackened shrimp, scallion cream cheese and our Creoleaise sauce on a garlic bagel.
Salmon Benedict
Smoked salmon, capers, tomato and onion on a poppy seed bagel with our rich hollandaise on top.
Steak and Eggs Benedict
Grilled steak and onions, topped with bearnaise sauce on an onion bagel.
Quiches
Waffles
Bananas Foster Waffle
Thick, golden brown Belgian waffle topped with bananas, walnuts and our house-made foster sauce.
Belgian Waffle
Thick, golden brown Belgian waffle.
Praline Waffle
Thick, golden brown Belgian waffle with toasted pecans and our creamy praline sauce.
Strawberry Waffle
Kid's Breakfast Meals
Breakfast Misc
A La Carte Menu
Breakfast Specials
Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwich
Choose one meat, one cheese and up to 3 veggies for your custom sandwich
California Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, sprouts, avocado & Swiss cheese, served in a tomato basil wrap.
Classic BLT
Loaded with Applewood Smoked Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo, on white toast.
Creole Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard, served on an everything bagel.
Creole Cuban
Slow-roasted pork, grilled ham and Swiss cheese topped with pickles and mustard, served on a pressed jalapeño bagel.
Fried Green Tomato
Blackened shrimp, crispy slices of fried green tomato, lettuce and our remoulade sauce on a buttery croissant.
Hot Roast Beef
Grilled thin-sliced roast beef, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a toasted garlic bagel with a side of hot gravy for dipping.
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey, honey mustard, & Swiss on battered and fried wheat toast. Served with a side of raspberry dipping sauce.
Salmon Soul
Turkey, bacon, sprouts, avocado & Swiss cheese, served in a tomato basil wrap.
Shrimp BLT Wrap
Blackened shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado, served in a flour wrap.
St. Charles Chicken Salad
Sliced smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, red onion, capers and sliced tomato served on a poppy seed bagel.
Tangy Turkey
Turkey, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, cranberries and our tangy cranberry mustard on a cranberry almond bagel.
Thai Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cilantro, carrots, almonds & our own Thai peanut sauce, served in a honey wheat wrap.
Voodoo Veggie Wrap
Carrot, red & green bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, lettuce, tomato & your choice of hummus or garden veggie cream cheese, served in a honey wheat wrap.
Zesty Zydeco
Smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese, red bell pepper, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato, served on a jalapeño bagel.
Fresh Salads
Strawberry Blue Cheese Salad
Fresh spinach with strawberries, blue cheese, candied pecans and green apples. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette
Blue Bayou Salad
Romaine lettuce, granny smith apples, raisins, walnuts and sun-dried tomatoes topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.
Southern Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach with tomatoes, crumbled bacon, boiled egg, onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds and asiago cheese. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded asiago cheese and tomato wedges. Served with bagel chips and Caesar dressing.
Geaux Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with artichoke hearts, tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumber and feta cheese. Served with bagel chips and 4-cheese vinaigrette dressing.
Chef Salad
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, crumbled bacon, cucumber, tomatoes, boiled egg and cheddar cheese. Served with bagel chips and ranch dressing.
Stuffed Tomato
Fresh whole tomato over a bed of lettuce, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and topped with red onion, cucumber and boiled eggs. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato and sliced avocado, pesto and balsamic drizzle. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.
Stuffed Avocado
Two avocado halves over a bed of spinach, stuffed with our world-famous chicken salad and topped with boiled egg, carrots, and onions. Served with bagel chips and our house-made pepper jelly vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber carrot and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
Extra/Side Dressing
Each of our salads come with a 4oz dressing on the side. Use this to order extra dressing.
Lunch Misc
Kid's Dishes
Cooler Drinks
Espresso-Based Drinks
Frozen Coffee
Caramel Frozen Coffee
Caramel Frozen Coffee
Chocolate Mint Frozen Coffee
Chocolate Mint Frozen Coffee
Green Tea Frozen Coffee
Green Tea Frozen Coffee
Java Chip Frozen Coffee
Java Chip Frozen Coffee
Mocha Frozen Coffee
Mocha Frozen Coffee
Spiced Chai Frozen Coffee
Spiced Chai Frozen Coffee
Vanilla Latte Frozen Coffee
Vanilla Latte Frozen Coffee
White Chocolate Frozen Coffee
White Chocolate Frozen Coffee
Hot Beverages
Iced Coffee Drinks
Mixed Drinks
Monster Energy Drink
Bagel Chips
T-Shirts
Insulated Cups
Coffee Grounds/Beans
Artesia Ground Coffee
Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting
Black and Tan Coffee Beans
Black and Tan Ground Coffee
Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting
City Blend Coffee Beans
City Blend Ground Coffee
Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting
Princess Abita Coffee Beans
Princess Abita Ground Coffee
Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting
Southern Pecan Coffee Beans
Southern Pecan Ground Coffee
Fresh-roasted coffee by the pound from our friends at Abita Roasting
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome to the Creole Bagelry and Cafe’, home of the Northshore’s only scratch-made, kettle-boiled, authentic New York style bagels. Founded in 2003 by Bernadette and Dominic LaLa, The Darby family took over ownership in 2012 and have steadily updated and expanded the concept to its current iteration. We focus on quality products and superior customer service in a clean and inviting atmosphere. Our bagels are produced in the traditional method of “kettling” or boiling – before baking. The result is a wonderfully flavorful bagel with no cholesterol, no preservatives, very low fat (most having less than 1G of fat), and low sodium. Our bagels are made with high-quality ingredients which are sourced locally wherever possible.
1337 Gause Blvd, Suite 102, Slidell, LA 70458