Welcome to the Creole Bagelry and Cafe’, home of the Northshore’s only scratch-made, kettle-boiled, authentic New York style bagels. Founded in 2003 by Bernadette and Dominic LaLa, The Darby family took over ownership in 2012 and have steadily updated and expanded the concept to its current iteration. We focus on quality products and superior customer service in a clean and inviting atmosphere. Our bagels are produced in the traditional method of “kettling” or boiling – before baking. The result is a wonderfully flavorful bagel with no cholesterol, no preservatives, very low fat (most having less than 1G of fat), and low sodium. Our bagels are made with high-quality ingredients which are sourced locally wherever possible.

