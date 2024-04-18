Restaurant info

Welcome to Crepe Brulee, where families come together to savor the magic of handmade crepe cones in a safe, welcoming environment. Nestled in the picturesque North East Heights of Albuquerque, NM, our cozy creperie invites you to experience a delightful twist on traditional crepes. At Crepe Brulee, we take pride in offering a unique culinary experience that sets us apart from the rest. Our signature touch? We brûlée the top of our crepe cones, adding a tantalizing layer of caramelized perfection that elevates every bite. It's a small detail that makes a big difference, ensuring each crepe is a masterpiece of flavor and texture.

