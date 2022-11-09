Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crepe Cafe Sisters

63 Reviews

$$

441 N Nettleton St

Spokane, WA 99201

Order Again

Popular Items

Fruit Bowl

Take Out Online

Cutlery Packs

Bag

$0.08

*Sweet Crepes*

a light, thin pancake with sweet toppings

Plain Jane

$6.50

a homemade crepe fresh off the burner

Sweet Dust

$6.50

a dusting of cinnamon sugar

Main Squeeze

$6.50

fresh squeezed lemon juice sprinkled with sugar

The Maple Leaf

$7.50

a homemade crepe topped with butter to melt and drizzled with maple syrup

Nutty Dust

$7.50

drizzled hazelnut spread dusted with cinnamon sugar

A Bebe

$8.00

homemade lemon curd topped with fresh blueberries

Berry Nutty

$8.00

homemade strawberry sauce drizzled with hazelnut spread

Honey Bee

$7.50

peanut butter drizzled with honey

Nutty baNANA

$8.00

drizzled hazelnut spread topped with fresh sliced banana

Razzle Dazzle

$8.00

homemade raspberry sauce topped with fresh raspberries

The Darlin'

$8.00

homemade caramel sauce topped with fire roasted apple slices and cinnamon sugar

Build Your Own

$8.00

choose any two sweet toppings to smother your crepe

*Savory Crepes*

The Dawg

$12.00

cajun style andouille sausage with a mix of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses

The Oinker

$12.00

shredded hickory smoked ham with melted cheddar cheese

BYO Savory

$9.00

Crepedilla

$10.00

your choice of cheese melted inside our delicious homemade crepe

Hammilicious

$14.00

shredded hickory smoked ham with melted cheddar cheese, topped with our homemade strawberry sauce

Kickin' Chicken

$14.00

chicken breast with cream cheese and melted cheddar cheese, topped with gochujang and hot honey drizzle

Pickett (VE)

$13.00

spinach, feta, slow roasted tomatoes and pesto

Southern Charm

$16.00

brisket, sharp white cheddar cheese, and veggie mix topped with barbecue sauce and candied pecans

Thanks a Brunch (VE)

$15.00

plant based sausage, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, spinach and a fried egg topped with your choice of sliced pepperoncini or pickled red onion

The Bean (VG)

$15.00

chipotle black bean patty with slow roasted tomatoes, vegan mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach and garnished with dried oregano

*Kids Menu*

12 and under

Lil PJ

$4.00

a mini homemade crepe fresh off the burner

Sweet Lil BYO

$4.00

choose a select two sweet toppings to smother a mini crepe

Lil Cheeser

$5.00

your choice of cheese melted inside a mini homemade crepe

The Piglet

$6.00

a mini crepe with shredded hickory smoked ham and melted cheddar cheese

Drinks

2% Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hopped Water - Tangerine

$4.00

Hopped Water - Yuzu

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Ice - Orange Mango

$3.00

Ice - Strawberry Kiwi

$3.00

Kombucha - Ginger

$5.75

Kombucha - Raspberry

$5.75

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Steamer

$3.50

Tea Lemonades

$4.75

Water

$1.50

Revival Tea

Blue Tea

$3.75

Chai

$4.00

Earl Gray

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.75

Mango

$3.75

Herbal - Peppermint

$3.75

Tropical Green

$3.75

Herbal - Wild Berry

$3.75

London Fog

$4.25

Tea Bags

Coconut-eez Bag

$6.00

Blue Tea Bag

$14.00

Earl Gray Tea Bag

$14.00

English Breakfast Tea Bag

$14.00

Mango Tea Bags

$14.00

Peppermint Tea Bag

$14.00

Tropical Green Tea Bag

$14.00

Wild Berry Tea Bag

$14.00

Drip

Regular Drip

$3.00

Decaf Drip

$3.00

Latte

16oz Hot Latte

$4.25

12oz Hot Latte

$4.00

16oz Iced Latte

$4.25

12oz Iced Latte

$4.00

Americano

16oz Hot Americano

$3.25

12oz Hot Americano

$3.25

16oz Iced Americano

$3.25

12oz Iced Americano

$3.25

Mocha

16oz Hot Mocha

$5.00

12oz Hot Mocha

$4.75

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

12oz Iced Mocha

$4.75

Dirty Chai

Hot Dirty Chai

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00

Cappuccino

Traditional Cappuccino Hot

$3.25

16oz Hot Cappuccino Latte

$4.25

12oz Hot Cappuccino Latte

$4.00

16oz Iced Cappuccino Latte

$4.25

12oz Iced Cappuccino Latte

$4.00

Cortado

4oz Hot Cortado

$3.75

4oz Iced Cortado

$3.75

Doppio

Espresso Hot

$3.25

Espresso Over Ice

$3.25

Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

16oz Hot Macchiato

$5.25

12oz Hot Macchiato

$4.75

16oz Iced Macchiato

$5.25

12oz Iced Macchiato

$4.75

1 lb Coffee Bag

Coffee Beans

$15.00

Bowls

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

Bulk Sauces

Lemon Curd 8oz

$8.00

Strawberry Sauce 8oz

$8.00

Raspberry Sauce 8oz

$8.00

Protein

Bacon Crumbles Side

$1.50

Black Bean Patty Side

$2.50

Brisket Side

$3.00

Chicken Side

$2.00

Ham Side

$2.00

Plant Based Sausage Side

$2.00

Sausage Side

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Creating a difference in your day by inviting you into our family, connecting people, and offering a moment in time that is "Simply Divine."

441 N Nettleton St, Spokane, WA 99201

