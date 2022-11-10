  • Home
Crepe Cafe Sisters - Leavenworth, WA 220 9th St, Suite J

No reviews yet

220 9th St, Suite J

Leavenworth, WA 98826

Pickett (VE)
Build Your Own
BYO Savory

Take Out Online

Cutlery Packs

Bag

$0.08

Sweet Crepes

a light, thin pancake with sweet toppings

Plain Jane

$6.50

a homemade crepe fresh off the burner

Sweet Dust

$6.50

a dusting of cinnamon sugar

Main Squeeze

$6.50

fresh squeezed lemon juice sprinkled with sugar

The Maple Leaf

$7.50

a homemade crepe topped with butter to melt and drizzled with maple syrup

Nutty Dust

$7.50

drizzled hazelnut spread dusted with cinnamon sugar

A Bebe

$8.00

homemade lemon curd topped with fresh blueberries

Berry Nutty

$8.00

homemade strawberry sauce drizzled with nutella

Honey Bee

$7.50

peanut butter drizzled with honey

Nutty baNANA

$8.00

drizzled nutella topped with fresh sliced banana

Razzle Dazzle

$8.00

homemade raspberry sauce topped with fresh raspberries

The Darlin'

$8.00

homemade caramel sauce topped with fire roasted apple slices and cinnamon sugar

Build Your Own

$8.00

choose any two sweet toppings to smother your crepe

Savory Crepes

The Dawg

$12.00

cajun style andouille sausage with a mix of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses

The Oinker

$12.00

shredded hickory smoked ham with melted cheddar cheese

BYO Savory

$10.00

Crepedilla

$10.00

your choice of cheese melted inside our delicious homemade crepe

Hammilicious

$14.00

shredded hickory smoked ham with melted cheddar cheese, topped with our homemade strawberry sauce

Pickett (VE)

$13.00

spinach, feta, slow roasted tomatoes and pesto

Thanks a Brunch (VE)

$15.00

plant based italian sausage, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, spinach and a fried egg topped with pepperoncini peppers

The Bean (VG)

$15.00

chipotle black bean patty with slow roasted tomatoes, vegan mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach and garnished with dried oregano

Kids Menu

12 and under

Lil PJ

$4.00

a mini homemade crepe fresh off the burner

Sweet Lil BYO

$4.00

choose a select two sweet toppings to smother a mini crepe

Lil Cheeser

$5.00

your choice of cheese melted inside a mini homemade crepe

The Piglet

$6.00

a mini crepe with shredded hickory smoked ham and melted cheddar cheese

Bottles

2% Milk

$3.50

AHA - Blueberry Lemon

$2.25

AHA - Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.25

AHA - Citrus Green

$2.25

AHA - Watermelon Lime

$2.25

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Smart Water

$2.75

Sprite - Lemon Lime

$2.50

Revival Tea

Blue Tea

$3.75

Chai

$4.00

Earl Gray

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.75

Mango

$3.75

Orange Spice

$3.75

Herbal - Peppermint

$3.75

Tropical Green

$3.75

Herbal - Wild Berry

$3.75

Bowls

Fruit Bowl

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Temporarily Closed due to Staff Illness. We will return Thursday, October 27th. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Location

220 9th St, Suite J, Leavenworth, WA 98826

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

