Crepe Coop

440 South Anaheim Boulevard #105

Anaheim, CA 92805

Crepes

OG

$13.25

Strawberry, Bananas, Nutella Spread, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almonds, Coop Whip

Strawberry Shortcrepe

$13.25

Strawberry, Banana, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cookie Butter, Strawberry Ice Cream, Coop Whip

Horchata Toast Crunch

$13.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Banana, Horchata Ice Cream, Coop Whip

Fruity Pebbles

$13.25

Strawberry, Mango, Fruity Pebbles, Sweetened Milk Spread, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Coop Whip

Starry Night

$13.25

Blueberry, Mango, Mochi, Sweetened Milk Spread, Matcha Green Tea Ice cream, Coop Whip

Elvis Crepesly

$13.25

Banana, Peanut Brittle, Cookie Butter Spread, Strawberry Ice Cream, Coop Whip

Ape Crepe

$13.25

Banana, Peanut Brittle, Cookie Butter, Banana Ice Cream, Coop Whip

Tropics

$13.25

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Seasonal Berry, Mango, Kiwi, Honey Granola, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Coop Whip

Fully Loaded

$13.25

Build your own crepe by choosing 1 from each toppings category

Plain Crepe

$7.00

Crepe batter, fresh whip cream, powdered sugar

Dessert

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.75

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$6.50

Affogatto

$6.25

12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Coffee

Coop Cold Brew

$5.50

Jetty coffee cold brew

New Orleans

$5.50

Jetty coffee, roasted chicory, and sweetened condensed milk. 12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Churro Latte

$5.50

Jetty coffee, oatmilk, sweetened condensed milk, and cinnamon. 12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Jetty coffee, oatmilk, and honey. Tastes like Honey Nut Cheerios! 12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Latte

$4.50

12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Cappuccino

$4.50

12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Americano

$4.00

12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

Iced Tea

Bee Tea

$5.25

A blend of chrysanthemum tea & jasmine tea featuring honey, aloe and chia seed. 16oz

Apple Hibiscus Sweetea

$5.25

Apple rose tea, aloe, chia seed. A friendly mixture of sweet and tart. 16oz

Peach Black Tea

$5.25

English Breakfast Tea infused with Peach Concentrate. 16oz

Coconut Matcha

$5.25

Coconut Milk with Matcha. 16oz

Hot Tea

Apple Rose Hibiscus Tea

$3.75

12oz

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

12oz

English Breakfast Tea

$3.75

12oz

Fujian Oolong Tea

$3.75

12oz

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75

12oz

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.75

12oz

Peppermint Tea

$3.75

12oz

Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.75

12oz

Misc

Milk

$3.00

12oz Hot, 16oz Cold

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

440 South Anaheim Boulevard #105, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

