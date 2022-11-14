Crepe Crazy - Baltimore imageView gallery

Crepe Crazy - Baltimore

23 Reviews

$$

1065 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Basil Pesto
Florentine (V)
Build Your Own Crepe

Savory

Ham + Swiss

$10.49

ham | tomatoes | spinach | swiss | mayo | dijon mustard

Scandinavian

$11.99

lox | lemon-dill cream cheese | pickled red onions | capers | lemon | dill

Florentine (V)

$10.49

garlicky sauteed mushrooms | spinach | ricotta | feta | parmesan

Turkey + Avocado

$10.99

roasted turkey | avocado | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | avocado aioli

Granny Smith Apple & Brie (V)

$10.49

apple | brie | honey | roasted walnuts

Prosciutto + Apricot Jam

$10.99

prosciutto | brie | arugula | apricot jam | olive oil

Caprese (V)

$9.99

fresh mozzarella | tomatoes | basil pesto | balsamic reduction glaze

Mediterranean Medley (V)

$10.99

fire-roasted red peppers | red onions | cucumber | spinach | feta | hummus | sun-dried tomato pesto

Chicken Basil Pesto

$11.99

grilled chicken | tomatoes | red onions | spinach | mozzarella | basil pesto

Chicken + Mushroom

$11.49

grilled chicken | sauteed mushrooms | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | sun-dried tomato pesto

Sweet

Nutella Royale

$7.49

nutella hazelnut chocolate spread | chocolate sauce

Lemon Zest Dust

$6.99

butter | sugar | fresh squeezed lemon | caramel sauce

Brown Sugar + Cinnamon

$6.99

butter | brown sugar | cinnamon | caramel sauce

Peanut Butter Heaven

$7.49

peanut butter | bananas | honey | roasted almonds | chocolate sauce

Dulce De Leche Turtle

$7.49

caramel spread | chocolate chips | roasted walnuts | chocolate sauce

S'Mores

$7.49

nutella | marshmallows | crumbled graham crackers | chocolate sauce

Sweet Cheese Delight

$9.49

sweet cheese | strawberries | raspberry coulis

Caramelized Apple + Vanilla Cream

$9.99

vanilla cream | caramelized apple | roasted walnuts | caramel sauce

G' Morning

Norwegian

Norwegian

$11.99

lox | scrambled eggs | lemon-dill cream cheese | pickled | red onions | capers | lemon | dill

Jammin' Jam

$7.99

whipped cream cheese | strawberry jam | powdered sugar | caramel sauce

G' Morning Parfait

$8.49

vanilla yogurt | bananas | strawberries | toasted almonds | honey

Cowboy Up

$9.99

ham | bacon | scrambled eggs | swiss + salsa

California Dreamin'

$10.99

scrambled eggs | bacon | tomato | avocado | red onion | romaine lettuce | monterrey jack cheese | chipotle aioli

Build Your Own Crepe

let your imagination run wild

Build Your Own Crepe

$4.50

Salads

House Salad

$3.00

Mercer Street

$8.99

Hill Country Cobb

$9.49

Bakery

Macaron

$1.39

Cannoli

$3.99

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

General Add Ons

General Add Ons

Beverages

Bottled Beverages

Kids Savory

Bitsy Birdy

$4.99

Lil' Piggy

$4.99

Pizza Pizza!

$4.99

Kids Sweet

Goober

$4.99

Nutty Buddy

$4.99

Wee Royale

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Savory and Sweet Crepes with European Twist!

Location

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore image

Similar restaurants in your area

P.A.L.M. - 25 E Cross Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 E Cross Street Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
orange star4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
17 E Cross Street Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Ramen Utsuke
orange star4.6 • 1,006
414 Light Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1041 Marshall St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St
orange star4.1 • 1,368
1113 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Magerks Pub - Federal Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,245
1061 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
orange star4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
orange star4.5 • 834
1065 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Watersong
orange star4.7 • 383
21 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston