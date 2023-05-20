Crepe Amour
407 Maple Ave East
Vienna, VA 22180
Popular Items
Sweet Crepes
Bananalicious
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced bananas. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Banoffee Pie
Dulce de Leche, freshly sliced bananas, amaretti biscuits, mascarpone. Topped with powdered sugar & caramel sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Blue Print
Melted butter, natural cane sugar. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Blueberry Mango
Freshly sliced mangoes, blueberries, natural cane sugar, mascarpone, toasted coconut. Topped with powdered sugar & mango sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Carnivale
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Coco Loco
Hazelnut chocolate, toasted coconut, freshly sliced bananas. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Cookie Monster
White chocolate chips, Oreo cookies. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Dulce De Leche
South American caramelized milk-based spread. Topped with powdered sugar & caramel sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Fraise Amour
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
French Toast
Egg cooked on crepe, cinnamon sugar, blueberries, maple syrup. Topped with powdered sugar & maple syrup. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Hazelnut Chocolate
Classic, creamy hazelnut chocolate spread. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Lady Suzette
Melted butter, natural cane sugar, candied orange, Grand Marnier liqueur. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Mont Blanc
White chocolate chips, freshly sliced strawberries, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Nutty Buddy
Hazelnut chocolate, crunchy peanut butter, Reese's crumbles. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Peaches & Cream
Sliced peaches, mascarpone, natural cane sugar, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
S'more
Hazelnut chocolate, crumbled graham crackers, mini marshmallows. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Freshly sliced strawberries, mascarpone, natural cane sugar, crumbled graham crackers, whipped cream. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Strawberry Patch
Freshly sliced strawberries, squeezed lemon, powdered sugar, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Tiramisu
Mascarpone, natural cane sugar, Amaretti cookies, almond liqueur, espresso powder, cocoa powder. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Biscoff (Seasonal)
Cocoa infused crepe batter with melted Belgian cookie butter spread and freshly sliced strawberries - topped with powdered sugar, crumbled Lotus Biscoff cookies and finished with whipped cream & nutmeg sprinkle
Savory Crepes
Bombay Dhaba
Tandoori marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, spicy curry aioli (medium spice), chopped cilantro. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Cilantro & Egg
Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, cheddar, chopped cilantro, arugula, avocado, dashed with a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Da Vinci
Lemon herb-roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil pesto. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Dr. Seuss
Egg cooked on crepe, sliced country ham, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Farmer Joe (v)
Vegetarian. Arugula, roasted red peppers, plum tomatoes, sautéed garlic mushrooms, basil pesto. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Highlander
Scottish smoked salmon, mascarpone, arugula, fresh dill, a hint of lemon. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Margherita (v)
Vegetarian. Shredded mozzarella, plum tomatoes, arugula, cracked black pepper, tomato basil sauce. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Monsieur
Sliced country ham, shredded cheddar, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Old Georgetowner
Egg cooked on crepe, bacon, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Poulet Gruyere
Lemon herb-roasted chicken, shredded gruyere cheese, cracked black pepper, sautéed garlic mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Dijonaise. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Rise & Shine
Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, shredded cheddar, arugula, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Samosa (v)
Our popular vegetarian option is back. Spiced potatoes, green peas, crispy sev noodles, cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Turkey Avocado
Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, arugula, plum tomatoes, Dijon mustard. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
All-Day Breakfast Crepes
All-Day Breakfast
Dr. Seuss
Egg cooked on crepe, sliced country ham, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Cilantro & Egg
Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, cheddar, chopped cilantro, arugula, avocado, dashed with a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Rise & Shine
Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, shredded cheddar, arugula, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
French Toast
Egg cooked on crepe, cinnamon sugar, blueberries, maple syrup. Topped with powdered sugar & maple syrup. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Old Georgetowner
Egg cooked on crepe, bacon, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Highlander
Scottish smoked salmon, mascarpone, arugula, fresh dill, a hint of lemon. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Waffles & Macarons
Waffles
Waffle - Hazelnut Chocolate & Strawberry
Hazelnut chocolate & freshly sliced strawberries. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar.
Waffle - Strawberries and Cream
Freshly sliced strawberries, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar.
Waffle - Plain Jane
Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar. Topped with powdered sugar.
Macarons
Macaron - Chocolate Raspberry
Dark chocolate ganache with a hint of homemade raspberry jam perfectly balanced.
Macaron - Nutella
Homemade hazelnut spread (just good ingredients!) dark chocolate. Rolled in caramel hazelnut crunch.
Macaron - Pistachio
Homemade pistachio buttercream. Rolled in pistachios crumbs. Nutty taste, less sweet, very subtle. Our best seller.
Macaron - Vanilla
Vanilla beans buttercream with a sweet, perfumed, woody taste. One of our most fragrant and delicate flavor.
Macaron - Wedding Almond
Pure almond flavored buttercream. Perfect for almond lovers. Delicate decoration of Jordan almonds on the shells.
Macaron - White Chocolate
Light sweet vanilla flavor buttercream.
Macaron - Birthday Cake
Vanilla frosting buttercream flavor, Rolled in edible colorful confetti.
Macaron - Cookies & Cream
Dark chocolate ganache with a hint of homemade raspberry jam perfectly balanced.
illy Espresso & Caffe
Caffe Espresso
Espresso
Coffee prepared in its purest form
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso with a touch of steamed and frothed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso blended with steamed and frothed milk
Caffè Latte
Espresso mixed with steamed milk, finished with froth
Cortado
Espresso cut with a dash of warm steamed milk.
Caffè Mocha
Espresso blended with thick chocolate and steamed milk, finished with whipped cream
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water
Gingerbread Latte (Seasonal)
Espresso mixed with steamed milk, gingerbread syrup and finished with froth. Topped with cool whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.
Caffe Hot
Caffe Filtro
Freshly brewed medium roast. illy Classico has a lingering sweetness and delicate notes of caramel, orange blossom and jasmine.
Filtro Con Latte
Equal portions of freshly brewed medium roast coffee & steamed milk.
Tea Sachet
All Dammann Frères teas are flavored using essential oils and other natural ingredients.
Hazelnut Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk blended with a creamy hazelnut chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.
Chai Latte
Steamed milk blended with our chai mix consisting of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise.
Hot Chocolate - Regular
Steamed milk blended with rich Belgian chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.
Caffe Cold
Milkshakes & Smoothies
Smoothies
Milkshakes
Ready To Drink (RTD)
Ready To Drink
Bottled Water
Just Ice Tea
illy Ready To Drink - Cold Brew
Introducing NEW illy cold brew ready to drink CLASSICO, delivering a mild and balanced taste profile. Cold brewed for 12 hours, the taste is uniquely naturally sweet and balanced with less acidity.
illy Ready To Drink - Caffe Latte
illy Ready-to-Drink Caffè Latte, Italian espresso-style coffee drink with creamy milk is destined to be your newest obsession. For the ultimate in convenience, these sleek cans can be stashed just about anywhere and offer the perfect amount of caffeine to start your day out right. illy Caffè Latte Ready-to-Drink is made with illy’s unique blend of 100% natural Arabica coffee and the finest natural ingredients to create the pure pleasure of coffee and awaken the senses while you’re on the go.
illy Ready To Drink - Caffe Unsweetened
This illy Ready-to-Drink Caffè, Authentic Italian espresso-style coffee drink is destined to be your new favorite. For the ultimate in convenience, these sleek cans can be stashed just about anywhere and have the perfect amount of coffee to start your day out right. illy Ready-to-Drink Caffè is made with illy’s unique blend of 100% natural Arabica coffee and the finest natural ingredients to create the pure pleasure of coffee and awaken the senses while you’re on the go.
illy Ready To Drink - Cappuccino
illy Ready-to-Drink Cappuccino, Italian espresso-style coffee drink with low-fat milk and cocoa is destined to be your new go-to beverage. For the ultimate in convenience, these sleek cans can be stashed just about anywhere. illy Ready-to-Drink Cappuccino is made with illy’s unique blend of 100% natural Arabica coffee and the finest natural ingredients, creating the pure pleasure of coffee and awakening the senses while you’re on the go.
San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)
SanPellegrino Italian Sparkling Blood Orange Beverage - Sparkling fruit beverage is made with real fruit juice, cane sugar and natural flavors to create a taste that's tangy, sweet and deliciously refreshing. A balanced combination of Italian blond and blood oranges create a luscious flavor to complement any occasion. Its intense aroma offers an invigorating and delicate finish of citrusy notes.
San Pellegrino - Pompelmo (Grapefruit)
SanPellegrino Sparkling Grapefruit Drink - Pompelmo sparkling beverage is cool and refreshing with a distinctive, slightly bitter grapefruit taste. Every sun-ripened grapefruit from the citrus groves in the Mediterranean gives this beverage its unique characteristics that are amazingly zesty and thirst-quenching. Opaque yellow in color with just the right amount of carbonation, the aroma of juicy grapefruit fills your nose before each delicious sip.
Juice - Apple
Juice - Orange
Can - Sprite
Can - Diet Coke
Can - Coke
Retail
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our crepes are made fresh to order through an entertaining, interactive process in full view of the customers. Filled with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients from fresh vegetables to meat and dairy, our crepes can be enjoyed during any time of the day. The theatrical art of making a crepe is entertaining and engaging not only for the artisan but also for our customers. We welcome you to discover our products infused with fresh international flavors at our family-owned store location today.
407 Maple Ave East, Vienna, VA 22180