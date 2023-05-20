Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crepe Amour

1,284 Reviews

$

407 Maple Ave East

Vienna, VA 22180

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Carnivale

Carnivale

$11.10

Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Fraise Amour

$10.60

Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Hazelnut Chocolate

$9.30

Classic, creamy hazelnut chocolate spread. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Sweet Crepes

Sweet Crepes (Site)

Bananalicious

$10.10

Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced bananas. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Banoffee Pie

$11.10

Dulce de Leche, freshly sliced bananas, amaretti biscuits, mascarpone. Topped with powdered sugar & caramel sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Blue Print

Blue Print

$8.10

Melted butter, natural cane sugar. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Blueberry Mango

$11.10

Freshly sliced mangoes, blueberries, natural cane sugar, mascarpone, toasted coconut. Topped with powdered sugar & mango sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Carnivale

Carnivale

$11.10

Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$10.25

Hazelnut chocolate, toasted coconut, freshly sliced bananas. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$10.45

White chocolate chips, Oreo cookies. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Dulce De Leche

$9.30

South American caramelized milk-based spread. Topped with powdered sugar & caramel sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Fraise Amour

$10.60

Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

French Toast

$11.10

Egg cooked on crepe, cinnamon sugar, blueberries, maple syrup. Topped with powdered sugar & maple syrup. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Hazelnut Chocolate

$9.30

Classic, creamy hazelnut chocolate spread. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Lady Suzette

$8.95

Melted butter, natural cane sugar, candied orange, Grand Marnier liqueur. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Mont Blanc

$10.35

White chocolate chips, freshly sliced strawberries, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Nutty Buddy

$10.25

Hazelnut chocolate, crunchy peanut butter, Reese's crumbles. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Peaches & Cream

$6.45Out of stock

Sliced peaches, mascarpone, natural cane sugar, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

S'more

S'more

$10.45

Hazelnut chocolate, crumbled graham crackers, mini marshmallows. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.10

Freshly sliced strawberries, mascarpone, natural cane sugar, crumbled graham crackers, whipped cream. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Strawberry Patch

Strawberry Patch

$10.20

Freshly sliced strawberries, squeezed lemon, powdered sugar, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Tiramisu

$11.05

Mascarpone, natural cane sugar, Amaretti cookies, almond liqueur, espresso powder, cocoa powder. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Biscoff (Seasonal)

Biscoff (Seasonal)

$11.90

Cocoa infused crepe batter with melted Belgian cookie butter spread and freshly sliced strawberries - topped with powdered sugar, crumbled Lotus Biscoff cookies and finished with whipped cream & nutmeg sprinkle

Savory Crepes

Bombay Dhaba

Bombay Dhaba

$12.10

Tandoori marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, spicy curry aioli (medium spice), chopped cilantro. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Cilantro & Egg

$11.45

Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, cheddar, chopped cilantro, arugula, avocado, dashed with a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Da Vinci

$12.10

Lemon herb-roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil pesto. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Dr. Seuss

$11.50

Egg cooked on crepe, sliced country ham, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Farmer Joe (v)

$11.25

Vegetarian. Arugula, roasted red peppers, plum tomatoes, sautéed garlic mushrooms, basil pesto. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Highlander

$12.30Out of stock

Scottish smoked salmon, mascarpone, arugula, fresh dill, a hint of lemon. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Margherita (v)

$11.25

Vegetarian. Shredded mozzarella, plum tomatoes, arugula, cracked black pepper, tomato basil sauce. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Monsieur

Monsieur

$11.25

Sliced country ham, shredded cheddar, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Old Georgetowner

$11.50

Egg cooked on crepe, bacon, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Poulet Gruyere

$12.10

Lemon herb-roasted chicken, shredded gruyere cheese, cracked black pepper, sautéed garlic mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Dijonaise. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Rise & Shine

$11.45

Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, shredded cheddar, arugula, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Samosa (v)

$12.10

Our popular vegetarian option is back. Spiced potatoes, green peas, crispy sev noodles, cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Turkey Avocado

$12.10

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, arugula, plum tomatoes, Dijon mustard. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

All-Day Breakfast Crepes

All-Day Breakfast

Dr. Seuss

$11.50

Egg cooked on crepe, sliced country ham, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Cilantro & Egg

$11.45

Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, cheddar, chopped cilantro, arugula, avocado, dashed with a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Rise & Shine

$11.45

Vegetarian. Egg cooked on crepe, shredded cheddar, arugula, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

French Toast

$11.10

Egg cooked on crepe, cinnamon sugar, blueberries, maple syrup. Topped with powdered sugar & maple syrup. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.

Old Georgetowner

$11.50

Egg cooked on crepe, bacon, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Highlander

$12.30Out of stock

Scottish smoked salmon, mascarpone, arugula, fresh dill, a hint of lemon. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.

Waffles & Macarons

Waffles

Waffle - Hazelnut Chocolate & Strawberry

$9.95

Hazelnut chocolate & freshly sliced strawberries. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar.

Waffle - Strawberries and Cream

$9.95

Freshly sliced strawberries, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar.

Waffle - Plain Jane

$9.05

Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar. Topped with powdered sugar.

Macarons

Macaron - Chocolate Raspberry

Macaron - Chocolate Raspberry

$3.10Out of stock

Dark chocolate ganache with a hint of homemade raspberry jam perfectly balanced.

Macaron - Nutella

Macaron - Nutella

$3.10

Homemade hazelnut spread (just good ingredients!) dark chocolate. Rolled in caramel hazelnut crunch.

Macaron - Pistachio

Macaron - Pistachio

$3.10

Homemade pistachio buttercream. Rolled in pistachios crumbs. Nutty taste, less sweet, very subtle. Our best seller.

Macaron - Vanilla

Macaron - Vanilla

$3.10

Vanilla beans buttercream with a sweet, perfumed, woody taste. One of our most fragrant and delicate flavor.

Macaron - Wedding Almond

Macaron - Wedding Almond

$3.10

Pure almond flavored buttercream. Perfect for almond lovers. Delicate decoration of Jordan almonds on the shells.

Macaron - White Chocolate

Macaron - White Chocolate

$3.10

Light sweet vanilla flavor buttercream.

Macaron - Birthday Cake

Macaron - Birthday Cake

$3.10

Vanilla frosting buttercream flavor, Rolled in edible colorful confetti. 

Macaron - Cookies & Cream

Macaron - Cookies & Cream

$3.10

Dark chocolate ganache with a hint of homemade raspberry jam perfectly balanced.

illy Espresso & Caffe

Caffe Espresso

Espresso

Coffee prepared in its purest form

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso with a touch of steamed and frothed milk

Cappuccino

Espresso blended with steamed and frothed milk

Caffè Latte

Espresso mixed with steamed milk, finished with froth

Cortado

Espresso cut with a dash of warm steamed milk.

Caffè Mocha

Espresso blended with thick chocolate and steamed milk, finished with whipped cream

Americano

Espresso diluted with hot water

Gingerbread Latte (Seasonal)

Espresso mixed with steamed milk, gingerbread syrup and finished with froth. Topped with cool whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Caffe Hot

Note: illy Espresso & Caffe drinks are prepared extra hot to accommodate for delivery times. We are not responsible for extended delivery times through partners that may affect product quality.

Caffe Filtro

Freshly brewed medium roast. illy Classico has a lingering sweetness and delicate notes of caramel, orange blossom and jasmine.

Filtro Con Latte

Equal portions of freshly brewed medium roast coffee & steamed milk.

Tea Sachet

All Dammann Frères teas are flavored using essential oils and other natural ingredients.

Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

Steamed milk blended with a creamy hazelnut chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Chai Latte

Steamed milk blended with our chai mix consisting of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise.

Hot Chocolate - Regular

Steamed milk blended with rich Belgian chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Caffe Cold

Frappuccino

Iced Americano

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Mocha

Cold Brew

Out of stock

Iced Tea

Milk

Milkshakes & Smoothies

Smoothies

Smoothie - 16 oz

$6.65

Fresh fruit blended with our house-made all natural smoothie mix and ice.

Smoothie - 20 oz

$7.75

Fresh fruit blended with our house-made all natural smoothie mix and ice.

Milkshakes

Milkshake - 16 oz

$7.80

Fresh fruit or toppings blended with creamy Italian gelato & milk.

Milkshake - 20 oz

$8.95

Fresh fruit or toppings blended with creamy Italian gelato & milk.

Ready To Drink (RTD)

Ready To Drink

Bottled Water

$2.45

Just Ice Tea

$3.40
illy Ready To Drink - Cold Brew

illy Ready To Drink - Cold Brew

$5.10

Introducing NEW illy cold brew ready to drink CLASSICO, delivering a mild and balanced taste profile. Cold brewed for 12 hours, the taste is uniquely naturally sweet and balanced with less acidity.

illy Ready To Drink - Caffe Latte

illy Ready To Drink - Caffe Latte

$5.10

illy Ready-to-Drink Caffè Latte, Italian espresso-style coffee drink with creamy milk is destined to be your newest obsession. For the ultimate in convenience, these sleek cans can be stashed just about anywhere and offer the perfect amount of caffeine to start your day out right. illy Caffè Latte Ready-to-Drink is made with illy’s unique blend of 100% natural Arabica coffee and the finest natural ingredients to create the pure pleasure of coffee and awaken the senses while you’re on the go.

illy Ready To Drink - Caffe Unsweetened

illy Ready To Drink - Caffe Unsweetened

$4.60

This illy Ready-to-Drink Caffè, Authentic Italian espresso-style coffee drink is destined to be your new favorite. For the ultimate in convenience, these sleek cans can be stashed just about anywhere and have the perfect amount of coffee to start your day out right. illy Ready-to-Drink Caffè is made with illy’s unique blend of 100% natural Arabica coffee and the finest natural ingredients to create the pure pleasure of coffee and awaken the senses while you’re on the go.

illy Ready To Drink - Cappuccino

illy Ready To Drink - Cappuccino

$5.10

illy Ready-to-Drink Cappuccino, Italian espresso-style coffee drink with low-fat milk and cocoa is destined to be your new go-to beverage. For the ultimate in convenience, these sleek cans can be stashed just about anywhere. illy Ready-to-Drink Cappuccino is made with illy’s unique blend of 100% natural Arabica coffee and the finest natural ingredients, creating the pure pleasure of coffee and awakening the senses while you’re on the go.

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

$3.30

SanPellegrino Italian Sparkling Blood Orange Beverage - Sparkling fruit beverage is made with real fruit juice, cane sugar and natural flavors to create a taste that's tangy, sweet and deliciously refreshing. A balanced combination of Italian blond and blood oranges create a luscious flavor to complement any occasion. Its intense aroma offers an invigorating and delicate finish of citrusy notes.

San Pellegrino - Pompelmo (Grapefruit)

San Pellegrino - Pompelmo (Grapefruit)

$3.30

SanPellegrino Sparkling Grapefruit Drink - Pompelmo sparkling beverage is cool and refreshing with a distinctive, slightly bitter grapefruit taste. Every sun-ripened grapefruit from the citrus groves in the Mediterranean gives this beverage its unique characteristics that are amazingly zesty and thirst-quenching. Opaque yellow in color with just the right amount of carbonation, the aroma of juicy grapefruit fills your nose before each delicious sip.

Juice - Apple

$3.40

Juice - Orange

$3.40

Can - Sprite

$1.75

Can - Diet Coke

$1.75

Can - Coke

$1.75

Retail

Amaretti Cookies

$5.10Out of stock
Crepe Mix - Classic

Crepe Mix - Classic

$8.10

Crepe Amour's own locally made classic crepe mix. Easy to make crepes at home with just a pan.

Dulce De Leche - Jar 15 oz

Dulce De Leche - Jar 15 oz

$8.50

Creamy milk caramel spread. Nut free, gluten-free, no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Gluten Free Flour

$15.40
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our crepes are made fresh to order through an entertaining, interactive process in full view of the customers. Filled with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients from fresh vegetables to meat and dairy, our crepes can be enjoyed during any time of the day. The theatrical art of making a crepe is entertaining and engaging not only for the artisan but also for our customers. We welcome you to discover our products infused with fresh international flavors at our family-owned store location today.

Website

Location

407 Maple Ave East, Vienna, VA 22180

Directions

Gallery
Crepe Amour image
Crepe Amour image
Crepe Amour image
Crepe Amour image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aditi Gourmet
orange starNo Reviews
405 Maple Avenue East Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Chi Mc - Vienna, Va
orange starNo Reviews
126 Branch Road Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Clarity - 442 Maple Ave E
orange starNo Reviews
442 Maple Ave E Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Sweet Leaf - Vienna
orange star4.5 • 515
262 Maple Avenue East Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Vienna
orange starNo Reviews
521 Maple Ave East Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Jammin Java
orange starNo Reviews
227 Maple Ave E Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vienna

NOSTOS GREEK RESTAURANT
orange star4.7 • 4,716
8100 Boone Blvd Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Plaka Grill - Vienna
orange star4.8 • 4,547
110 Lawyers Rd NW Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Roll Play Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Roll Play - Tysons Corner
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Tysons Corner
orange star4.6 • 3,655
8399 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Teas'n You
orange star4.5 • 1,819
8032 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vienna
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.2 (73 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston