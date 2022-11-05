Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Crepe Crazy

510 Reviews

$

660 W 290 Hwy B

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Popular Items

Turkey + Avocado
Nutella Royale
Chicken Basil Pesto

Special Crepe of the Month

Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe

$10.99

Savory

Ham + Swiss

$10.49

Scandinavian

$11.99

Florentine (V)

$10.49

Turkey + Avocado

$10.99

Granny Smith Apple & Brie (V)

$10.49

Prosciutto + Apricot Jam

$10.49

Caprese (V)

$9.99

Southwest (V)

$10.99

Mediterranean Medley (V)

$10.99

Chicken Basil Pesto

$11.99

Chicken + Mushroom

$11.99

Sweet

Nutella Royale

$7.49

Lemon Zest Dust

$6.99

Brown Sugar + Cinnamon

$6.99

Peanut Butter Heaven

$7.49

Dulce De Leche Turtle

$7.49

S'Mores

$7.49

Sweet Cheese Delight

$9.49

Caramelized Apple + Vanilla Cream

$9.99

G' Morning

Norwegian

$11.99

Jammin' Jam

$7.99

G' Morning Parfait

$8.49

Cowboy Up

$9.99

Fiesta

$10.99

California Dreamin'

$10.99

Build Your Own Crepe

Build Your Own Crepe

$4.50

Hot

Tea

$2.75+

Coffee

$3.25+

Coffee Refill

$0.75

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso

$2.75+

Americano

$2.95+

Mocha

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cold

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+

Bottled Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Smoothies

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Green Monster Smoothie

$6.49

Strawberry & Lemon Smoothie

$5.99

Very Berry Smoothie

$6.49

Moo-thies

Nutella Shake

$5.99

PB Shake

$5.99

Oreo Shake

$6.49

Seasonal Drink

Pumpkin Spice Caramel Chai Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Maple + Brown Sugar Latte

$5.00+

Kids Savory

Pizza Pizza!

$4.99

Bitsy Birdy

$4.99

Lil' Piggy

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Kids Sweet

Wee Royale

$4.99

Goober

$4.99

Nutty Buddy

$4.99

Bagels

Bagel

$3.99

Croissants

Croissants

$2.99

Panini Sandwiches

Turkey + Avocado Panini

$11.49

Prosciutto + Basil Panini

$11.49

Mediterranean Panini

$11.49

Salads

Lady Bird

$10.99

Hill Country Cobb

$10.99

West of Weird

$10.49

Mercer Street

$10.49

House Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Macaron

$1.39

Fruit

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

General Add Ons

General Add Ons

PRODUCE

Avocado (1 ct)

$2.00

Banana (1 ct)

$1.00Out of stock

Granny Smith Apple (1 ct)

$1.00

Lemons (1 ct)

$1.00

Peeled Garlic (15 Cloves)

$1.00

Diced Red Onion (8 oz)

$2.50

Red Onion (1 ct)

$1.00

Spring Mix (1/2 lb)

$5.00

Strawberries (1 lb)

$5.00Out of stock

Roma Tomatoes (1 ct)

$0.75

Frozen Corn (2.5 lb)

$6.00

MEAT

Deli Black Forest Ham (1/2 LB)

$8.00

Deli Smoked Turkey Breast (1/2 LB)

$8.00

Pork Chorizo (9 OZ roll)

$4.00

Smoked Lox (1\2 LB)

$12.00

Sliced Prosciutto (1/4 LB)

$8.00

DAIRY

Eggs (10 ct)

$5.00

Whole Milk (1 Gallon)

$5.00Out of stock

Half & Half (32 oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Butter (1 lb = 4 sticks)

$4.50

Cream Cheese (8 oz)

$3.50

Crumbled Feta (8 oz)

$5.00

Shredded Monterey Jack (8 oz)

$6.00

Shredded Mozzarella (8 oz)

$6.00

Fresh Mozzarella Log (1 lb)

$8.00

Shredded Parmesan (8 oz)

$6.00

Sliced Havarti (1/2 lb)

$6.00

Sliced Swiss (1/2 lb)

$7.00

Brie (4.4 oz)

$6.00

Ricotta (8 oz)

$5.00

DRY GOODS

Bagels (Individual or Pack)

$1.00+

Croissants (Individual or Pack)

$1.75+Out of stock

Sourdough Bread (1 Loaf)

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee (3/4 lb of Ground or Whole)

$8.99

Dried Cranberries (8oz)

$3.50

Unbleached Flour (2 lb)

$3.00

Salt (1 lb)

$2.00

Sugar (2 lb)

$4.00

Brown Sugar (2 lb)

$5.00

Condensed Milk (14 oz)

$3.00

Toilet Papers (2 Rolls)

$2.00

Paper Towel Roll

$2.00

Mini Marshmallows (10.5 oz)

$3.00

CONDIMENTS

Mayo (8 oz)

$2.00

Dijon Mustard (8 oz)

$5.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (8 oz)

$4.50

Nutella (8 oz)

$4.50

Peanut Butter (8 oz)

$4.00

Sour Cream (8 oz)

$4.00

HOUSEMADE GOODIES

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (8 oz of Dressing/Marinade)

$5.99

Basil Pesto (8 oz)

$6.99

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto (8 oz)

$6.99

Chipotle Aioli (8 oz)

$3.99

Lemon-Dill Cream Cheese (8 oz)

$4.99

Salsa (8 oz)

$4.99

Pickled Red Onions (8 oz)

$4.99

Crepe Batter (32 oz)

$9.99

Coffee Beans

Beans

$11.99

Salad Dressing

Salad Dressing

$4.99

Nutella Banana/Strawberries Crepes Kit

32oz Batter, 8oz Nutella Tub, 4 Bananas, & 1 LB Strawberries

$25.00

To learn how to make crepes at home, go to https://youtu.be/CJObHau8NyA

Smoked Salmon Bagels Kit

6 Bagels, 1 LB Smoked Salmon, 8oz Lemon-Dill Cream Cheese, 8oz Pickled Red Onions, & 1oz Capers

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Savory and Sweet Crepes with European twist!

Website

Location

660 W 290 Hwy B, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

