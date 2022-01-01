Main picView gallery

Crepes a la Cart Bluebird Unit 109

325 Blue River Parkway

Unit 109

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Popular Items

Nutella Crepe
Le Tuxedo Crepe Cake
Monte Cristo

Savory

Monte Cristo

$17.00

White cheddar cheese, ham, chicken, honey Dijon, raspberry jam and powdered sugar

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted chicken, tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic reduction

Lemon Chicken

$15.00

Roasted chicken, arugula, shredded parmesan, fresh lemon, and extra virgin olive oil

Pizza Crepe

$10.00

Shredded mozzarella with marinara

Artisanal Pizza Crepe

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella with marinara, EV Olive Oil, shredded parmesan and fresh basil

Le Prosciutto

$14.50

Croque Monsieur

$12.50

Black forest ham, Gruyere cheese and Dijon mustard

The Veggie

$12.50

Spinach, arugula, pickled red onion, tomatoes, with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Steak and Cheese

$15.50

Flank steak, shredded mozzarella roasted red bell peppers with garlic aioli

Steak Chimichurri

$16.00

Flank steak, gruyere cheese, pickled red onion, and chimichurri sauce

New York Smear

$14.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled red onion, and capers

Smoked Salmon Club

$18.50

Smoked salmon, bacon, brie spinach, tomatoes, and dill & chive sauce

DYO Savory Crepe

$8.50

Plain crepe and you pick the savory toppings

Sweet Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$10.00

Nutella milk chocolate hazlenut spread

Chocolate Crepe

$9.50

Mini milk chocolate chips

Lemon Souffle

$10.00

Fresh squeezed lemon with butter, sugar and Chantilly cream

Butter & Sugar

$8.50

Crepe with butter & sugar

Crepe Suzette

$11.00

Orange slices with butter & sugar flambeed in orange cognac

Banana Foster

$12.00

Bananas, butter, brown sugar flambeed in spiced rum and finished with Chantilly cream

Cheesecake Crepe

$11.50

Cream Cheese, brown sugar, graham cracker and Chantilly Cream

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$14.00

Cream Cheese, brown sugar, raspberry jam, white choloate chips, graham cracker and Chantilly Cream

Caramel Apple Crepe

$10.00

Fresh sliced Fugi apples with Caramel sauce

Crepe a la Apple & Brie

$13.00

Fresh sliced Fugi apples with brie, toasted almonds and honey

Smore's

$11.50

Milk chocolate chips, with marshmallows and graham cracker

Strawberry Short Cake

$11.50

Fresh sliced strawberries, angel food cake, and Chantilly Cream

French Twist

$13.50

Strawberries & Bananas with Amaretto and Chantilly cream

Dulce De Leche Delight

$12.50

Dulce de Leche, angel food cake, toasted almonds and amaretto

Strawberry Romanoff

$13.00

Fresh sliced strawberries, with dark chocolate and orange congac

Le Tuxedo Crepe Cake

$16.00

Dark chocolate, cream cheese, brown sugar, angel food cake chocolate mousse with Chantilly cream

DYO Sweet Crepe

$8.50

Plain crepe and you pick the sweet toppings

Breakfast

American Classic

$15.00

Jumbo egg, with bacon and white cheddar cheese

Croque Madame

$14.50

Jumbo egg, with black forest ham, gruyere cheese and Hollandaise sauce

B.E.S.T. Crepe

$15.50

Bacon, Egg, Spinach and Tomato with garlic aioli

Breakfast Veggie Crepe

$14.50

Jumbo egg, with spianch, arugula, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, and Hollandaise sauce

Minturn Special

$17.50

Jumbo egg, smoked salmon, brie, pickled red onion, spinach and dill & chive sauce

The Summit Breakfast

$18.50

Jumbo egg, flank steak, bacon, mushrooms and Hollondaise sauce

DYO Breakfast Crepe

$10.50

Plain crepe with a jumbo egg and you pick the toppings

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Crispy Delicious Crepes made fresh for you.

Location

325 Blue River Parkway, Unit 109, Silverthorne, CO 80498

Directions

