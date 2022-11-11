Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Crêpes à la Cart

684 Reviews

$

1039 Broadway Street

New Orleans, LA 70118

Order Again

Popular Items

Fruit & Chocolate
Crêpe à la Chocolate
Crêpe Italian

Breakfast Crêpes

Short Stack

$5.50

Butter & Maple Syrup

Crêpe Simple

$7.75

Eggs & your choice of cheese

Sunrise Crêpe

$7.75

Ham or bacon, eggs & your choice of cheese

Crêpe à la Benedict

$9.75

Ham, eggs, Hollandaise sauce & your choice of cheese

Salmon Benedict

$11.25

Smoked salmon, eggs, Hollandaise sauce & your choice of cheese

Breakfast Veggie Crêpe

$9.00

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, eggs & our Dill & Chive sauce

Spanish Omelet Crêpe

$12.50

Ham, eggs, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, salsa & your choice of cheese

Garden Crêpes

Pesto Crêpe

$7.75

Mozzarella, tomatoes & pesto sauce; prosciutto recommended

Crêpe Italian

$7.75

Mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & pizza sauce; pepperoni recommended

Veggie & Cheese

$6.25

1 vegetable & your choice of cheese

The Green Goddess

$7.75

Spinach, mozzarella & our Dill & Chive sauce; bacon recommended

Smoked Salmon Crêpes

Crêpe Atlantic

$9.25

Smoked salmon, spinach, chives & fresh cream; Swiss and Hollandaise recommended

New York Shmear

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & red onions

The Beach Club

$11.50

Smoked salmon, bacon, spinach & tomatoes

The Boss' Favorite

$13.00

Smoked salmon, Swiss, cheddar, eggs, mushrooms, red onions, BBQ sauce & hot sauce

Specialty Savory Crêpes

Crêpe Fromage

$6.25

Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella or cream cheese

The Carnivore

$7.75

Chicken, ham, bacon, turkey, roast beef or pepperoni & your choice of cheese

S.B.T.

$8.50

Spinach, bacon & tomatoes; Swiss cheese recommended

Monte Cristo

$9.25

Chicken, ham, cheddar & honey Dijon mustard; raspberry preserves & powdered sugar recommended

Grilled Chicken Delight

$8.75

Chicken, broccoli & cheddar

Chicken Florentine

$10.50

Chicken, Swiss, mushrooms, spinach & red onions; our Dill & Chive sauce recommended

Turkey Club

$11.25

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, spinach & tomatoes

Crescent City Crêpe

$10.00Out of stock

Roast beef, Swiss, mushrooms, red onions & our Horseradish sauce

Turkey Chipotle

$9.25

Turkey, mozzarella, tomatoes & chipotle sauce

À la Cart Crêpe

$13.00

Chicken, ham, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, red onions, honey Dijon mustard & your choice of cheese

À la carte

BYO Sweet Crêpe

$5.00

BYO Ice Cream Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Scoop of vanilla ice cream; add toppings

BYO Savory Crêpe

$5.00

Specialty Sweet Crêpes

Crêpe à la Chocolate

$5.00

Nutella, chocolate chips or white chocolate

Speculoos

$6.25

Shortbread cookie spread; Nutella recommended

Fruit & Chocolate

$5.00

Nutella, chocolate chips or white chocolate with strawberries, bananas or mixed berries

Bacon & Nutella

$7.75

Trust us.

Butter & Sugar

$5.25

Cinnamon recommended

Lemon Soufflé

$5.50

Lemon, sugar & cream

The Gateau

$6.75

Butter, sugar, caramel, cinnamon & Grand Marnier

The Jammer

$6.25

Your choice of jams or preserves

The PB&J

$7.50

Peanut butter & your choice of jams or preserves

The Elvis

$9.25

Peanut butter, bananas & bacon

S'mores

$8.25

Nutella, chocolate chips, marshmallow & graham crackers

Funky French Monkey

$9.00

Nutella or chocolate chips, peanut butter & bananas

Crêpe Suzette

$6.50

Butter, sugar & Grand Marnier

Chocolate Dream

$9.50

Nutella or chocolate chips, bananas, nuts, coconut & fresh cream

Caramel Nut Brownie

$8.50

Angel food cake, chocolate chips, nuts & caramel

Berries & Bailey's

$9.00

Nutella, mixed berries, brown sugar & Irish Cream

Heavenly Chocolate Delight

$8.75

Nutella or chocolate chips, angel food cake & Irish Cream

Crêpe à la Cheesecake

$7.25

Cream cheese, brown sugar, graham crackers & fresh cream; strawberries recommended

French Twist

$10.75

Strawberries, bananas, angel food cake, our Chantilly cream, Frangelico & whipped cream

Strawberry Romanoff

$9.00

Nutella or chocolate chips, strawberries & Grand Marnier

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.25

Strawberries, angel food cake, our Chantilly cream & whipped cream

The Trifle

$11.00

Strawberries, mixed berries, chocolate chips, angel food cake, brown sugar, fresh cream & whipped cream

Ice Cream

BYO Ice Cream Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Scoop of vanilla ice cream; add toppings

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.00+
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Sink your teeth into a fresh-made Bananas & Nutella crêpe, an award-winning Caprese crêpe, or dozens of other sweet & savory delicacies. Modeled after a Parisian crêpe “cart”, Crêpes à la Cart's Broadway Street cafe, catering services and vintage Ford food truck offer a unique and unforgettable glimpse into the world of crêpe making. A NOLA festival and party favorite since 2004, every crêpe is a work of art- and a delicious showpiece for your next meal or event!

Website

Location

1039 Broadway Street, New Orleans, LA 70118

Directions

