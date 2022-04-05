Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crepes du Soleil

review star

No reviews yet

2215 E. County Highway 30A

Airstream Row, Seaside, FL 32459

Popular Items

Smores Crepe
Simply Chocolate
Crepe de Cuba

Sweet

Apple Pie

$9.00

Bananas Foster

$9.00

Chantilly Dream

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll Crepe

$8.00

Nutella

$8.00

Oreo Crepe

$10.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Marshmallow Banana Nutella

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Simply Chocolate

$8.00

Smores Crepe

$9.00

Sugar Dust Crepe

$6.00

Savory

Bonjour Breakfast

$10.00

Crepe de Cuba

$11.00

French Toast

$9.00

Le Classique

$9.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Vegetarien

$10.00

FlipFlop's Order

Cheese Crepe

$8.00

Alcoholic

Bud Light

$5.00

Frojito

$10.99

Frose

$10.99

Grayton

$5.00

Kronenburg 1664

$5.00

La Fin Du Monde

$7.00

Large Frose in keepsake cup

$15.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Soleil Mimosa

$9.00

STELLA!!!!

$5.00

Underwood Large

$8.00

Underwood Small

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$3.00

Cup of Water

$0.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Protein

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Chicken

$1.50

Add Egg

$1.50

Add Ham

$1.50

Add Pork

$1.50

Add Sausage

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Add Pepperoni

$1.00

Veggies

Kale

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Potato

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Bonjour! Please stop by our lovely home located on Seaside’s Airstream Row to enjoy our delicious crêpes!

Website

Location

2215 E. County Highway 30A, Airstream Row, Seaside, FL 32459

Directions

