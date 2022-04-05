Crepes du Soleil
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Bonjour! Please stop by our lovely home located on Seaside’s Airstream Row to enjoy our delicious crêpes!
2215 E. County Highway 30A, Airstream Row, Seaside, FL 32459
