Restaurant info

Our family's crêperie nestled in Weymouth, MA. Indulge in the perfect blend of sweet and savory crêpes, puff pies, and exquisite coffee drinks. At Crêpes 'n Capes, we're not just crafting delicious treats; we're creating a cozy space where every visitor becomes a part of our family. Join us for a culinary journey where each bite is a moment to savor. Welcome to the warmth of Crêpes 'n Capes!