Popular Items

Small Sweet Crepe

$8.50
Savory Crepes

Spicy Carrot Salad

$7.50

FOOD

Breakfast

6 Mixed Pancakes

$15.75
6 Oatmeal Pancakes

$15.75
6 Fruit Stuffed Pancakes

$18.90
6 Stuffed Pancakes

$18.90

Extra Pancake

Avocado Toast

Bagel

$2.25
Sandwich Bagel

$2.25

English muffin

$1.25
2 Eggs

$3.90
Breakfast Crepe

$15.75
Chiburekki

$7.80
Country Style Potato

$6.85+
CYO Breakfast

$15.75
Eggs Benedict

$17.20
Grenki

$8.60
Hashbrown

$6.85
Khachapuri

$15.75
Oatmeal

$6.30
Omlette

$3.60
Veggie Omlette

$7.80
Stuffed Potato Ball

$6.85
Waffle

$7.80
Yogurt

$3.95

Crepes

Large Sweet Crepe

$10.50
Small Sweet Crepe

$8.50
Savory Crepes

Nalesniki

$14.95
Plain Crepe

$2.95

Lunch

Big Stuffed Pepper

$22.60
Seafood

$22.60
Mussels

$22.60
Pelmeni Dumplings

$17.75
Home Fries

$10.35
Vareniki

$17.75
Sweet Vareniki

$17.75

Smoothie Bowls

Tropical Smoothie Bowl

$11.40
Matcha Smoothie Bowl

$11.40
Cherry Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

$11.40
Berries Smoothie Bowl

$11.40

Sides

Sautéed Veggies (side)

$6.85
Country Style Potatoes (side)

$6.85
Rice (side)

$6.85
Mashed Potatoes (side)

$6.85
Buckwheat (side)

$6.85
Fries (side)

$6.85

Salads

Fresh Salad

$7.50
Orchard Salad

$7.50
Cucumber Tomato Salad

$7.50
Spring Crab Salad

$7.50
Vinaigrette

$7.50
Spicy Carrot Salad

$7.50
Beet Salad

$7.50
Marinated Cabbage Salad

$7.50

Soup

Uha Soup

$8.90+
Chicken Soup

$8.90+
Mushroom Soup

$8.90+
Borsch

$8.90+
Mercimek Vegetable Soup

$8.90+
Tomato Soup

$8.90+

Dinner

Tuna Cutlets

$29.95
Napolean Chicken Cutlets

$29.95
Turkey Stuffed Patty

$29.95
FisherMans Dinner

$29.95
Beef Stroganoff

$29.95
Honey Salmon

$29.95
Baby Back Ribs

$29.95
Flank Steak Strips

$29.95
Chicken shishkebab

$29.95
Beef shishkebab

$29.95
Chicken wings

$29.95
Shrimp

$29.95

Dessert

Walnut Chocolate Cake

$7.95
Napoleon

$7.95
Banana Hill

$5.95
Cream Puffs

$5.95
Tiramsu

$7.95
Ice Cream

$5.25+

Extras

Bacon

$4.25

Ham

$4.25

Turkey

$4.25

Kielbasa

$4.25

Vegetables

$2.70

Egg

$2.15

Small BOWL of Fruit

$4.75

Large BOWL of Fruit

$5.45

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.30

Swiss Cheese

$1.30

Cheddar Cheese

$1.30

American Cheese

$1.30

Mushrooms

$1.30

Bread

$0.75

White Garlic

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.15

Berry Cream Cheese

$2.15

Maple syrup

$0.50

DRINKS

Juice

$3.95
Iced Tea

$3.95

Soft Drinks

$2.95
Kvass

$4.50+
Columbian Coffee

$3.95
Decafe Columbian

$3.95
Vienna Roast

$4.00
Premium Coffee

$4.75

Add Syrup

$0.35

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Milk

$2.22

Hot Chocolate

$5.45
Cappuccino

$6.50
Latte

$5.95

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Golden Turmeric Latte

$6.50

Mocha'ccino

$6.50

Americano

$4.45

Espresso

$3.40+

Bottle water

$1.50

Milk Alternative

-Tea-

Black Tea

Ancient Yunnan

$4.90+

Apricot

$3.60+

Autumn Cranberry

$3.60+

Berry Mocha Truffle

$3.60+

Blackberry

$3.60+

Blackcurrant

$3.60+

Bold Leaf Pu-erh

$4.80+

Ceylon

$3.60+

China Lapsang Souchong

$3.60+

Cinnamon Sugar Plum

$3.60+

Citrus Breakfast

$3.60+

Darjeeling

$3.60+

Decaf Earl Grey

$3.60+

Decaf English Breakfast

$3.60+

English Breakfast

$3.60+

Five O'Clock

$3.60+

French Breakfast

$3.60+

Ginger

$3.60+

Golden Dragon Pearl

$4.80+

Golden Monkey

$7.75+

Grand Earl Grey

$3.60+

Holiday Fruit and Spices

$3.60+

Indonesian

$3.60+

Irish Breakfast

$3.60+

Lychee Congou

$3.60+

Mango

$3.60+

Manhattan Tribute Blends

$3.60+

Mountain Kenya

$3.60+

Nepalese Black

$3.60+

Peach

$3.60+

Raspberry

$3.60+

Rose Congou

$3.60+

Royal Golden Assam

$3.60+

Russian Caravan

$3.60+

Scottis Breakfast

$3.60+

Toasted Almond Cookie

$3.60+

Vanilla

$3.60+

Vanilla Coconut

$3.60+

Victorian Afternoon

$3.60+

White Tea

Acai Berry

$4.80+

Blood Orange

$4.80+

Citrus Blossom

$3.60+

Ginger Peach

$3.60+

Mango Sorbet

$3.60+

Melon Pear

$4.80+

Pomegranate

$4.80+

Silver Needle

$10.95+

Strawberry

$3.60+

Tropical Ambrosia

$4.80+

White Chai

$3.60+

White Peony

$3.60+

Wild Blueberry

$4.80+

Green Tea

Blueberry

$4.80+

Chocolate Delight

$3.60+

Cloud and Mist Green

$4.80+

Cranberry Harvest

$3.60+

Cucumber Mint Mojito

$3.60+

Dragon Well

$6.10+

Emerald Spring

$3.60+

Ginger Orange Peach

$3.60+

Green Earl Grey

$3.60+

Green Paradise Blend

$3.60+

Gunpowder Green

$3.60+

Himalayan Green

$3.60+

Japanese Bancha Hojicha

$3.60+

Japanese Genmaicha

$3.60+

Japanese Sencha

$3.60+

Jasmine Green

$3.60+

Jasmine Pearl

$6.10+

Lemon Green

$4.80+

Lime Blossom

$4.80+

Mango Rose

$3.60+

Moroccan Mint

$3.60+

Papaya Mango Mate

$3.60+

Passion Fruit Kiwi

$3.60+

Pineapple Green

$3.60+

Pomegranate

$3.60+

Raspberry Green

$3.60+

Sweet Pear

$3.60+

Tangerine Ginger

$4.80+

Triple Cup

$3.60+

Tropical Green

$3.60+

Vanilla

$3.60+

Watermelon Lime & Basil

$3.60+

White Monkey

$4.80+

Oolong Tea

Apricot Oolong

$4.80+

Bao Zhong

$4.80+

Brandy Oolong

$6.35+

Caramel Toffee

$3.60+

Formosa

$3.60+

Imperial Gold

$4.80+

Jin Xuan Milk

$6.10+

Lemon Grass

$4.80+

Orange Flower

$4.80+

Peach Oolong

$3.60+

Phoenix Mountain

$10.95+

Rose Oolong

$6.10+

Royal Red Robe

$6.10+

Silver Mountain Water

$4.80+

Strawberry Rose Champagne

$4.80+

Red Tea

Berries and Cream

$4.80+

Caramel Sea Salt & Molasses

$3.60+

Carrot Walnut & Rasin

$3.60+

Chocolate Mint

$3.60+

Cinnamon Orange

$4.80+

Hibiscus Peach

$3.60+

Mandarin Rooibos

$3.60+

Organic Honeybush

$3.60+

Passion Fruit

$3.60+

Rooibos Herbal

$3.60+

Spiced Apple Pie

$3.60+

Sweet Berry Dreams

$4.80+

Vanilla Cream

$3.60+

Chai Tea

Hot milk for Chai

$1.00

Bombay

$4.80+

Cafe Spice

$3.60+

Caramel Chai Puerh

$3.60+

Chocolate

$4.80+

Gingerbread Chai

$3.60+

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$4.80+

Orange Spice

$4.80+

Salted Caramel Chai

$3.60+

Spiced Masala

$3.60+

Vanilla Chai

$3.60+

Herbal Tea

Amazon Guayasa

$3.60+

Barbados Fruit Tisane

$3.60+

Berry Cabernet

$4.80+

Chamomile Mango

$4.80+

Cossack Tea

$4.80+

Egyptian Chamomile

$3.60+

Fruity Sangria

$3.60+

Garden Basket

$3.60+

Guava Strawberry

$3.60+

Jahva Tea

$3.60+

Lavender Lemongrass

$4.80+

Lemon Ginger

$3.60+

Peppermint Leaf

$3.60+

Pick Me Up

$3.60+

Rainforest Mint

$3.60+

Root 66

$3.60+

Serene Dream

$4.80+

Sundown Herbal

$3.60+

Sunshine Medley

$4.80+

Turmeric Ginger

$4.80+

Witch Blend

$3.60+

Yerba Mate

$3.60+