A la Folie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Authentic artisanal French pastries and crepes.
Location
1051 East 18th Street, Rolla, MO 65401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Piscotti's Pizza - 1901 North Bishop Avenue
No Reviews
1901 North Bishop Avenue Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant
American Taco Company - Missouri's First
4.1 • 69
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill -
No Reviews
1505 N Bishop Ave, Rolla Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant