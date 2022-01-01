CrepeWorx
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
CrepeWorx was borne from a simple premise – Good Food, Fast. Our dream is to serve sweet & savory crepes using quality ingredients like meats and cheeses sliced in-house, fresh produce, and house-made sauces in an atmosphere that feels more like visiting a friend than just going out to eat.
Location
158 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester
No Reviews
North Kent Street Winchester, VA 22601
View restaurant