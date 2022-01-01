CrepeWorx imageView gallery

158 N. Loudoun St.

Winchester, VA 22601

Build Your Own

BYO Savory Crepe

$9.25

BYO Dessert

$8.50

Breakfast

Big Country

$8.75

Farmer's Table

$8.75

French Toast

$6.75

Home Run

$8.75

Sunrise

$8.75

Savory

Da B.O.M.B.B.

$9.25

I Don't Give A ...

$9.25

Green Thumb

$9.25

Mediterranean

$9.25

Monte Cristo

$9.25

Nacho Average Crepe

$9.25

To Brie or Not to Brie

$9.25

You MUSH Brie Joking

$9.25

Savory Plain Jane

$7.50

Sweet

Apple Streusel

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

ChocoBerry

$8.50

Fruit Cobbler

$8.50

Nutty Monkey

$8.50

The Lemonator

$8.50

Plain Jane

$6.00

Kids

Chick n' Pig

$5.00

Griddled Cheese

$5.00

Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Little Elvis

$5.00

Sides

Guiltless Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

"Fried" 'Shrooms

$4.00

Parisian Salad

$6.00

Normandy Salad

$6.00

Soup

$3.00

Hash Brown

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Ice Cream (No Crepe)

$2.25

Classics

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.25

Sweet Pig

$9.25

Banana Bread

$8.75

The Bloom

$8.75

Cold Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Birch Beer

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.25

1/2 & 1/2

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.75

Kid's Meal Drink

Kid's Drink (No Meal)

$1.00

Juice

$2.50

Juice Refill

$1.50

Milk

$2.00

"Not So Bloody" Mary

$5.00

To Go Cup

$0.25

Bottled Water

$0.90

Cider & Beer

Yuengling Lager

$2.00

Ciderworks Malice

$3.00

Seasonal Beer

$3.00

Hacker Pschorr

$3.00

Wine

Champagne

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

Chateau Bonnet

$7.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Storypoint Chardonnay

$7.00

Lyeth Cabernet

$7.00

Chateau Bonnet

$26.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Storypoint Chardonnay

$26.00

Lyeth Cabernet

$26.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Storypoint Chardonnay

$20.00

Kris Pinot Noir

$20.00

Estancia Zinfandel

$20.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$20.00

Hot Drinks

SMALL TOGO Coffee

$2.25

LARGE TOGO Coffee

$2.75

In-House Coffee/Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Coffee Refill

$2.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Chard

$4.00

HH Merlot

$4.00

HH Brancott

$6.00

HH Maso Canali

$6.00

HH Storypoint

$6.00

HH Estancia

$6.00

HH Louis Martini

$6.00

HH Kris Pinot Noir

$6.00

Togo Drinks

Bottle Coke

$2.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottle Sprite

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

CrepeWorx was borne from a simple premise – Good Food, Fast. Our dream is to serve sweet & savory crepes using quality ingredients like meats and cheeses sliced in-house, fresh produce, and house-made sauces in an atmosphere that feels more like visiting a friend than just going out to eat.

158 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

