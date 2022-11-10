  • Home
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Cres Community - 5101 N Rome Avenue
Main picView gallery

Cres Community 5101 N Rome Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

5101 N Rome Avenue

Tampa, FL 33603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hot Coffee

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.80+
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Plain latte with a double shot

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Double shot of espresso with vanilla and milk!

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Double shot of espresso with caramel

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Double shot of espresso with chocolate

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$4.75+Out of stock

Double shot of espresso with condensed milk

Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Double shot of espresso with fluffy steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

50/50 Ratio of espresso and steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$3.50

The Americano is a double shot of espresso filled up the rest of the way with water!

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

Double shot of espresso in a smaller cup with less foamy milk

Double Shot Of Espresso

Double Shot Of Espresso

$3.00
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$4.75+
Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

$4.75+

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00
Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.50
Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.50
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Mocha Latte served over ice!

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.50

Delicious caramel paired with a double shot of espresso served cold over ice

Iced Cafe Con Leche

Iced Cafe Con Leche

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Latte with a double shot of espresso as well as sweetened condensed milk

Sugar Free Iced Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.50
Sugar Free Iced Hazelnut Latte

Sugar Free Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.50
Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50

Non-Coffee Drinks

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$4.50
Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$4.25+
Hot Black Tea

Hot Black Tea

$4.25+
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.50
Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Hot Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.25+

Iced Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.50

Hot Mango Mélange

$4.25+

Iced Mango Mélange

$4.50

Food

Cuban Toast (No Cheese)

Cuban Toast (No Cheese)

$3.00
Cuban Cheese Toast

Cuban Cheese Toast

$3.50
Donut

Donut

$3.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$3.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50
Banana

Banana

$1.00
Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$1.75
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5101 N Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mickeys Subs - 4411 N Armenia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4411 N Armenia Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Ichicoro Ramen - www.ichicororamen.com/
orange starNo Reviews
5229 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Seminole Heights
orange starNo Reviews
4910 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Ichicoro Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
5229 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
The Brisket Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
3501 North Armenia Avenue Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Mandarin Heights - Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
5901 N. Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston