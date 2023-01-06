Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crescendo Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

20711 Wilderness Oak ste. 113

San Antonio, TX 78258

Order Again

Small Plates

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Chef's selection of artisan cheeses, meats, homemade jellies, candied nuts, and crackers

Vegetable Board

$17.00

Chef's selection of raw and grilled vegetables, an assortment of hummus, and house made flatbread

Potato Skins

$10.00

Freshly fried potato skins filled with jack and smoked cheddar cheese, topped with pulled pork, whiskey-Q sauce and garnished with green onions. Served with a side of our sour cream. Its the simple things in life :)

Smoked Wings

$13.00

8 wings marinated in dos equis and lime for 3 days before being smoked to perfection. fried to order and served with your choice of sauce, celery, and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

A variety of house stretched mozzarella, on the vine tomatoes, fresh basil, balsalmic reduction, and pesto

Crab Cakes

$18.00

3 homemade crab cakes served atop a bed of fresh arugula. Topped with a roasted corn and avocado pico and a creamy avocado lime sauce

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Fries

$5.00

sweet potato fries

$5.00

side house salad

$5.00

side caesar salad

$5.00

hummus and veggies

$5.00

Chick less strips

$13.00

6 Vegan chicken strips serve with your choice of sauce hot sauce, Whisky-Q

flatbread pizzas

The Big Cheese

$10.00

marinara, smoked cheddar and oregano

The Pep Talk

$12.00

Marinara, pepperoni, baby bella mushrooms, oregano

The Italian Job

$13.00

marinara, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, garnished with fresh arugula

Nice to Meat You:)

$15.00

Marinara, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, canadian bacon, house smoked bacon, oregano

That Frozen Concoction

$13.00

Roasted Garlic spread, our original house stretched mozzarella, fresh on the vine tomatoes, fresh basil(available vegan)

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Pesto, sundried tomatoes, artichokes, fresh spinach, oven roasted chicken, feta cheese, garnished with fresh arugula

Hawaii Five-O

$13.00

Marinara, fresh pineapple, black forest ham, roasted red peppers, red pepper flakes

The Veggie-Tastic

$15.00

Vegan pesto, baby bellas, vegan mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and spinach. garnished with onion strings, fresh basil, and fresh arugula

Sandwiches

The Whiskey Chicks

$14.00

Available grilled or fried with house smoked bacon, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese, crispy potato strings and our Whiskey-Q sauce on a locally baked onion bun

Pepperjack Sparrow

$14.00

Stop Pesto'in the Turkey

$13.00

Hickory smoked turkey breast, sundried tomato puree, pesto aioli, provolone cheese, artichokes and spinach on a roasted garlic & rosemary sourdough bread

We fought the slaw

$13.00

Our house smoked pulled pork on a locally baked onion bun with our Whiskey-Q sauce and topped with whiskey onion strings

They see me Shroomin'

$13.00

vegan garlic aioli, vegan pepperjack, oven roasted baby bellas and roasted red peppers on our roasted garlic & rosemary sourdough bread

burgers

Call me Old Fashioned

$13.50

Mayo, whole grain mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, & house pickles

Bacon Cheddah'Q

$15.50

Bacon honey mustard, house pickles, smoked cheddar, whiskey-Q sauce, house smoked bacon and caramelized onions on a locally baked onion bun

The BBB(Big Bad Burger)

$19.00

house pickles, caramelized onions, 2 burger patties, smoked cheddar and havarti, house smoked bacon, crispy potato strings and chipotle aioli

The Big Shroom

$13.00

Vegan garlic aioli, house pickles, grilled portabella mushrooms, vegan pepperjack, whiskey onion strings (Vegan - no moo-cows were harmed in the creation of this item)

Abby's Red Wine Truffle Burger

$17.00

caramelized onions, house smoked bacon, semi-soft black truffle goat cheese, red wine reduction, and fresh arugula

The Great Beyond

$14.00

Dessert

cake dessert

$10.00

Salads

The Southwest Jerk Salad

$14.00

Hail Caesar!

$10.00

The Cobb

$14.00

The Beet Goes On

$13.00

Soda

Doppelganger

$2.95

Diet Mexicane

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Blue Steel

$2.95

TX Red

$2.95

Cucoomba

$2.95

Cream Soda

$2.95

Lemon Lime

$2.95

Mexicane

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Topo Chico

$4.00

Beer Bottles

Duvel Tripel Hop

$13.00

Strong Ale 8.5% ABV

Duvel Strong Blond

$13.00

Tripel Hop Citra Belgian IPA 9.5% ABV

Maredsous Tripel

$14.00

Belgian Tripel Style 10% ABV

Hoeggarden

$5.00

Belgian Wheat Beer 4.9% ABV

Ultra

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Delirium Tremens

$23.00

Belgian Ale 1 Pint 8.5% ABV

Founders Dirty Bastard

$6.00

Scotch Style Ale 8.5% ABV

Peroni

$4.50

Italian Lager 5.1% ABV

Dos XX

$4.50

Iron Maiden Trooper

$5.00

SkyTrooper IPA

$4.00

Indian Pale Ale 6.5% ABV

Love Stuck Hefe

$4.00

German Hefe 5.5% ABV

Coors Light

$3.50

Real Heavy Scotch Ale

$8.00

Commissar Russian Imperial Stout

$8.00

Black Quad

$8.00

Wine Bottles

Apothic Inferno Bourbon barrel aged cab

$28.00

Joel Gott Cab

$49.00

Austin Hope Cab

$60.00

Penfolds Shiraz

$42.00

Rocco Pinot Noir

$49.00

Stag's Leap Merlot

$60.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$42.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough

$28.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc California

$28.00

Francis Coppola Prosecco

$35.00

Paul Chevelier Brut sparkling wine

$14.00

Snoop Dog 19 Crimes Sparkling wine

$35.00

Coffee Liquor

Kahlua

$6.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We're a locally owned restaurant focused on providing awesome live entertainment and awesome food and drinks all made in house daily! We're locally owned, support local artists and bands, and we generally just love doing all of this! Follow us and FB and Instagram for the latest news, schedules, and awesome announcements!

Website

Location

20711 Wilderness Oak ste. 113, San Antonio, TX 78258

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

