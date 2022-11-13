Crescent Bakery & Cafe 404 Main Street
No reviews yet
404 Main St.
Frankfort, MI 49635
Donuts
Plain Cake
Cinnamon Sugar Cake
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cake w/ Sprinkles
Glazed Crescent
Nutty Crescent
Vanilla Cake w/ Sprinkles
Coconut Vanilla Cake
Apple Fritter
Made with REAL Michigan Fruit from local orchards!
Cherry Fritter
Made with REAL Michigan Fruit from local orchards!
Fried Cinnamon
Maple Fried Cinnamon
Maple Fried Cinnamon w/ Pecans
Turtle Fried Cinnamon
Chocolate Raised
Chocolate Raised w/ Sprinkles
Maple Raised
Maple Raised w/ Bacon
Vanilla Raised
Vanilla Raised w/ Sprinkles
Cinnamon Sugar Raised
Glazed Raised
Boston Cream
Filled with our homemade custard!
Raspberry Bismark w/ Chocolate Icing
Seedless raspberry jelly filled donut!
Raspberry Bismark w/ Vanilla Icing
Seedless raspberry jelly filled donut!
Vegan Cake Donut
Vegan Raised Donut
Breads
White Sandwich
Sometimes simple is better! Our White Sandwich Bread is a best-seller and with good reason... It's delicious!
Honey Whole Wheat
Honey Whole Wheat is a well balanced, semi-sweet bread perfect for sandwiches or toast.
Potato Bread
Potato Bread is great for making sandwiches as it has a hearty texture, and a delicious potato flavor.
Challah
Challah, pronounced Ha'La, is a braided dessert bread made on Fridays. It is traditionally eaten on major Jewish holidays (other than Passover) and on ceremonious occasions such as Shabbat. Challah Makes the BEST French Toast, EVER!
Cinnamon Raisin
Cinnamon Raisin is one of our two amazing fruit breads made on Fridays (off-season).
Cranberry Walnut
Cranberry Walnut is a delicious fruit bread worthy of a king's toaster.
French Peasant
French Peasant is a mixture of White, Whole Wheat and Rye Flours. It is naturally leavened and has a slight sour twang. It is our proprietary sandwich bread and a Crescent Bakery Favorite! Fresh loaves are baked daily.
Multigrain
Our Multigrain Bread is made from a mixture of White, Whole Wheat and Rye Flours similar, but in different proportions, to our French Peasant Bread. We add to that our mixture of 7 whole grains and bake in the goodness.
Rustic Loaf
Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!
Rustic White Baguette
Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!
Rustic Roll
Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!
Sourdough
The perfect piece of Frankfort Sourdough is chewy and distinctively tangy, more complex in flavor than white bread, and healthier, too!
Sourdough Asiago
Say CHEESE! This is our Frankfort Sourdough with a balanced touch of Asiago Cheese. Aromatic and delicious, it compliments a wide variety of dishes, sandwiches or meat and cheese trays.
Garlic Bread Sticks
An 8 ounce package of our delicious crunchy Garlic Bread Sticks made from well-seasoned Rustic White loaves.
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
Strawberry Cheese Croissant
Cherry Danish
Cheese Danish
Giant Cinnamon Rolls
Blueberry Muffin
Bran Muffin (Today's Flavor)
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
Cherry Turnover
Cinnamon Apple Turnover
Pumpkin Scone
Cookies
Butter Pecan Toffee (6pk)
6 pack
Double Chocolate Chunk (6pk)
6 pack
Oatmeal Caramel Apple (6pk)
6 pack
Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Chunk (6pk)
6 pack
Sweet & Salty Crunch (6pk)
6 pack
White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut (6pk)
6 pack
Desserts
Derby Bar
This is the Korten's variation of a Kentucky Derby Pie. It is a Dark Chocolate Brownie with Pecans, Chocolate Chips and Bourbon baked in. Topped with Caramel Drizzle!
Flourless Chocolate Heart
One of our most popular desserts! It boasts a thick and rich chocolate flavor and fudge like texture. To be clear, this is flourless, NOT gluten free. Although many with gluten sensitivities often enjoy these, please do so at your own risk.
Flourless Chocolate Meltdown
One of our most popular desserts! It boasts a thick and rich chocolate flavor and fudge like texture. To be clear, this is flourless, NOT gluten free. Although many with gluten sensitivities often enjoy these, please do so at your own risk.
Lemon Bar
Our Lemon Bar consists of a homemade Lemon Curd and Cookie Crust, dusted with Powdered Sugar!
Peanut Butter Bar
Our version of the famed peanut butter cup, but BETTER (in our not so humbled opinion)!
Pumpkin Bar
We try to be inclusive here and offer a little something for everyone. Enjoy! These are pretty darn good!
Classics
Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Egg, Mozzarella, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Avocado, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Egg, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Egg, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Egg, Sausage Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Tomato, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Egg, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
Egg & Cheese - VEGAN
Served with Vegan Mayo, Vegan Egg and Vegan Cheese on French Peasant Bread!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese - VEGAN
Served with Vegan Mayo, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Egg and Vegan Cheese on French Peasant Bread!
Ultimates
Originals
Granola Parfait
Layers of Yogurt and Our Homemade Cherry & Blueberry Granola served in a 16oz cup
Quiche; Bacon & Caramelized Onion
5" quiche, made in-house and comes with a slice of Fresh Baked French Peasant Bread and Butter
Quiche; Ham and White Chedder
5" quiche, made in-house and comes with a slice of Fresh Baked French Peasant Bread and Butter
Sides
Lunch
A+ BLT
French Peasant, Our Mayo, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Supreme Club
Pretzel Burger Bun, Our Mayo, Grilled Whole Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and White Cheddar Cheese
Cranberry, Chicken & Pecan Salad (COLD)
Pretzel Burger Bun; Cranberries, Chicken, Pecan, Onion and Celery Mixed in Our Mayo with Lettuce and Tomato
Swedish Gobbler (COLD)
French Peasant, Our Mayo, Turkey, White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Lingonberry Sauce
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
French Peasant, Our Mayo, White Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Asiago Cheese and Tomato
Espresso Drinks
Americano
2 or 3 shots of Espresso and Hot Water.
Black Eye
A Black Eye, also known as a Red Eye or Shot in the Dark, is a cup of drip coffee with a shot of espresso added.
Breve
A Breve is similar to a Latte, but made with steamed half n half instead of milk.
Cappuccino
Cappuccino is the invert of a latte. Where a latte is 90% steamed milk and 10% foam, a cappuccino is 10% steamed milk and 90% foam (not including the Espresso, of coarse).
Espresso
As the name implies, this is just 2-3 shots of straight Espresso.
Latte
The most popular of all espresso drinks, a Latte is 90% steamed milk and 10% foam (not including the espresso, of coarse).
Macchiato
Ours is an American Macchiato as opposed to an Italian Macchiato. A true Italian Macchiato (meaning marked or stained) is Espresso Shots stained with just a splash of milk. We make an American version which finds middle ground between a Latte and a Cappuccino in the amount of milk, foam and espresso proportions. Commonly, although not required, the American version may include Caramel flavored syrup. Be sure to specify your flavor choice!
Mocha
A Mocha is made with real chocolate chips steamed directly into the milk! A true bakery favorite! Enjoy!
Mocha-Vegan
The Vegan version of a Mocha. It is made using Dark Chocolate Almond Milk.
Hot/Cold Drinks
Cup of Black Coffee - Drip
We proudly brew and serve Leelanau Coffee! Served Black. You may add cream and sugar on arrival.
Cup of Black Coffee - Iced Drip
We proudly brew and serve Leelanau Coffee! Served Black. You may add cream and sugar on arrival.
Apple Cider
Warm up with a delicious cup of Hot Apple Cider!
Cafe Au Lait
Café Au Lait, pronounced ka-ˈfā-ō-ˈlā, is very simply 50% drip coffee and 50% steamed milk.
Chai (Latte)
Chai, also known here as Chai Tea or Chai Tea Latte, is made with 50% Oregon Chai Tea and 50% steamed milk.
Fountain Drink
We have Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Lemonade and Gold's Peak Unsweet Tea. You may serve yourself upon arrival.
Hot Chocolate
Made with milk, steamed with real chocolate chips!
Hot Chocolate - Vegan
Made with Vegan Dark Chocolate Almond Milk.
Hot Steeped Tea
Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of the Camellia sinensis, an evergreen shrub native to East Asia. After water, it is the most widely consumed drink in the world.
Poured Milk
A cold 14oz glass of milk poured just for you!
Steamer
Great for kids or anyone who prefers a hot drink without the caffeine! It's made with steamed milk and a shot of flavored syrup!
Tea Steamer
A Tea Steamer is steamed milk, a shot of flavoring syrup and a tea bag of your choice steeped in.
Cooler
Coffee
Bakery Blend
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Brewed and served in the bakery, this is our most popular medium blend consisting of a little bit of Vienna Roast and a little bit of Indonesian coffees.
Bakery Blend DECAF
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. DECAF
Chocolate Cherry Festival
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. A perfectly balanced blend of chocolate and cherry flavors in a medium roast. This is a bakery favorite!
Costa Rica
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Like all Central American coffees, Costa Rica is very mild, and actually quite akin to its pricier cousin Jamaica Blue Mountain. It is considered a lower acid coffee.
Espresso
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Our Italian Roast is blended with dark and oily Indonesian coffees for astonishingly smooth and sweet espresso drinks.
Espresso DECAF
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. DECAF
French Roast
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. French Roast is roasted longer than some other beans, which brings the natural essential oils fully to the bean surface and boasts a solid European character.
Hazelnut
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. One of our most popular and best selling flavors, this is a deliciously nutty medium roast which is brewed and served in the bakery.
Mexican
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. This coffee has characteristic stoutness with smoky-dark overtones.
Orange Pizazz
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Orange with coffee? YES!! It's creamy and delicious!
Snooze Button DECAF
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. DECAF (Wake-Up Call)
Sumatra
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. This coffee really captures the earthiness of Indonesia. Thought by some to be finest coffee in the world, it possesses a solid earthy character, and full finish.
Vanilla Almond
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Real almonds are blended with vanilla to create this smooth and brilliant profile.
Wake-Up Call
16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Brewed and Served in the bakery. Wake-Up call starts with the highest grade Columbian coffee beans, roasted a bit longer for a softly nutty, smoky twist!
Granola
Cherry Republic
Cherry Almond Butter
8.5oz Jar. Just the right blend of tart cherries, slivered almonds and almond extract.
Cherry Jam
8.5oz Jar. A generous amount of Michigan Tart Cherries in each delicious jar of jam!
Cherry Nut Mix
8oz Bag. Dried cherries tossed with premium jumbo almonds, jumbo cashews, and mammoth pecans.
Cherry Queso
16oz Jar. Spicy and a bit sweet, this cheesy dip features chunks of tomatoes and bits of dried cherries.
Cherry Sour Balls
8oz Bag. Chewy like a jelly bean, but just a little tart, the Sour Cherry Balls won't make your mouth pucker for too long!
Cherry Sour Patch
8oz Bag. Sanded with sour sugar, these super-sour cherry candies are soft, chewy, and tart.
Cherry Strawberry Preserves
8.5oz Jar. A low-sugar product, preserving rich strawberry flavors and accenting our tart cherries.
Cherry-Infused Maple Syrup
8oz Jar - Made with the perfect amount of Michigan tart cherry concentrate, this versatile maple syrup is delicious over a steaming stack of flapjacks or tossed with fresh fruit!
Dark Chocolate Cherry Nut Mix
8oz Bag. The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry Nut Mix features roasted pecans, buttery cashews, crunchy almonds, and tart dried cherries drenched in premium dark chocolate.
Milk Chocolate Cherry Nut Mix
8oz Bag. Roasted pecans, buttery cashews, crunchy almonds, and dried cherries are drenched in premium milk chocolate.
Dark Chocolate Cherry Turtles
14oz Bag. Tart Michigan cherries, buttery caramel, and crunchy pecan pieces are covered in rich dark chocolate.
Milk Chocolate Cherry Turtles
14oz Bag. Tart Michigan cherries, buttery caramel, and crunchy pecan pieces are covered in rich milk chocolate.
Milk Chocolate Covered Dried Cherries
8oz Bag. Michigan Montmorency Dried Tart Cherries With Milk Chocolate. The chocolatier starts with moist, flavorful Cherry Republic Dried Cherries, and pans just the right amount of chocolate onto each cherry, striking just the right balance between sweet and tart.
Dark Chocolate Covered Dried Cherries
8oz Bag. Michigan Montmorency Dried Tart Cherries With Dark Chocolate. The chocolatier starts with moist, flavorful Cherry Republic Dried Cherries, and pans just the right amount of chocolate onto each cherry, striking just the right balance between sweet and tart.
True Cherry Preserves
8.5oz Jar. This fabulous True Cherry Preserves are made with tart cherries and sweetened with only natural white grape juice.
Wild Cherry Gummy Bears
8oz Bag. A new twist on an old favorite... NEW Wild Cherry Gummy Bears are bursting with wild cherry flavor.
Graceland Fruit
Dried Cherries - 8oz bag
Dried Cherries - 8oz bag

We suggest that dried cherries can be substituted successfully in any recipe calling for raisins. Try them in salads, muffins, fruit breads, and hot or cold breakfast cereals. Like most fruits, dried cherries are good for helping you reach your daily recommended values of vitamins and minerals. They are an especially abundant source of vitamin A — more specifically, provitamin A, the most common variety of which is beta-carotene.
Dried Cherries - 1lb bag
Dried Cherries - 2lb box
Dried Cherries - 4lb box
We suggest that dried cherries can be substituted successfully in any recipe calling for raisins. Try them in salads, muffins, fruit breads, and hot or cold breakfast cereals. Like most fruits, dried cherries are good for helping you reach your daily recommended values of vitamins and minerals. They are an especially abundant source of vitamin A — more specifically, provitamin A, the most common variety of which is beta-carotene.
Dried Cherries - 4lb box
We suggest that dried cherries can be substituted successfully in any recipe calling for raisins. Try them in salads, muffins, fruit breads, and hot or cold breakfast cereals. Like most fruits, dried cherries are good for helping you reach your daily recommended values of vitamins and minerals. They are an especially abundant source of vitamin A — more specifically, provitamin A, the most common variety of which is beta-carotene.
Sleeping Bear Farms
Mugs
Campfire Black
15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Campfire Blue
15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Citrus Blue/White
14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Citrus Green/White
14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Citrus Orange/White
14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Citrus Red/White
14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Citrus Yellow/White
14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Sterling Black/Blue
14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Sterling Black/Sandstone
14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Zapata Yellow/Black
15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Zapata Green/Black
15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Zapata Red/Black
15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Zapata Orange/Black
15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Zapata White/Black
15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Blue Traveler
Blue 16oz Travel Mug. Shout out your favorite bakery! Fits all automotive cup holders and some bikes! Easy to grasp and hold.
Swag
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
We have reopened our dining area with limited seating and continue to offer take-out.
404 Main St., Frankfort, MI 49635