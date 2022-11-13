Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Crescent Bakery & Cafe 404 Main Street

No reviews yet

404 Main St.

Frankfort, MI 49635

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Avocado, Egg & Cheese

Donuts

Plain Cake

$1.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Sugar Cake

$1.25Out of stock
Chocolate Cake

$1.50Out of stock
Chocolate Cake w/ Sprinkles

$1.50Out of stock
Glazed Crescent

$1.40Out of stock
Nutty Crescent

$1.50Out of stock
Vanilla Cake w/ Sprinkles

$1.50Out of stock
Coconut Vanilla Cake

$1.50Out of stock
Apple Fritter

$2.75Out of stock

Made with REAL Michigan Fruit from local orchards!

Cherry Fritter

$2.75Out of stock

Made with REAL Michigan Fruit from local orchards!

Fried Cinnamon

$2.75Out of stock
Maple Fried Cinnamon

$2.95Out of stock
Maple Fried Cinnamon w/ Pecans

$2.95Out of stock
Turtle Fried Cinnamon

$2.95Out of stock
Chocolate Raised

$1.50Out of stock
Chocolate Raised w/ Sprinkles

$1.50Out of stock
Maple Raised

$1.50Out of stock
Maple Raised w/ Bacon

$1.95Out of stock
Vanilla Raised

$1.50Out of stock
Vanilla Raised w/ Sprinkles

$1.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Sugar Raised

$1.40Out of stock
Glazed Raised

$1.40Out of stock
Boston Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Filled with our homemade custard!

Raspberry Bismark w/ Chocolate Icing

$2.50Out of stock

Seedless raspberry jelly filled donut!

Raspberry Bismark w/ Vanilla Icing

$2.50Out of stock

Seedless raspberry jelly filled donut!

Vegan Cake Donut

$1.50Out of stock
Vegan Raised Donut

$1.50Out of stock

Breads

White Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

Sometimes simple is better! Our White Sandwich Bread is a best-seller and with good reason... It's delicious!

Honey Whole Wheat

$4.75Out of stock

Honey Whole Wheat is a well balanced, semi-sweet bread perfect for sandwiches or toast.

Potato Bread

$4.75Out of stock

Potato Bread is great for making sandwiches as it has a hearty texture, and a delicious potato flavor.

Challah

$6.75Out of stock

Challah, pronounced Ha'La, is a braided dessert bread made on Fridays. It is traditionally eaten on major Jewish holidays (other than Passover) and on ceremonious occasions such as Shabbat. Challah Makes the BEST French Toast, EVER!

Cinnamon Raisin

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin is one of our two amazing fruit breads made on Fridays (off-season).

Cranberry Walnut

$7.00Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut is a delicious fruit bread worthy of a king's toaster.

French Peasant

$7.00Out of stock

French Peasant is a mixture of White, Whole Wheat and Rye Flours. It is naturally leavened and has a slight sour twang. It is our proprietary sandwich bread and a Crescent Bakery Favorite! Fresh loaves are baked daily.

Multigrain

$7.50Out of stock

Our Multigrain Bread is made from a mixture of White, Whole Wheat and Rye Flours similar, but in different proportions, to our French Peasant Bread. We add to that our mixture of 7 whole grains and bake in the goodness.

Rustic Loaf

$6.25Out of stock

Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!

Rustic White Baguette

$5.25Out of stock

Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!

Rustic Roll

$1.25Out of stock

Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!

Sourdough

$7.00Out of stock

The perfect piece of Frankfort Sourdough is chewy and distinctively tangy, more complex in flavor than white bread, and healthier, too!

Sourdough Asiago

$7.25Out of stock

Say CHEESE! This is our Frankfort Sourdough with a balanced touch of Asiago Cheese. Aromatic and delicious, it compliments a wide variety of dishes, sandwiches or meat and cheese trays.

Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.50Out of stock

An 8 ounce package of our delicious crunchy Garlic Bread Sticks made from well-seasoned Rustic White loaves.

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$2.50Out of stock
Almond Croissant

$2.85Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

$2.85Out of stock
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$2.85Out of stock
Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$2.85Out of stock
Cherry Danish

$2.95Out of stock
Cheese Danish

$2.95Out of stock
Giant Cinnamon Rolls

$3.25Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

$2.25Out of stock
Bran Muffin (Today's Flavor)

$2.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.25Out of stock
Cherry Turnover

$2.75Out of stock
Cinnamon Apple Turnover

$2.75Out of stock
Pumpkin Scone

$2.75Out of stock

Cookies

Butter Pecan Toffee (6pk)

$12.95Out of stock

6 pack

Double Chocolate Chunk (6pk)

$12.95Out of stock

6 pack

Oatmeal Caramel Apple (6pk)

$12.95Out of stock

6 pack

Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Chunk (6pk)

$12.95Out of stock

6 pack

Sweet & Salty Crunch (6pk)

$12.95Out of stock

6 pack

White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut (6pk)

$12.95Out of stock

6 pack

Desserts

Derby Bar

$3.35

This is the Korten's variation of a Kentucky Derby Pie. It is a Dark Chocolate Brownie with Pecans, Chocolate Chips and Bourbon baked in. Topped with Caramel Drizzle!

Flourless Chocolate Heart

$3.50

One of our most popular desserts! It boasts a thick and rich chocolate flavor and fudge like texture. To be clear, this is flourless, NOT gluten free. Although many with gluten sensitivities often enjoy these, please do so at your own risk.

Flourless Chocolate Meltdown

$3.50

One of our most popular desserts! It boasts a thick and rich chocolate flavor and fudge like texture. To be clear, this is flourless, NOT gluten free. Although many with gluten sensitivities often enjoy these, please do so at your own risk.

Lemon Bar

$3.35

Our Lemon Bar consists of a homemade Lemon Curd and Cookie Crust, dusted with Powdered Sugar!

Peanut Butter Bar

$2.50

Our version of the famed peanut butter cup, but BETTER (in our not so humbled opinion)!

Pumpkin Bar

$3.00Out of stock

We try to be inclusive here and offer a little something for everyone. Enjoy! These are pretty darn good!

Classics

Served on House-Made French Peasant Bread with Our Mayo, Mozzarella, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese!

Egg & Cheese

$7.45

Scrambled Egg, Mozzarella, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese

Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Scrambled Egg, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Scrambled Egg, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Scrambled Egg, Sausage Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese

Tomato, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Scrambled Egg, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese

Egg & Cheese - VEGAN

$8.75

Served with Vegan Mayo, Vegan Egg and Vegan Cheese on French Peasant Bread!

Sausage, Egg & Cheese - VEGAN

$9.25

Served with Vegan Mayo, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Egg and Vegan Cheese on French Peasant Bread!

Ultimates

Huevos

$9.95

French Peasant, Our Mayo, Scrambled Egg, Chorizo Sausage, Salsa, Avocado, and White Cheddar Cheese

Originals

Granola Parfait

$6.95

Layers of Yogurt and Our Homemade Cherry & Blueberry Granola served in a 16oz cup

Quiche; Bacon & Caramelized Onion

$9.45Out of stock

5" quiche, made in-house and comes with a slice of Fresh Baked French Peasant Bread and Butter

Quiche; Ham and White Chedder

$9.45Out of stock

5" quiche, made in-house and comes with a slice of Fresh Baked French Peasant Bread and Butter

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.75

3 slices of thick-cut bacon

Side Sausage

$3.50

2 grilled sausage patties

Side Sausage - VEGAN

$4.25

2 Grilled Vegan Sausage Patties

Fruit Cup

$1.75

Fruit Cup - 4oz; in 100% Juice

Great Lakes Potato Chips

$2.25

Sea Salt, Pepper & Onion flavored Kettle Cooked Chips in a 1.375oz Bag.

Lunch

A+ BLT

$11.95

French Peasant, Our Mayo, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Supreme Club

$12.95

Pretzel Burger Bun, Our Mayo, Grilled Whole Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and White Cheddar Cheese

Cranberry, Chicken & Pecan Salad (COLD)

$11.95Out of stock

Pretzel Burger Bun; Cranberries, Chicken, Pecan, Onion and Celery Mixed in Our Mayo with Lettuce and Tomato

Swedish Gobbler (COLD)

$10.95

French Peasant, Our Mayo, Turkey, White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Lingonberry Sauce

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.95

French Peasant, Our Mayo, White Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Asiago Cheese and Tomato

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.25+

2 or 3 shots of Espresso and Hot Water.

Black Eye

$3.25+

A Black Eye, also known as a Red Eye or Shot in the Dark, is a cup of drip coffee with a shot of espresso added.

Breve

$4.50+

A Breve is similar to a Latte, but made with steamed half n half instead of milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cappuccino is the invert of a latte. Where a latte is 90% steamed milk and 10% foam, a cappuccino is 10% steamed milk and 90% foam (not including the Espresso, of coarse).

Espresso

$3.00+

As the name implies, this is just 2-3 shots of straight Espresso.

Latte

$4.50+

The most popular of all espresso drinks, a Latte is 90% steamed milk and 10% foam (not including the espresso, of coarse).

Macchiato

$4.50+

Ours is an American Macchiato as opposed to an Italian Macchiato. A true Italian Macchiato (meaning marked or stained) is Espresso Shots stained with just a splash of milk. We make an American version which finds middle ground between a Latte and a Cappuccino in the amount of milk, foam and espresso proportions. Commonly, although not required, the American version may include Caramel flavored syrup. Be sure to specify your flavor choice!

Mocha

$4.50+

A Mocha is made with real chocolate chips steamed directly into the milk! A true bakery favorite! Enjoy!

Mocha-Vegan

$5.25+

The Vegan version of a Mocha. It is made using Dark Chocolate Almond Milk.

Hot/Cold Drinks

Cup of Black Coffee - Drip

$2.75+

We proudly brew and serve Leelanau Coffee! Served Black. You may add cream and sugar on arrival.

Cup of Black Coffee - Iced Drip

$2.75+

We proudly brew and serve Leelanau Coffee! Served Black. You may add cream and sugar on arrival.

Apple Cider

$2.75+

Warm up with a delicious cup of Hot Apple Cider!

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Café Au Lait, pronounced ka-ˈfā-ō-ˈlā, is very simply 50% drip coffee and 50% steamed milk.

Chai (Latte)

$4.50+

Chai, also known here as Chai Tea or Chai Tea Latte, is made with 50% Oregon Chai Tea and 50% steamed milk.

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

We have Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Lemonade and Gold's Peak Unsweet Tea. You may serve yourself upon arrival.

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Made with milk, steamed with real chocolate chips!

Hot Chocolate - Vegan

$5.00+

Made with Vegan Dark Chocolate Almond Milk.

Hot Steeped Tea

$2.50+

Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of the Camellia sinensis, an evergreen shrub native to East Asia. After water, it is the most widely consumed drink in the world.

Poured Milk

$2.20

A cold 14oz glass of milk poured just for you!

Steamer

$3.75+

Great for kids or anyone who prefers a hot drink without the caffeine! It's made with steamed milk and a shot of flavored syrup!

Tea Steamer

$4.25+

A Tea Steamer is steamed milk, a shot of flavoring syrup and a tea bag of your choice steeped in.

Cooler

Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Coke - Zero

$2.00

12oz Can

Dasani Water

$2.00

20oz Bottle

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

12oz Can

Fanta Grape

$2.00

12oz Can

Fanta Orange

$2.00

12oz Can

Fanta Strawberry

$2.00

12oz Can

Honest Kids Juice - Fruit Punch

$1.50

Honest Kids Fruit Juice. *May come in Pouch or Box*

Ice Black Raspberry

$2.25

17oz Bottle

Ice Cherry Limeade

$2.25

17oz Bottle

Ice Kiwi Strawberry

$2.25

17oz Bottle

Ice Lemonade

$2.25

17oz Bottle

Ice Orange Mango

$2.25

17oz Bottle

Juice, MM Cran-Apple Raspberry

$2.25

12oz Bottle

Juice, MM Cranberry Grape

$2.25

12oz Bottle

Juice, MM Fruit Punch

$2.50
Juice, Simply Orange OJ

$2.50

11.5oz Bottle

Juice, Tropicana Apple

$2.50

10oz Bottle

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$2.50

23oz Can Tea + Lemonade

Peace Tea Hello Mango

$2.50

23oz Can

Peace Tea Just Peachy

$2.50

23oz Can

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.50

23oz Can

Peace Tea Sweet Lemon

$2.50

23oz Can

Root Beer

$2.00

12oz Can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz Can

Vitamin Water PowerC

$2.50

16.9oz Bottle

Vitamin Water Refresh

$2.50
Vitamin Water Revive

$2.50

16.9oz Bottle

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50

16.9oz Bottle

Vitamin Water XXX Zero

$2.50

16.9oz Bottle

Water Aha Strawberry Cucumber

$2.25

12oz Can

Coffee

Bakery Blend

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Brewed and served in the bakery, this is our most popular medium blend consisting of a little bit of Vienna Roast and a little bit of Indonesian coffees.

Bakery Blend DECAF

$14.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. DECAF

Chocolate Cherry Festival

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. A perfectly balanced blend of chocolate and cherry flavors in a medium roast. This is a bakery favorite!

Costa Rica

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Like all Central American coffees, Costa Rica is very mild, and actually quite akin to its pricier cousin Jamaica Blue Mountain. It is considered a lower acid coffee.

Espresso

$15.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Our Italian Roast is blended with dark and oily Indonesian coffees for astonishingly smooth and sweet espresso drinks.

Espresso DECAF

$16.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. DECAF

French Roast

$13.50Out of stock

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. French Roast is roasted longer than some other beans, which brings the natural essential oils fully to the bean surface and boasts a solid European character.

Hazelnut

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. One of our most popular and best selling flavors, this is a deliciously nutty medium roast which is brewed and served in the bakery.

Mexican

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. This coffee has characteristic stoutness with smoky-dark overtones.

Orange Pizazz

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Orange with coffee? YES!! It's creamy and delicious!

Snooze Button DECAF

$14.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. DECAF (Wake-Up Call)

Sumatra

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. This coffee really captures the earthiness of Indonesia. Thought by some to be finest coffee in the world, it possesses a solid earthy character, and full finish.

Vanilla Almond

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Real almonds are blended with vanilla to create this smooth and brilliant profile.

Wake-Up Call

$13.50

16oz Bag of Whole Beans. Brewed and Served in the bakery. Wake-Up call starts with the highest grade Columbian coffee beans, roasted a bit longer for a softly nutty, smoky twist!

Granola

Cherry Blueberry Granola

$11.25

20oz Bag of Crescent Bakery Homemade Granola with Graceland Dried Cherries and Blueberries added in!

Crescent Bakery Plain Granola

$9.75

20oz Bag of Crescent Bakery Homemade Granola.

Cherry Republic

Cherry Almond Butter

$10.95Out of stock

8.5oz Jar. Just the right blend of tart cherries, slivered almonds and almond extract.

Cherry Jam

$9.95Out of stock

8.5oz Jar. A generous amount of Michigan Tart Cherries in each delicious jar of jam!

Cherry Nut Mix

$13.95

8oz Bag. Dried cherries tossed with premium jumbo almonds, jumbo cashews, and mammoth pecans.

Cherry Queso

$11.95Out of stock

16oz Jar. Spicy and a bit sweet, this cheesy dip features chunks of tomatoes and bits of dried cherries.

Cherry Sour Balls

$6.95

8oz Bag. Chewy like a jelly bean, but just a little tart, the Sour Cherry Balls won't make your mouth pucker for too long!

Cherry Sour Patch

$6.95Out of stock

8oz Bag. Sanded with sour sugar, these super-sour cherry candies are soft, chewy, and tart.

Cherry Strawberry Preserves

$10.95Out of stock

8.5oz Jar. A low-sugar product, preserving rich strawberry flavors and accenting our tart cherries.

Cherry-Infused Maple Syrup

$15.95

8oz Jar - Made with the perfect amount of Michigan tart cherry concentrate, this versatile maple syrup is delicious over a steaming stack of flapjacks or tossed with fresh fruit!

Dark Chocolate Cherry Nut Mix

$13.95

8oz Bag. The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry Nut Mix features roasted pecans, buttery cashews, crunchy almonds, and tart dried cherries drenched in premium dark chocolate.

Milk Chocolate Cherry Nut Mix

$13.95

8oz Bag. Roasted pecans, buttery cashews, crunchy almonds, and dried cherries are drenched in premium milk chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Cherry Turtles

$19.95

14oz Bag. Tart Michigan cherries, buttery caramel, and crunchy pecan pieces are covered in rich dark chocolate.

Milk Chocolate Cherry Turtles

$19.95

14oz Bag. Tart Michigan cherries, buttery caramel, and crunchy pecan pieces are covered in rich milk chocolate.

Milk Chocolate Covered Dried Cherries

$12.95

8oz Bag. Michigan Montmorency Dried Tart Cherries With Milk Chocolate. The chocolatier starts with moist, flavorful Cherry Republic Dried Cherries, and pans just the right amount of chocolate onto each cherry, striking just the right balance between sweet and tart.

Dark Chocolate Covered Dried Cherries

$12.95

8oz Bag. Michigan Montmorency Dried Tart Cherries With Dark Chocolate. The chocolatier starts with moist, flavorful Cherry Republic Dried Cherries, and pans just the right amount of chocolate onto each cherry, striking just the right balance between sweet and tart.

True Cherry Preserves

$9.95Out of stock

8.5oz Jar. This fabulous True Cherry Preserves are made with tart cherries and sweetened with only natural white grape juice.

Wild Cherry Gummy Bears

$6.95

8oz Bag. A new twist on an old favorite... NEW Wild Cherry Gummy Bears are bursting with wild cherry flavor.

Graceland Fruit

Dried Cherries - 8oz bag

$5.75

We suggest that dried cherries can be substituted successfully in any recipe calling for raisins. Try them in salads, muffins, fruit breads, and hot or cold breakfast cereals. Like most fruits, dried cherries are good for helping you reach your daily recommended values of vitamins and minerals. They are an especially abundant source of vitamin A — more specifically, provitamin A, the most common variety of which is beta-carotene.

Dried Cherries - 1lb bag

$11.25

We suggest that dried cherries can be substituted successfully in any recipe calling for raisins. Try them in salads, muffins, fruit breads, and hot or cold breakfast cereals. Like most fruits, dried cherries are good for helping you reach your daily recommended values of vitamins and minerals. They are an especially abundant source of vitamin A — more specifically, provitamin A, the most common variety of which is beta-carotene.

Dried Cherries - 2lb box

$21.50

We suggest that dried cherries can be substituted successfully in any recipe calling for raisins. Try them in salads, muffins, fruit breads, and hot or cold breakfast cereals. Like most fruits, dried cherries are good for helping you reach your daily recommended values of vitamins and minerals. They are an especially abundant source of vitamin A — more specifically, provitamin A, the most common variety of which is beta-carotene.

Dried Cherries - 4lb box

$43.00

We suggest that dried cherries can be substituted successfully in any recipe calling for raisins. Try them in salads, muffins, fruit breads, and hot or cold breakfast cereals. Like most fruits, dried cherries are good for helping you reach your daily recommended values of vitamins and minerals. They are an especially abundant source of vitamin A — more specifically, provitamin A, the most common variety of which is beta-carotene.

Sleeping Bear Farms

Maple Syrup - Hex

$9.00

8oz Bottle of REAL Maple Syrup from Sleeping Bear Farms in a Gourmet Hex Jar!

Honey Bear - 12oz

$5.25

12oz Bottle

Honey Love - 10g

$0.75

10 Gram Packet

Mugs

Campfire Black

$11.95

15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Campfire Blue

$11.95

15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Citrus Blue/White

$11.95

14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Citrus Green/White

$11.95

14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Citrus Orange/White

$11.95

14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Citrus Red/White

$11.95

14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Citrus Yellow/White

$11.95

14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Sterling Black/Blue

$11.95

14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Sterling Black/Sandstone

$11.95

14oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Zapata Yellow/Black

$11.95

15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Zapata Green/Black

$11.95

15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Zapata Red/Black

$11.95

15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Zapata Orange/Black

$11.95

15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Zapata White/Black

$11.95

15oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Blue Traveler

$5.75

Blue 16oz Travel Mug. Shout out your favorite bakery! Fits all automotive cup holders and some bikes! Easy to grasp and hold.

Newspaper

Record Patriot

$1.00Out of stock

The Benzie County Record Patriot is a weekly paper serving northern Michigan. With local news, sports, and more the Record Patriot is published every Wednesday.

Swag

Hats

$21.95

ALL NEW Merch!!! Pictures coming soon!

Another Day/Donut Tee

ALL NEW Merch!!! Pictures coming soon!

Bacon Tee

ALL NEW Merch!!! Pictures coming soon!

Early Bird Tee

ALL NEW Merch!!! Pictures coming soon!

Hoodies

ALL NEW Merch!!! Pictures coming soon!

LOL Tee

ALL NEW Merch!!! Pictures coming soon!

Sprinkles Tee

ALL NEW Merch!!! Pictures coming soon!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
We have reopened our dining area with limited seating and continue to offer take-out.

Location

404 Main St., Frankfort, MI 49635

Directions

