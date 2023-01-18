- Home
Parlour on Frankfort
66 Reviews
$
2636 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
6 Smoked Wings
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra dipping sauces available for $1.00 each
10 Smoked Wings
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each
Garlic Breadsticks
Served with your choice of house-made garlic butter, red sauce, or queso blanco. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each
Bruschetta
Toasted French bread, house-made bruschetta mix, sprinkled with feta and parmesan cheese, then finished with balsamic glaze
Garlic Cheesesticks
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with our red sauce or your sauce of choice. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each
Parlour Nachos
Queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos topped with sriracha bourbon sauce
Pepperoni Bombs
Four crispy dough balls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each
Caprese
Fresh Mozarella, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves topped with a pinch of salt and cracked black pepper, then finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Salad
Peppercorn Ranch
Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing
1/2 Peppercorn Ranch
Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing
Caesar
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons
1/2 Caesar
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons
Southwest
Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing
1/2 Southwest
Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing
10" Pizza
10” BYO
10” BYO Half & Half
10” Speciality Half & Half
10” Specialty/BYO Half & Half
10” Cheese
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese
10” Pepperoni
10” Alfredo
10" Artichoke Pesto
10” BBQ Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce
10” Big Four Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
10” Buffalo Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
10” Caprese
Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
10” Deluxe
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers
10” Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon
10” Hot Brown
10” Hot Honey Pepperoni
10” Margherita
Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt
10” Meatball
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
10” The Boss
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!
10” The DR.
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle
10” Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers
14" Pizza
14” Build Your Own
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
14" BYO Half & Half
14” Speciality Half & Half
14” Specialty/BYO Half & Half
14” Cheese
14” Pepperoni
14” Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, minced garlic, bacon, diced tomatoes, chicken, spinach
14” Artichoke Pesto
Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, pesto
14” BBQ Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce
14” Big Four Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
14” Buffalo Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
14” Caprese
Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
14” Deluxe
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers
14” Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon
14” Hot Brown
14” Hot Honey Pepperoni
14” Margherita
Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt
14” Meatball
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
14” The Boss
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!
14” The DR
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle
14” Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers
Grinders
Half Buffalo Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Whole Buffalo Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Half Caprese Grinder
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze
Whole Caprese Grinder
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze
Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch
Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch
Half Hot Brown Grinder
House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese
Whole Hot Brown Grinder
House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese
Half Hot Honey Turkey Grinder
Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey
Whole Hot Honey Turkey Grinder
Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey
Half Meatball Grinder
Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil
Whole Meatball Grinder
Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil
Half Spinach Artichoke Grinder
Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread
Whole Spinach Artichoke Grinder
Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread
Half Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce
Whole Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce
Half The Boss Grinder
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!
Whole The Boss Grinder
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!
Half Veggie Grinder
Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli
Whole Veggie Grinder
Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli
Calzone
Keto
Sauces/Dressing/Sides
Side Red Sauce
Side Garlic Butter
Side Queso
Side Alfredo
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Sriracha Bourbon
Side Buffalo
Side Tropical Habanero
Side Sweet BBQ
Side Balsamic Vin
Side Caesar Dressing
Artichoke Hearts
Bacon
Banana Pepper
BBQ Chicken
Black Olive
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken
Crumbled Feta
Extra Bread
Extra Shredded Mozzarella
Fresh Basil
Fresh Mozzarella
Garlic
Green Pepper
Ham
Italian Sausage
Jalapeno
Meatball
Pepperoni
Pesto
Pineapple
Red Onion
Shredded Cheddar
Shredded Parmesan
Side Aioli - Pesto
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Side Olive Oil
Side Pesto
Side Southwest
Sliced Mushroom
Sliced Tomato
Spinach
Sea Salt Chips
Tortilla Chips
Side Hot Honey
Draft
1. West 6 IPA
2. Shotgun Wedding
3. Cougar Bait
4. Smokey The Pear
6. Rhinegeist Antelope
7. KY Bourbon Barrel Ale
8. ATG Black Pils
9. A-E Idle Summer
10. Rouge Pumpkin Patch
11. Xmas Cookie
12. Alpha Klaus
13. Rhinegeist Hobby
14. Wowie Colada
15. Ginger Snap Stout
16. Night Owl
17. Apocolypse Collab
18. Ash&Elm Sunset
19. Goose Island IPA
20. Angry Orchard
21. Raspberry Hefeweizen
22. VooDoo Lacto Cooler Sour
24. Dorothy's Lager
25. Yuengling Hershey
26. Old Man Winter
27. Peach Party
28. Daredevil Kolsch
29. Budweiser
30. Big Island Punch
31. Brabble Blonde
32. Dirty Chai Yammy
33. Stella
34. Vanilla Porter
35. Coors Light
36. Mich Ultra
37. Bud Light
38. Blue Moon
39. Miller Lite
40. Guiness
LIQUOR
1792 Single Barrel
1792 Small Batch
Ange's Envy Rye
Angels's Envy
Baker's
Bardstown Fusion Series
Basil Hayden's
Basil Hayden's 10yr
Basil Hayden's Smoked
Blade & Bow
Blanton's
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit 10yr
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor Single Barrel
Evan Williams (well)
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Green River
Heaven Hill Green
Henry McKenna 10yr
Isaac Bowman Small Batch
IW Harper
Jefferson's Grand Selection
Jefferson's Ocean Reserve
Jim Beam
Johnny Drum 101
Knob Creek Small Batch 100p
Larceny
Left Bank
Legent
Maker's 101
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
Milam & Green
Monk's Road
Noah's Mill
Old Bardstown
Old Ezra
Old Forester 100p
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester 86p
Old Forester Rye
Old Forrester 1870
Old Forrester 1910
Old Forrester Birthday
OZ Tyler
Peerless Rye
Peerless Smallbatch
Rabbit Hole Cave Hill Rye
Restoration Rye
Rock Hill Farms
Russel's Reserve 10yr
Russel's Reserve Single Barrel
Sazerac Rye
Stagg Jr.
Van Winkle Lot B
Weller Special Reserve 7yr
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey American Honey
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Wilderness Trail
Wilderness Trail Rye
Willet Estate Rye
Willet Lion Share 8yr
Willett Potstill
Woodford
Woodford Double Oaked
Yellowstone
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Ameretto
Aperol
Baileys
Blue Curaco
Butterscotch
Campari
Grand Gala
Jaeger
Kahlua
Pama
Triple Sec
New Amsterdam Gin
Hendricks Orbium
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Holi
Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Prarie
Bacardi
Bacardi Lime
Captain Morgan
Cruzan (well)
Kasama
Kraken
Leblon Cachaca
Malibu
Meyers Dark Rum
Sailor Jerry
Saltwater Woody Grapefruit
Salywater Woody Lemon
El Jimador Reposado
Exotico
Hornitos
Number Juan Blanco
Number Juan Reposado
Patron
Tres Gen Anejo
Tres Gen Reposado
Tres Generaciones
Well CR Vodka
Absolut
Chopin
Deep Eddy's Lemonade
Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Hangar One Kafir
Ketel one
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
Ketel One Peach Blossom
Three Olives Citrus
Three Olives Rosé
Tito's
Wheatley
Grey Goose Peach
Macallan 12
Glenlevit 12
Glenmorangie 10yr
Dewar's
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson IPA
Proper 12
Screwball
Slane
Gentleman Jack
RED WINE
WHITE WINE
Benvolio Pinot Grigio
Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay
Wyclef Brut
13 Celcius Sauvignon Blanc
Schmitt Sohn Reisling
Benvolio Pinot Grigio BTL
Chateau St. Michelle BTL
Sonoma Cutrer BTL
13 Celsius Sauv Blanc BTL
Schmitt Sohne Reisling BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2636 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206