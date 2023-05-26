Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Crescent Ridge Boston Public Market

review star

No reviews yet

355 Bay Road

Sharon, MA 02067

Main Menu

Ice Cream

Tiny Tot

$5.90

Kiddie

$6.90

Small

$7.90

Large

$8.90

Dream

$17.00

Sundae

$8.90+

Water

$1.75

Bottle Return

-$3.00

Pint

$9.50

Quart

$12.20

Pup Cup

$2.50

Egg Nog

$8.00

Brown Bag

$0.05

Candycone Alone

$3.50

3G Tub

$60.00

Drinks

Frappe

Water

$1.75

Polar Seltzer

$3.60

8oz Cup Of Milk

$2.25

16oz Cup Of Milk

$3.75

8oz Lemonade

$2.50

16 Oz Lemonade

$4.50

8oz Cup Flavored Milk

$2.60

16oz Flavored Milk

$4.70

16oz Oj

$4.75

8oz Oj

$2.75

10 Oz Egg Nog

$5.25

Small Freeze

$6.75

Large Freeze

$8.25

HOT Chocolate

$5.50

16oz Rasp. Lemonade

$4.75

8oz Rasp. Lemonade

$2.75

Ice Cream Novelties

Pre Packaged Ice Cream

$9.50+

Sandwich Pack

$14.25

Cressie Pack

$14.25

Ice Cream Cupcakes Pack

$14.25

Ice Cream Whoopies Pack

$14.25

Oreo Roll

$22.00

Single Cressie/ Sandwich

$4.25

Holiday cridgewich Pack

$14.25

Single Cupcake

$4.25

Single Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Market

Milk

Glass Bottled Milk

$7.75+

Half and Half

$4.25

Heavy Cream

$5.75

Whipped Cream Can

$5.00

Sour Cream

$3.70

Cottage Cheese

$3.70

Lemonade 1/2 Gal

$8.75

Butter

$6.00

Holiday Butter

$5.50

Bottle Return

-$3.00

32oz Yogurt

$7.25

Block Cheese

$4.75

Shred Mozz

$4.75

Pint Of Hot Fudge

$12.00

Creamcheese

$4.00

Polar Seltzer

$3.60

Orangejuice 1/2 Gal

$7.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$7.00

Cakes

6 Inch

$32.00

8 Inch

$42.00

Qtr Sheet

$60.00

Oreo Roll

$22.50

Valentines Cake

$19.00

Dry Goods

Retail Ice cream

Retail Jimmies

$5.50

Retail Sprinkles

$5.50
Since 1932, Crescent Ridge Dairy has been delivering small batch milk and quality provisions to families throughout Massachusetts. Ever since Malby Parrish made the first rounds in his trusty 1928 Chevrolet milk truck, folks have been looking forward to seeing the Crescent Ridge Milkman come around the corner each week. Over the years, as Crescent Ridge grew and our delivery routes expanded, we decided that—since we were making the trip anyway—why not deliver some weekly staples and grocery items, as well, to help make our customers’ lives a bit easier in general.

