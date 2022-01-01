Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex imageView gallery

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

review star

No reviews yet

3810 Hardy Street

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Popular Items

Mardi Gras Pasta
Zydeco Chicken
House Salad

Add Sides

Side Au Gratin Potatoes

$3.50

Side CC Potatoes

$2.99

Side Cheese Grits

$2.99

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Fruit

$2.99

Side Jambalaya

$2.25

Side Plain Asparagus

$2.95

Side Rice & Gravy

$2.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Truffle Fries

$5.95

Sweet Pot Cass

$2.99Out of stock

Appetizers

1/2 Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

1/2 Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$19.99

Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese

Cheddar Bacon Fries

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$9.99

fries, cheddar, bacon, and green onions with a side of ranch

Crabmeat Wontons

Crabmeat Wontons

$12.99

Gulf shrimp, cream cheese and Creole seasonings in Gyoza wraps, flash fried and served with our mojo sauce

Crescent City Nachos Au Gratin

Crescent City Nachos Au Gratin

$9.99

Spicy Cajun cheese, fresh salsa, and bacon served au gratin with sour cream, fried jalapeños, green onions, and homemade tortilla chips

Debris Fries

Debris Fries

$12.99

Twelve-hour braised roast beef over fries with gravy, cheddar cheese and fried jalapeños

Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$36.99

Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese

Eggplant Fries

$9.99
Fried Green Tomato Appetizer

Fried Green Tomato Appetizer

$11.99

Garden fresh fried green tomatoes topped with sautéed shrimp, mushrooms and a creole beurre rouge

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.99
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Fresh Monterrey mushrooms stuffed with Gulf shrimp, deep-fried and served with horseradish sauce

Fried Pickeled Okra

$8.99Out of stock

Children's Menu

Choose one entree and one side for a children's meal. Each meal comes with a complimentary drink.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$5.99

A classic apple cobbler with walnuts and caramel sauce, served with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

$7.99

Brownie crust filled with a thick chocolate mousse cake, topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a strawberry

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50
White Chocolate Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.99

Our house specialty served with white chocolate sauce and a raspberry coulis

Pecan Pie

$7.99

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$7.99

Coconut Pie

$7.99Out of stock

New Orleans Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Fettucini

Blackened Chicken Fettucini

$15.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast blackened, sliced and served on a bed of fettuccini tossed with mushrooms and green onions in Alfredo

Cajun Enchilada

Cajun Enchilada

$17.99

Fresh Gulf shrimp and crawfish, peppers, onions, and pepperjack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with a spicy Creole cheese sauce and served with dirty rice

Catfish and Fries

$15.99

Fried MS Delta Heartland catfish served with fries

Catfish Plaquemine

Catfish Plaquemine

$23.99

Fried MS Delta Heartland catfish topped with shrimp, tasso, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions in a creole cream sauce, served over dirty rice

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.99

Large portion of Creole fried chicken tenders served with fries

Crab Cake Orleans

$26.99

Crab Cakes

$23.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$19.99

Crawfish cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper, served with rice

Eggplant Orleans

$28.99

Greek Chicken

$14.99
Grilled Catch of the Day

Grilled Catch of the Day

$31.99

Lightly seasoned with Creole spices and served with lemon butter, choice of side and a house salad

Hand-Cut Ribeye

Hand-Cut Ribeye

$36.99

Twelve ounces of choice cut, Certified Black Angus ribeye served with French fried tobacco onions, with a side and house salad

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$17.99

One dozen fresh Gulf shrimp lightly dusted in corn flour and Creole seasonings; served with a choice of side

Mardi Gras Pasta

Mardi Gras Pasta

$19.99

Fresh Gulf shrimp, crawfish, red and green bell pepper, onion, and tomato tossed in a creole cream sauce with fettuccini

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$36.99

Twelve ounces of Certified Black Angus Prime Rib of beef au jus, perfectly aged and slowly roasted to seal in natural juices, with a side and house salad

Seafood Crepes

Seafood Crepes

$25.99

Filled with cream cheese and shrimp, topped with Gulf shrimp, mushrooms, green onions in a sherry cream sauce; served over dirty rice

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Fresh Gulf shrimp with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and shiitake mushrooms

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$17.99

Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in a spicy Creole tomato sauce and served with rice

Shrimp Etouffee

Shrimp Etouffee

$18.99

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper, served with rice

Three Cheese Tortellini

Three Cheese Tortellini

$17.99

Grilled chicken, three-cheese filled tortellini, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed with Alfredo

Zydeco Chicken

Zydeco Chicken

$14.99

Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed andouille, mushrooms, romano cheese in a Cajun cream sauce with choice of side

Gluten Free Menu

GF Choose 3 Vegetable Sampler

$7.99

Choose any three of our top notch sides to create a vegetable sampler. Add protein to your sampler if you'd like!

GF Choose 4 Vegetable Sampler

$9.99

Choose any four of our top notch sides to create a vegetable sampler. Add protein to your sampler if you'd like!

GF Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$36.99

Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese

GF Grilled and Chilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Marinated boneless chicken, grilled, then chilled and served atop fresh green leaf, spring mix and iceberg lettuces with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, green onion, egg and tomato with your choice of dressing on the side

GF Grilled Catch of the Day

$25.99

Lightly seasoned with Creole spices and served with lemon butter, choice of side and a salad

GF Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$19.99

Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese

GF Hand-Cut Ribeye

$34.99

Twelve ounces of choice cut, Certified Black Angus ribeye served with a side and salad

GF Prime Rib

$34.99

Twelve ounces of Certified Black Angus Prime Rib of beef au jus, perfectly aged and slowly roasted to seal in natural juices, with a side and salad

GF Sensation Salad

$5.49

Our original signature salad with mixed greens, romano and bleu cheeses, served with a tangy white wine vinaigrette on the side

GF Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Fresh Gulf shrimp with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and shiitake mushrooms

GF Shrimp Creole

$17.99

Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in a spicy Creole tomato sauce and served with rice

GF Warm Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side

GF Zydeco Chicken

$13.99

Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed andouille, mushrooms, romano cheese in a Cajun cream sauce with choice of side

Lunch Menu

Basin St. Chicken

$14.99

Blackened Pasta Jambalya-Lunch

$15.99

Grilled Salmon BLT

$14.99

Lunch Pasta Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

Big Easy Burger

Big Easy Burger

$13.49

Cooked to your preferred temperature and topped with cheddar and jack cheeses, caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and house-made fried tobacco onions

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Boneless, skinless chicken breast dusted with Cajun spices, blackened and topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions

Cheese Burger

$11.49

Cheeseburger cooked to your preferred temperature with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions

Grilled Catch of the Day Sandwich

Grilled Catch of the Day Sandwich

$16.99

Fresh, never frozen, from the Gulf to you, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions and tartar sauce on the side

New Orleans Sloppy Roast Beef Po-Boy

New Orleans Sloppy Roast Beef Po-Boy

$14.49

Twelve-hour braised roast beef smothered with gravy and swiss cheese with a mayo-mustard mix, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles

Prime Rib Po-Boy

Prime Rib Po-Boy

$21.99

Eight ounces Certified Black Angus Prime Rib of beef au jus perfectly aged and slowly roasted to seal in natural juices on our New Orleans French bread

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Mississippi Gulf shrimp served on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and our seafood remoulade sauce

Soups & Salads

Bowl Corn and Crab Bisque

Bowl Corn and Crab Bisque

$9.99

A house specialty classically prepared in the tradition of the finest New Orleans Garden District restaurants

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$9.99

A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp

Cajun Cobb Salad

Cajun Cobb Salad

$15.99

Chilled marinated boneless chicken, atop fresh spring mix, cheddar, jack cheese, and parmesan cheeses, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, served with cajun ranch on the side

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with our Creole fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, egg, two cheeses, and green onions served with your choice of dressing on the side

House Salad

House Salad

$5.49

Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Large Sensation Salad

$9.99

Our original signature salad with mixed greens, romano and bleu cheeses, served with a tangy white wine vinaigrette on the side

Mojo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Sensation Salad

$5.49

Our original signature salad with mixed greens, romano and bleu cheeses, served with a tangy white wine vinaigrette on the side

Warm Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Toppings

Destin Topping

$10.99Out of stock

Gator Topping

$8.99Out of stock

Madeira Topping

$7.99

Orleans Topping

$9.99

Pontchartrain Topping

$11.99

Tchoupitoulas Topping

$10.99Out of stock

Zydeco Topping

$6.99

Plaquemine Topping

$9.99

Non Alcoholic

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Red Bull

$5.00

Cocktails

El Rayo Margarita

$8.00

Espolon reposado, grand mariner, lime, lemon, orange, agave, sugar.

Cheap Ass Margarita

$6.00

Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, sugar.

Blood Orange Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Blanco tequila, lime, sugar, orange juice, blood orange, Cointreau, jalapeno.

Pineapple Cilantro Margarita

$9.00

Blanco tequila, Cointreau, cilantro, pineapple, lime.

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$8.00

Blanco tequila, Cointreau, strawberry, basil, sugar, lime.

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, orange juice, lemon, sugar, agave.

Grilled Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Candy Margarita

$9.00

Fresh Blueberry Mint Margarita

$9.00

Tiki-rita

$9.00

Big Ass Margarita

$40.00

Bananas Foster Margarita

$14.00

Texas Sun

$9.00

Bourbon, cava, amaro, lemon, pineapple, cane syrup.

Yucatan Jay

$9.00

Gin, Campari, orgeat, pineapple, lime.

Blueberry Lemon Sangria

$9.00

Cathead Honeysuckle, white wine, brandy, triple sec, lemon, sugar, blueberry.

Stockyard Pony

$9.00

Bourbon, aperol, lemon, sugar, angostura bitters.

Capri Sun Marg

$7.00

Beer

Draft Pacifico

$6.00

Draft Dos Equis

$5.00

Draft Modelo

$6.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona Light

$3.25

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Familia

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Especial

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00Out of stock

Sol

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Pony

$2.00

Seltzers

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$6.00

Topo Chico Mango

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry

$6.00

Topo Chico Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw Lemon

$6.00

White Claw Tangerine

$6.00

White Claw Passionfruit

$6.00

White Claw Strawberry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Blackberry

$6.00

Wine

Canned Pinot Project Rose

$12.00

Canned Pinot Project Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Canned Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Four Roses Yellow

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Lunazul Blanco

$5.50

Espolon Blanco

$7.50

Patron Silver

$14.00

1800 Blanco

$8.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Jameson Irish

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Shots

Snaquiri

$9.00

It's a daiquiri in shot form! Rum, sugar, lime, almond

Siesta

$8.00

tequila, grapefruit, campari, lime

Boilermaker: South of the Border

$9.00

Shot of Del Maquey Vida mezcal and a Corona Extra

Boilermaker: North of the Border

$8.00

Shot of Four Roses bourbon and a Miller Lite

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Order online for curbside pickup! Please include a vehicle description in the special instructions so that we can serve you quickly!

Location

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Directions

Gallery
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex image

