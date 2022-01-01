- Home
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
No reviews yet
3810 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Add Sides
Side Au Gratin Potatoes
Side CC Potatoes
Side Cheese Grits
Side Fried Green Tomatoes
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Jambalaya
Side Plain Asparagus
Side Rice & Gravy
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Steamed Veggies
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side Truffle Fries
Sweet Pot Cass
Appetizers
1/2 Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese
Cheddar Bacon Fries
fries, cheddar, bacon, and green onions with a side of ranch
Crabmeat Wontons
Gulf shrimp, cream cheese and Creole seasonings in Gyoza wraps, flash fried and served with our mojo sauce
Crescent City Nachos Au Gratin
Spicy Cajun cheese, fresh salsa, and bacon served au gratin with sour cream, fried jalapeños, green onions, and homemade tortilla chips
Debris Fries
Twelve-hour braised roast beef over fries with gravy, cheddar cheese and fried jalapeños
Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese
Eggplant Fries
Fried Green Tomato Appetizer
Garden fresh fried green tomatoes topped with sautéed shrimp, mushrooms and a creole beurre rouge
Smoked Tuna Dip
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh Monterrey mushrooms stuffed with Gulf shrimp, deep-fried and served with horseradish sauce
Fried Pickeled Okra
Children's Menu
Desserts
Apple Cobbler
A classic apple cobbler with walnuts and caramel sauce, served with vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Decadence
Brownie crust filled with a thick chocolate mousse cake, topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a strawberry
Scoop of Ice Cream
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Our house specialty served with white chocolate sauce and a raspberry coulis
Pecan Pie
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Coconut Pie
New Orleans Bread Pudding
Entrees
Blackened Chicken Fettucini
Boneless, skinless chicken breast blackened, sliced and served on a bed of fettuccini tossed with mushrooms and green onions in Alfredo
Cajun Enchilada
Fresh Gulf shrimp and crawfish, peppers, onions, and pepperjack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with a spicy Creole cheese sauce and served with dirty rice
Catfish and Fries
Fried MS Delta Heartland catfish served with fries
Catfish Plaquemine
Fried MS Delta Heartland catfish topped with shrimp, tasso, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions in a creole cream sauce, served over dirty rice
Chicken Tender Dinner
Large portion of Creole fried chicken tenders served with fries
Crab Cake Orleans
Crab Cakes
Crawfish Etouffee
Crawfish cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper, served with rice
Eggplant Orleans
Greek Chicken
Grilled Catch of the Day
Lightly seasoned with Creole spices and served with lemon butter, choice of side and a house salad
Hand-Cut Ribeye
Twelve ounces of choice cut, Certified Black Angus ribeye served with French fried tobacco onions, with a side and house salad
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
One dozen fresh Gulf shrimp lightly dusted in corn flour and Creole seasonings; served with a choice of side
Mardi Gras Pasta
Fresh Gulf shrimp, crawfish, red and green bell pepper, onion, and tomato tossed in a creole cream sauce with fettuccini
Prime Rib
Twelve ounces of Certified Black Angus Prime Rib of beef au jus, perfectly aged and slowly roasted to seal in natural juices, with a side and house salad
Seafood Crepes
Filled with cream cheese and shrimp, topped with Gulf shrimp, mushrooms, green onions in a sherry cream sauce; served over dirty rice
Shrimp & Grits
Fresh Gulf shrimp with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and shiitake mushrooms
Shrimp Creole
Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in a spicy Creole tomato sauce and served with rice
Shrimp Etouffee
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper, served with rice
Three Cheese Tortellini
Grilled chicken, three-cheese filled tortellini, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed with Alfredo
Zydeco Chicken
Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed andouille, mushrooms, romano cheese in a Cajun cream sauce with choice of side
Gluten Free Menu
GF Choose 3 Vegetable Sampler
Choose any three of our top notch sides to create a vegetable sampler. Add protein to your sampler if you'd like!
GF Choose 4 Vegetable Sampler
Choose any four of our top notch sides to create a vegetable sampler. Add protein to your sampler if you'd like!
GF Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese
GF Grilled and Chilled Chicken Salad
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled, then chilled and served atop fresh green leaf, spring mix and iceberg lettuces with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, green onion, egg and tomato with your choice of dressing on the side
GF Grilled Catch of the Day
Lightly seasoned with Creole spices and served with lemon butter, choice of side and a salad
GF Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Fresh Gulf oysters, shucked to order and grilled with garlic butter and freshly grated parmesan cheese
GF Hand-Cut Ribeye
Twelve ounces of choice cut, Certified Black Angus ribeye served with a side and salad
GF Prime Rib
Twelve ounces of Certified Black Angus Prime Rib of beef au jus, perfectly aged and slowly roasted to seal in natural juices, with a side and salad
GF Sensation Salad
Our original signature salad with mixed greens, romano and bleu cheeses, served with a tangy white wine vinaigrette on the side
GF Shrimp & Grits
Fresh Gulf shrimp with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and shiitake mushrooms
GF Shrimp Creole
Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in a spicy Creole tomato sauce and served with rice
GF Warm Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
GF Zydeco Chicken
Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed andouille, mushrooms, romano cheese in a Cajun cream sauce with choice of side
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
Big Easy Burger
Cooked to your preferred temperature and topped with cheddar and jack cheeses, caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and house-made fried tobacco onions
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Boneless, skinless chicken breast dusted with Cajun spices, blackened and topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions
Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger cooked to your preferred temperature with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions
Grilled Catch of the Day Sandwich
Fresh, never frozen, from the Gulf to you, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions and tartar sauce on the side
New Orleans Sloppy Roast Beef Po-Boy
Twelve-hour braised roast beef smothered with gravy and swiss cheese with a mayo-mustard mix, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles
Prime Rib Po-Boy
Eight ounces Certified Black Angus Prime Rib of beef au jus perfectly aged and slowly roasted to seal in natural juices on our New Orleans French bread
Shrimp Poboy
Mississippi Gulf shrimp served on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and our seafood remoulade sauce
Soups & Salads
Bowl Corn and Crab Bisque
A house specialty classically prepared in the tradition of the finest New Orleans Garden District restaurants
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp
Cajun Cobb Salad
Chilled marinated boneless chicken, atop fresh spring mix, cheddar, jack cheese, and parmesan cheeses, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, served with cajun ranch on the side
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with our Creole fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, egg, two cheeses, and green onions served with your choice of dressing on the side
House Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Large Sensation Salad
Our original signature salad with mixed greens, romano and bleu cheeses, served with a tangy white wine vinaigrette on the side
Mojo Chicken Salad
Sensation Salad
Our original signature salad with mixed greens, romano and bleu cheeses, served with a tangy white wine vinaigrette on the side
Warm Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Toppings
Non Alcoholic
Cocktails
El Rayo Margarita
Espolon reposado, grand mariner, lime, lemon, orange, agave, sugar.
Cheap Ass Margarita
Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, sugar.
Blood Orange Jalapeno Margarita
Blanco tequila, lime, sugar, orange juice, blood orange, Cointreau, jalapeno.
Pineapple Cilantro Margarita
Blanco tequila, Cointreau, cilantro, pineapple, lime.
Strawberry Basil Margarita
Blanco tequila, Cointreau, strawberry, basil, sugar, lime.
Frozen Margarita
Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, orange juice, lemon, sugar, agave.
Grilled Pineapple Margarita
Mexican Candy Margarita
Fresh Blueberry Mint Margarita
Tiki-rita
Big Ass Margarita
Bananas Foster Margarita
Texas Sun
Bourbon, cava, amaro, lemon, pineapple, cane syrup.
Yucatan Jay
Gin, Campari, orgeat, pineapple, lime.
Blueberry Lemon Sangria
Cathead Honeysuckle, white wine, brandy, triple sec, lemon, sugar, blueberry.
Stockyard Pony
Bourbon, aperol, lemon, sugar, angostura bitters.
Capri Sun Marg
Beer
Draft Pacifico
Draft Dos Equis
Draft Modelo
Draft Michelob Ultra
Corona Light
Corona Extra
Corona Familia
Corona Premier
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Especial
Modelo
Negra Modelo
Shiner Bock
Tecate
Sol
Victoria
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Pony
Seltzers
Topo Chico Lemon Lime
Topo Chico Mango
Topo Chico Strawberry
Topo Chico Pineapple
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Mango
High Noon Watermelon
White Claw Lemon
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Passionfruit
White Claw Strawberry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Blackberry
Wine
Liquor
Well Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Wheatley
Well Whiskey
Four Roses Yellow
Jack Daniels
Well Gin
Beefeater Gin
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Well Tequila
Lunazul Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Patron Silver
1800 Blanco
Jose Gold
Casamigos Blanco
Jameson Irish
Johnnie Walker Red
Well Scotch
Amaretto
Shots
Snaquiri
It's a daiquiri in shot form! Rum, sugar, lime, almond
Siesta
tequila, grapefruit, campari, lime
Boilermaker: South of the Border
Shot of Del Maquey Vida mezcal and a Corona Extra
Boilermaker: North of the Border
Shot of Four Roses bourbon and a Miller Lite
Green Tea Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Rumple Minze
Fireball
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Order online for curbside pickup! Please include a vehicle description in the special instructions so that we can serve you quickly!
