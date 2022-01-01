Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Crest Bristo

review star

No reviews yet

6100 state highway 121

frisco, TX 75034

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Gummy bears

$2.25

Bagel

$2.00

Earnest B 's Breakfast

Earnest B's Classic

$8.25

Chicken Biscuit

$3.25

Sausage biscuit

$3.25

EBB Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Energy Bowl

$9.25

Earnest B's All Day

Burger

$10.25

Dilla

$9.75

BBQ Nachos

$11.95

Texas Size Jumbo BBQ Sandwiches

Brisket sandwich

$10.25

Pork sandwich

$10.25

Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Bologna Sandwich

$8.95

Big Tex Polish

$8.95

Lil Tex Hot Dog

$3.95

Texas Style BBQ Plates

Pork Plate

$12.25

Brisket Plate

$14.25

Chicken Plate

$12.25

1/2 Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.25

Polish Plate

$12.25

Bologna Plate

$12.25

Rib Tip Plate

$16.95

Rib Plate

$16.95

Smoked Meats

1/2 Slab (6 large Ribs)

$14.95

Full Slab (12 Ribs)

$31.95

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$6.95

Whole Chicken

$13.95

Small Rib Tips (small togo)

$7.95

Large Rib Tips (large togo)

$14.95

Sides and Extras

Salads

$11.95

BBQ Burrito

$10.25

Baked Potato

$10.95+

Baked Beans

$4.95+

Potato Salad

$4.95+

Coleslaw

$4.95+

Corn

$2.25

Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Side salad

$4.95

Baked potato

$2.95

Bistro Beverages

Large Drink (24oz)

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Monster

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Tropicana Juice

$2.25

Smart Water

$3.50

Muscle Monster

$5.00

Topo Plastic Bottle

$3.50

24oz Cups ICE

$1.25

Bottle drinks

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$5.50

Bistro Coffees

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold brew

$5.75

12oz Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$2.77

16 oz drink

16 oz drink

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6100 state highway 121, frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
Crest Bistro image
Crest Bistro image
Crest Bistro image

