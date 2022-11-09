Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crest Cafe - Crest Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

8698 Elk Grove Blvd, #2A

Elk Grove, CA 95678

Popular Items

Mediterranenan Bowl
Entree
Mediterranean Nachos

Crest Favorites

Mediterranean Nachos

$12.00

Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Mediterranean Gyro Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with gyro slices, garlic sauce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

Mediterranenan Bowl

$13.00

Rice topped with chicken shawarma, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.50

Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, shredded carrot, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette

Couscous Salad

$10.50

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers with saffron couscous served with garlic sauce

Tacos

Falafel Taco

$10.50

Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, falafel and feta cheese. (3 tacos)

Chicken Shawarma Taco

$11.00

Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, chicken and feta cheese. (3 tacos)

Beef Shawarma Taco

$11.00

Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, beef and feta cheese. (3 tacos)

One Of Each Taco

$11.00

Side

Mediterranean Fries

$5.00

Fries topped with garlic sauce, creamy jalapeno, and feta

Side Mediterranean Nachos

$8.00

Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette

Hummus Appetizer

$5.00

A blend of freshly cooked chickpeas pureed with tahini, garlic and lemon juice

Fries

$4.00

Pita chip

$2.50

Rice

$3.50

Build Your Own

Pita

$11.50

All pita sandwiches include tomato and lettuce mix.

Wrap

$12.50

All wraps includes tomato and lettuce mix.

Entree

$14.50

Rice & Salad with a side of pita

