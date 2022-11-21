Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crest Cafe

729 Reviews

$$

1017 K St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranenan Bowl
Wrap
Plate

Crest Favorites

Mediterranean Nachos

$12.00

Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Mediterranean Gyro Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with gyro slices, garlic sauce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

Mediterranenan Bowl

$13.00

Rice topped with chicken shawarma, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.50

Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette

Couscous Salad

$10.50

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers with saffron couscous served with garlic sauce

Tacos

Falafel Taco

$10.50

Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, falafel and feta cheese. (3 tacos)

Chicken Shawarma Taco

$11.00

Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, chicken and feta cheese. (3 tacos)

Beef Shawarma Taco

$11.00

Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, beef and feta cheese. (3 tacos)

Side

Mediterranean Fries

$5.00

Fries topped with garlic sauce, creamy jalapeno, and feta

Side Mediterranean Nachos

$8.00

Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette

Hummus Appetizer

$5.00

A blend of freshly cooked chickpeas pureed with tahini, garlic and lemon juice

Fries

$4.00

Pita Chips

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Build Your Own

Pita

$11.50

All pitas include lettuce and tomato.

Wrap

$12.50

All wraps include lettuce and tomato.

Plate

$14.50

Rice & Salad with a side of pita

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some fresh Mediterranean cuisine!

Website

Location

1017 K St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

