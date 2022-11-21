Crest Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy some fresh Mediterranean cuisine!
1017 K St., Sacramento, CA 95814
