- Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar - 2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD
Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar 2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD
2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD
Independence, KY 41051
Appetizers
Seasonal Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with house-made corn relish, remoulade and set atop fresh mixed greens. Served with a side of onion bacon jam.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Piled high! Hand-battered fresh mushrooms with horseradish sour cream.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Topped with fresh parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, diced tomatoes. Served with pita chips.
Onion Ring Tower
Sweet onions hand-cut, hand-battered, golden fried with remoulade and cocktail sauce.
Homemade Fried Cheese
Choice of marinara or cocktail sauce.
Animal Spuds
Fried spuds, slow-roasted pork, spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar-jack cheese.
Shareables
Napolean Dynamite
Grilled chicken quesadilla stuffed with black beans, corn, jalapenos and cheddar-jack cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Braided Pretzel Loaves
Two oven baked Bavarian pretzel loaves served with Sam Adams beer cheese.
G.O.A.T. Balls
Chefs' house-made meatballs and marinara topped with goat cheese and chiffonade basil. Served with grilled crostinis.
Build Your Own Bruschetta
Fresh diced mozzarella and roma tomatoes mixed with virgin olive oil and a sweet balsamic reduction. Topped with chiffonade basil. Servied with grilled drostinis.
Poutine
Fried spuds, Wisconsin cheese curds, braised short rib & KY Bourbon Ale Demi.
Margherita Flatbread Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, roma tomatoes, garlic, chiffonade basil, sweek balsamic reduction.
Skillet Steamed Mussels
Sauteed in white wine, butter, fresh basil, tomatoes and garlic. Service with Cuban bread.
Madison Pike Street Fare
Tacos De Pescado
Blacked or fried grouper strips served on warm tortillas with house-made salsa, fresh cabbage, cilantro lime crema, avocado slices. Served with lime wedge.
Sons of Zeus
Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato and tzatziki sauce on grilled caramelized onion naan bread.
Joe Nuxhalls
Angus beef sliders, cheddar cheese, bacon, steak sauce aioli and pickle served with fried spuds.
Hacksaw Jim Duggans
Fresh-cut potato wedges topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and green onion. Drizzled with ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce.
Grouper Fingers
Fresh and hand-battered with sriracha ranch.
Cluck Norris
Fresh hand-cut and battered to order. When these jumbo boneless wings cross the road, the cars look both ways.
KP's Flight Log
When you can't decide which burger to get, take a trip around our burger world. One of each of the following in slider form: Thelma and Bleu Cheese Louise, Jerry Garcia, Cowboy Up and California Dreamin. Served with Fried Spuds.
Salads
Strawberry Chicken Spinach Salad
Fresh chopped spinach, grilled buttermilk chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced strawberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied nuts and served with our signature strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Emma Lu Lu Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, topped with grilled buttermilk chicken, applewood smoked bacon, garlic butter croutons, Parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg.
Crispy Chicken BLT Salad
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, diced fresh tomatoes, pickled onions and applewood smoked bacon, served with house-made buttermilk ranch.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, corn and black beans, house-made salsa, diced fresh tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese topped with grilled buttermilk chicken, fresh fried tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced fresh tomatoes, hardwood smoked ham, mexquite turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, hard boiled egg, served with house-made buttermilk ranch.
Mac & Cheese
The Saint
Cajun shrimp, cheddar-jack, tomatoes, scallions.
Shuffle Off to Buffalo
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Marisa Tomei
Mozzarella, chicken, pesto, tomatoes.
Chicken & Broccoli Mac
Broccoli, chicken, cheddar, tomato topped with toasted bread crumbs.
5 Cheese Mac
Cheddar, monterey jack, Vermont white cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, bread crumbs.
The Cheesy Hamburglar Mac
Chopped Angus beef patty topped with cheddar, diced pickles and tomatoes, shredded lettuce and bacon crumbles. Drizzled with house burger sauce.
Italian Stallion
Shredded mozzarella, house-made meatballs and marinara served with grilled crostini.
The Kramer
Samuel Adams beer cheese mac topped with pan fried pretzel crusted chicken breast and finished with dijon aioli, pretzel crumbs and scallions.
Chris P. Bacon Mac
Solw-roasted pork, cheddar, monterey jack, Vermont white cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, spicy BBQ sauce and scallions.
Sides
Baked Beans
Topped with Bacon
Broccoli & Beer Cheese
Seamed broccoli served with Sam Adams beer cheese.
Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread
Served with honey butter.
Cole Slaw
House-made
Collard Greens
Cooked with ham and bacon.
Dirty Mashed Redskins
Topped with your choice of KY Bourbon Ale Demi or white peppermill gravy.
Fresh Fruit
Fried Spuds
Deep fried to perfection
Homestyle Green Beans
Onions, ham, bacon.
Hot Slaw
House-made Kentucky favorite.
Jalapeno White Cheddar Grits
Vermont white cheddar, diced jalapenos.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Caramel sauce, candied nuts.
Original Mac and Cheese
Five-cheese blend
Side Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, croutons, choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
BLT
Half pound of applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, chipotle aioli, on grilled Vienna bread.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Hardwood smoked ham, mesquite turkey breast, slow-roasted pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, garlic-infused pickles.
Mr. Seinfeld
Corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, fresh sauerkraut on marble rye.
That's a Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, buffalo sauce and either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
The Doghouse
A short rib grilled cheese sammich with Smoked Gouda, horsey sour cream and pickled red onion. Served on grilled sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Ahi tuna steak seared to medium rare with smoked gouda, shredded sharp cheddar and sliced avocado with wasabi aioli on toasted Stirato roll. Served with fresh fruit.
Brotherly Love
Philly cheesesteak, grilled onions, melted sharp cheddar, mayo on oven-baked Cuban bread.
Turkey, Apple and Brie Panini
Oven roasted mesquite Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Melted Brie, Sweet Cranberry Chutney, Fresh Spinach on a grilled Cuban roll.
Big Lebowski
Fresh grilled Angus ribeye, smoked gouda, whte truffle aioli, swiss cheese, crispy onion straws on oven-baked Cuban roll.
Run Chicken Run
Grilled or fried buttermilk chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, fresh sliced tomato on grilled vienna bread.
Bill Murray
House made meatballs, marinara, thinly sliced provolone, oregano on fresh baked Cuban roll.
Open Face Sloppy Joe
Chef's famous sloppy joe served open face on grilled challah buns topped with house-made coleslaw and garlic infused pickles.
Join the Club
A "Double Decker" of oven-roasted mesquite turkey breast, hardwood-smoked ham, cheddar and swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon on grilled sourdough.
Grilled 3 Cheese Double Stack
Cheddar, Swiss and smoked Gouda cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes and red onion on grilled sourdough.
Signature Burgers
Thelma and Bleu Cheese Louise
Bleu cheese crumbles - peach chutney, crispy onion straws - lettuce challah bun
California Dreamin'
Applewood-smoked bacon avocado slices, swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, sliced tomato, lettuc on a challah bun
Cowboy Up
Applewood-smoked bacon cheddar, spicy BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce on a challah bun.
Patty Mahomes
Not your traditional Patty Melt! Two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with grilled onions, swiss and cheddar cheeses, served on grilled marble rye with Crewitt's house burger sauce.
Dominach's Sidekick
Samuel Adams beer cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun.
Molly Marinara
Sliced pepperoni, hand-cut battered provolone wedge, house-made marinara on a challah bun.
Rocky Balboa
Philly cheesesteak, swiss, grilled peppers and oions, dijonnaise, chipotle aioli on a challah bun.
Crew's House Burger
Cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, garlic infused pickles on a challah bun.
Jerry Garcia
Sliced mushrooms, swiss, ky bourbon ale bordelaise, crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun.
Pineapple Express
Choice of Grilled Chicken Breast or Beef Patty. Carmamelized red onions, jerk pineapple sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce on a challah bun.
Yard Bird
1/4 Bird (2 pieces)
Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.
1/2 Bird (4 pieces)
Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.
Whole Bird (8 pieces)
Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.
Knife & Fork
N'Awlins Cajun Pasta
Fettuccini pasta, cajun shrimp, andouille sausage, red and green bell peppers, cajun creole cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Zac Brown
Hand-battered anc country fried Angus beef ribeye, dirty mashed redskin potatoes, white peppermill gravy, topped with scallions and served with choice of one side.
Baby Got Back
Slow cooked baby back ribs dry rubbed with our special blend of house seasonings and brushed with chef's house made BBQ sauce. Served with two sides of your choice.
French Pork Chop
Pan seared 12 oz fresh pork chop topped with a pecan compound butter. Served on a bed of our caramel sweet mashed taters with a side salad.
Independence Hot Brown
Hardwood-smoked ham, mesquite turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, fresh-sliced tomatoes, served open-faced on gilled sourdough, smothered in mornay sauce and toped with vermont white cheddar.
Kiss My Grits
Blackened jumbo tiger shrimp with green and red peppers, andouille sausage and finished with Cajun barbeque sauce atop white cheddar jalapendo grits.
Kentucky Style Cordon Blue
Chicken fried chicken cutlets layered with ham and swiss cheese served atop redskin mashed potatoes and finished with a creamy Dijon gravy. Served with a side salad.
Feeling Pot Roasty?
Tender slow-braised angus beef shoulder set atop dirty mashed redskin potatoes topped with KY Bourbon Ale Demi andsteamed baby carrots. Served with a side of cornbread.
Hey Ma! The Meatloaf!
Chef's Bacon-wrapped towers topped with KY Bourbon Ale Demi, crispy onion straws, served ope-faced on grilled marble rye with dirty mashed redskin potatoes and choice of side.
Chicken Rose Pasta
Farfalle pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with marinara, chiffonade basil and a grilled chicken breast. Served with garlic bread.
City Chicken
Skewered, breaded and pan-fried pork loin sauces with white peppermill gravy. Servied with dirty mashed redskin potatoes and choice of one side.
Kid's Menu
Specials
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka
Stoli Razberi
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Blueberi
New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka
Titos
McCormick Cherry Vodka
3 Olives Grape Vodka
Stoli Strawberi
Wheatly Vodka
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka DBL
Stoli Razberi DBL
Stoli Vanilla DBL
Stoli Blueberi DBL
New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka DBL
Titos DBL
McCormick Cherry Vodka DBL
3 Olives Grape Vodka DBL
Stoli Strawberi DBL
Wheatly Vodka DBL
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Vanilla Rum
Dark Rum
Blue Chair Bay White Rum
Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum
Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum
Well Rum DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Cruzan Vanilla Rum DBL
Dark Rum DBL
Blue Chair Bay White Rum DBL
Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum DBL
Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum DBL
Tequila
Well Tequila
Don Julio Reposado
Patron Silver
Camarena Silver
Camarena Gold
Espolon Blanco
Jose Cuervo Gold
Teremana Blanco
Well Tequila DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Camarena Silver DBL
Camarena Gold DBL
Espolon Blanco DBL
Jose Cuervo Gold DBL
Teremana Blanco DBL
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam Black
Makers Mark
Eagle Rare
Blanton's
Jim Beam
Crown Royal Apple
Bulleit Rye
Four Roses
Wild Turkey 101
Knob Creek
1792
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
Canadian Club
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Old Forester
Coopers Craft
Weller Antique
Weller Special Reserve
American Honey
BC Bourbon Cream
New Riff
Old Forester 1910
New Riff Single Barrel
EH Taylor Small Batch
Fuel Salted Carmel
Gentleman Jack
Weller 12 Black
Skrewball
Jefferson's Ocean
Angel's Envy
Woodford Reserve Chocolate
Willet
Basil Haydens
Elter T. Lee
Four Roses Single Barrel
Sazerac Rye
Bulleit
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal Peach
Well Whiskey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Jim Beam Black DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Eagle Rare DBL
Blanton's DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Crown Royal Apple DBL
Bulleit Rye DBL
Four Roses DBL
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
Knob Creek DBL
1792 DBL
Woodford Reserve Double Oak DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Seagram's 7 DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Old Forester DBL
Coopers Craft DBL
Weller Antique DBL
Weller Special Reserve DBL
American Honey DBL
BC Bourbon Cream DBL
New Riff DBL
Old Forester 1910 DBL
New Riff Single Barrel DBL
EH Taylor Small Batch DBL
Fuel Salted Carmel DBL
Gentleman Jack DBL
Weller 12 Black DBL
Skrewball DBL
Jefferson's Ocean DBL
Angel's Envy DBL
Woodford Reserve Chocolate DBL
Willet DBL
Basil Haydens DBL
Elter T. Lee DBL
Four Roses Single Barrel DBL
Sazerac Rye DBL
Bulleit DBL
Well Whiskey DBL
Liqueurs/Cordials
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Frangelico
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Melon Liqueur
Peach Schnapps
Disaronno
Rum Chata
Black Raspberry Schnapps
Butterscotch Schnapps
Sour Apple Schnapps
Well Triple Sec
Baileys DBL
Blue Curacao DBL
Cointreau DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Frangelico DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Melon Liqueur DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Disaronno DBL
Rum Chata DBL
Black Raspberry Schnapps DBL
Moonshine
Cocktails
Adult Capri Sun
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
American Honey Lemonade
American Mule
Angry Balls
Apple Cranberry Mule
Apple Pie Mimosa
Appletini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Baileys Coffee
Bay Breeze
Beach Please
Bellini
Birthday Cake Shot
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Presbyterian
Butter Pecan Moonshine Martini
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Martini
Cinamon Toast Crunch
Cosmopolitan
Creek Cooler
Dak n Stormy Mule
Dark n Stormy
Dirty Bong Water
Grand Margarita
Grape Bomb
Green Tea Shot
Gummi Bear shot
High Tide Rum Bucket
Independence Sunset
Irish Breakfast Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Island Girl Rum Bucket
Jager Bomb
Kentucky Carbomb
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop Shot
Lemonade Sineade
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Tea
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Mimosa Pitcher
Mini Beer
Old Fashioned
Patio Punch
Peach Moonshine Martini
Pink Drink
Red Headed Slut
Russian Qualude
Sand Dollar Rum Bucket
Sangria
Sex on the Beach
Sweet & Spicy Margarita
The John Daly
Vegas Bomb
Whiskey Lemonade
White Gummy Bear Shot
White Russian
Wicked Diamon
Winter Old Fashioned
John Wall Shot
16oz Draft Beer
21st Amd Hell or High Watermelon 16oz drft
3 Floyds Zombie Dust 16oz drft
Abita Amber 16oz drft
Abita Strawberry Lager 16oz drft
Ace Cider Pink Guava 16oz drft
Bells Two Hearted 16oz drft
Blue Moon Belgian White 16oz drft
Braxton Summertrip 16oz drft
BrewDog Elvis Juice 16oz drft
Bud Light 16oz drft
Bush Light 16oz drft
Cider Boys Peach 16oz drft
Cider Boys Pineapple Hula 16oz drft
Cider Boys Strawberry Magic 16oz drft
Cigar City Jai Lai IPA 16oz drft
Coors Light 16oz drft
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 16oz drft
Fat Head's Bumbleberry Honey Blue 16oz drft
Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA 16oz drft
Fat Head's Lime Feelin' Good 16oz drft
Founders All Day IPA 16oz drft
Founders Nitro Rubaeus 16oz drft
Golden Road Mango Cart 16oz drft
Goose Island 312 Leonade Shandy 16oz drft
Gravely Doc's Hefe 16oz drft
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald 16oz drft
Great Lakes Oktoberfest 16oz drft
Kona Big Wave 16oz drft
Kona Longboard Island Lager 16oz drft
KY Bourbon Barrel Ale 10oz drft
Lagunitas IPA 16oz drft
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro 16oz drft
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy 16oz drft
MadTree Happy Amber 16oz drft
MadTree Rounding Third 16oz drft
Michelob Ultra 16oz drft
Mighty Swell Rocket Pop 16oz drft
Miller Lite 16oz drft
Modelo 16oz drft
Nellie's Key Lime 16oz drft
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 16oz drft
Platform Red Martian 16oz drft
Platform Sun Surfer IPA 16oz drft
Samuel Adams Boston Lager 16oz drft
Samuel Adams Summer Ale 16oz drft
Shiner Bock 16oz drft
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 16oz drft
Stella Artois 16oz drft
Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime 16oz drft
Twisted Tea 16oz drft
Yuengling Traditional Lager 16oz drft
20oz Draft Beer
21st Amd Hell of High Watermelon 20oz drft
3 Floyds Zombie Dust 20oz drft
Abita Amber 20oz drft
Abita Strawberry Lager 20oz drft
Ace Cider Pink Guava 20oz drft
Bells Two Hearted 20oz drft
Blue Moon Belgian White 20oz drft
Braxton Summertrip 20oz drft
BrewDog Elvis Juice 20oz drft
Bud Light 20oz drft
Bush Light 20oz drft
Cider Boys Peach 20oz drft
Cider Boys Pineapple Hula 20oz drft
Cider Boys Strawberry Magic 20oz drft
Cigar City Jai Lai 20oz drft
Coors Light 20oz drft
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 20oz drft
Fat Head's Bumbleberry Honey Blue 20oz drft
Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA 20oz drft
Fat Head's Lime Feelin' Good 20oz drft
Founders All Day IPA 20oz drft
Founders Nitro Rubaeus 20oz drft
Golden Road Mango Cart 20oz drft
Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy 20oz drft
Gravely Doc's Hefe 20oz drft
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald 20oz drft
Great Lakes Oktoberfest 20oz drft
Kona Big Wave 20oz drft
Kona Longboard Island Lager 20oz drft
Lagunitas IPA 20oz drft
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro 20oz drft
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy 20oz drft
MadTree Happy Amber 20oz drft
MadTree Rounding Third 20oz drft
Michelob Ultra 20oz drft
Mighty Swell Rocket Pop 20oz drft
Miller Lite 20oz drft
Modelo 20oz drft
Nellie's Key Lime 20oz drft
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 20oz drft
Platform Red Martian 20oz drft
Platform Sun Surfer IPA 20oz drift
Samuel Adams Boston Lager 20oz drft
Samuel Adams Summer Ale 20oz drft
Shiner Bock 20oz drft
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 20oz drft
Stella Artois 20oz drft
Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime 20oz drft
Twisted Tea 20oz drft
Yuengling Traditional Lager 20oz drft
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Red by the Glass
Red by the Bottle
White by the Glass
White by the Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD, Independence, KY 41051