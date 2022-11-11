Restaurant header imageView gallery

CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd & Taco Dirty & Sweet Soul)

review star

No reviews yet

4447 4th St N #1

St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

ALL IN BOWL
TENDER COUNT (5) (GF)
THE NUMBER ONE

GL TOO ** NEW MENU **

TRIO DIP (GF, V)

TRIO DIP (GF, V)

$13.00

GUACAMOLE, QUESO BLANCO, LIME SALSA. SERVED WITH CHIPS.

SALSA & CHIPS (GF, VF)

SALSA & CHIPS (GF, VF)

$3.00

SERVED WITH CHIPS.

QUESO & CHIPS (GF, VF)

QUESO & CHIPS (GF, VF)

$8.00

SERVED WITH CHIPS.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, VF)

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, VF)

$12.00

SERVED WITH CHIPS.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$13.00

PICO DE GALLO, CORN, CHEDDAR, QUESO BLANCO, CILANTRO.

POLLO GIGANTE BOWL (GF)

POLLO GIGANTE BOWL (GF)

$16.00

SPICY BUFFALO-AVOCADO GLAZED CRISPY CHICKEN NAPA CABBAGE, CRISPY ONION, PICKLED JALAPENO, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, LIME CAESAR DRESSING.

CHICKEN & BRUSSELS BOWL

CHICKEN & BRUSSELS BOWL

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, CRISPY BRUSSELS, SHREDDED CARROT, GRILLED ONION, BACON BITS, LIME CAESAR DRESSING, COTIJA CHEESE.

FAJITA BOWL (GF)

FAJITA BOWL (GF)

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, BLACK BEANS, GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS, SALSA, GUACAMOLE, QUESO BLANCO.

SHIRMP TACO BOWL (GF)

SHIRMP TACO BOWL (GF)

$16.00

GRILLED SHRIMP, NAPA CABBAGE, BLACK BEANS, CORN, PICO DE GALLO, DICE JALAPENO, GUACAMOLE, LIME VINAIGRETTE, LIME CAESAR DRESSING, TORTILLA STRIPS.

ANCHO BOWL (GF)

ANCHO BOWL (GF)

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, CHILLED SUPER GREENS, AVOCADO, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO, CHILE DE ARBOL SAUCE.

TACO DIRTY BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

ALL IN BOWL

ALL IN BOWL

$12.50

Choice of 2 Bases, 2 Veggies, 2 Meats, 2 Mexi-Things & 1 Sauce

VEGGIE BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

$10.75

Choice of 2 Bases, 3 Veggies, 2 Mexi-Things & 1 Sauce

SNACK BOWL

SNACK BOWL

$8.50

Choice of 1 Base, 1 Veggie, 1 Meat, 2 Mexi-Things & 1 Sauce

TACO DIRTY BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS

UNO TACO*

UNO TACO*

$4.00

1 Protein or Veggie, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce

TRES TACO PLATTER*

TRES TACO PLATTER*

$10.99

1 Protein or Veggie, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce

TACO DIRTY BOWLS MADE FOR YOU

YELLO RICE + GREEN PEAS, BLACK BEANS, GRILLED STEAK, LIME JALAPEÑO CORN SALAD, SHREDDED QUESO, BUFFALO AVOCADO SAUCE.
POLLO LOCO BOWL

POLLO LOCO BOWL

$10.75

2 Scoops Turmeric Yellow Rice + Green Peas, 1 Scoop Black Beans, 2 Scoops Citrus Chipotle Chicken, Topped with Pico de Gallo, Shredded Queso & Choice of Sauce

MEXI CALI BOWL

MEXI CALI BOWL

$10.75

2 Scoops Mexican Spice Rice, 1 Scoop Black Beans, 2 Scoops Citrus Chipotle Chicken, Topped with Lime Jalapeno Corn, Shredded Queso & Choice of Sauce

KFC BOWL

KFC BOWL

$10.75

2 Scoops Mexican Spice Rice, 1 Scoop Black Beans, 2 Portions of BETTER BYRD Chicken Tenders, Topped with Radish Onion + Cilantro, Shredded Queso & Choice of Sauce

LIL PIGGY BOWL

LIL PIGGY BOWL

$10.75

2 Scoops Mexican Spice Rice, 1 Scoop Black Beans, 2 Scoops Roasted Pineapple Pork, Topped with Lime Jalapeno Corn, Shredded Queso & Choice of Sauce

CHORIQUESO BOWL

CHORIQUESO BOWL

$10.75

2 Scoops Turmeric Yellow Rice + Green Peas, 1 Scoop Black Beans, 2 Scoops Plant-Based Mushroom + Tofu Chorizo, Rojo Radish, Onion + Cilantro, Warm Cauli Queso (*CONTAINS CASHEWS*) & Choice of Sauce

CARNE BOWL

CARNE BOWL

$13.75

2 Scoops Turmeric Yellow Rice + Green Peas, 1 Scoop Black Beans, 2 Scoops Grilled Steak, Topped with Lime Jalapeno Corn, Shredded Queso & Choice of Sauce

TACO DIRTY CHEF CREATED BURRITOS

POLLO LOCO BURRITO

POLLO LOCO BURRITO

$10.75

Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Yellow Rice + Green Peas, Black Beans, Citrus Chipotle Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Queso. Served with Lime Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce

MEXI CALI BURRITO

MEXI CALI BURRITO

$10.75

Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Mexican Spice Rice, Black Beans, Citrus Chipotle Chicken, Lime Jalapeno Corn Salad, Shredded Queso. Served With Lime Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce

KFC BURRITO

KFC BURRITO

$10.75

Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Mexican Spice Rice, Black Beans, BETTER BYRD GF Chicken Tenders, Radish Onion + Cilantro Mix, Shredded Queso. Served With Lime Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce

LIL PIGGY BURRITO

LIL PIGGY BURRITO

$10.75

Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Mexican Spice Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Pineapple Pork, Lime Jalapeno Corn Salad, Shredded Queso. Served With Lime Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce

CHORIQUESO BURRITO

CHORIQUESO BURRITO

$10.75

Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Yellow Rice + Green Peas, Black Beans, Mushroom + Tofu Chorizo, Radish, Onion + Cilantro Mix, Warm Cauli Queso (*CONTAINS CASHEWS*) Served With Lime Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce

CARNE BURRITO

CARNE BURRITO

$13.75

Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Yellow Rice + Green Peas, Black Beans, Grilled Steak, Lime Jalapeno Corn Salad, Shredded Queso. Served WIth Lime Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce

TACO DIRTY SIDES & EXTRAS

NACHOS

NACHOS

$6.00

WITH CHOICE OF WARM QUESO, BLACK BEANS, JALAPEÑ0 & PICKLED ONION.

OFF COB STREET CORN (GF)

OFF COB STREET CORN (GF)

$4.00

8 oz. portion of creamy street corn topped with cotija cheese.

FRIED BUFFALO AVO BROCCOLI (GF, SF, DF)

FRIED BUFFALO AVO BROCCOLI (GF, SF, DF)

$4.50

Crispy battered flash fried broccoli pieces tossed in our buffalo avocado sauce.

RICE & BEANS (GF, PB, DF)

RICE & BEANS (GF, PB, DF)

$2.50

8 oz. portion of choice of rice topped with warm black beans.

EXTRA TORTILLA

EXTRA TORTILLA

$0.50

Choice of seasoned and grilled corn or flour tortilla.

EXTRA BASE

EXTRA CHIPS ONLY

$1.50

EXTRA GUACAMOLE

$1.75

EXTRA MEXI-THINGS

EXTRA PROTEIN

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA VEGGIE

BETTER BYRD SANDWICHES

THE NUMBER ONE

THE NUMBER ONE

$8.50

Buttermilk GF fried chicken with lettuce, house-made-pickles, and Cluck Sauce served on choice of bread

MAC & BYRD

MAC & BYRD

$8.50

Buttermilk GF fried chicken topped with jalapeno-bacon mac and cheese, served on choice of bread

MOTHER CLUCKER

MOTHER CLUCKER

$8.50

Buttermilk GF fried chicken topped with crispy French fries and sriracha queso, served on choice of bread

ISLAND BYRD

ISLAND BYRD

$8.50

Buttermilk GF fried chicken with grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, fresh jalapeno, arugula, and Cluck Sauce served on choice of bread

BETTER BYRD TENDERS & SIDES

BACON QUESO FRIES (GF)

BACON QUESO FRIES (GF)

$6.75

flash fried skin on fries seasoned with salt & pepper topped with warm house queso cheese and bacon crumbles

JALAPEÑO MAC & CHEESE

JALAPEÑO MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

Elbow pasta tossed with our warm queso, shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon & diced jalapeno

LARGE CRISPY FRIES (GF, DF, V)

LARGE CRISPY FRIES (GF, DF, V)

$4.00

flash fried skin on fries seasoned with salt & pepper

SMALL CRISPY FRIES (GF, DF, V)

SMALL CRISPY FRIES (GF, DF, V)

$2.50

flash fried skin on fries seasoned with salt & pepper

TENDER COUNT (5) (GF)

TENDER COUNT (5) (GF)

$7.00

five hand breaded Gluten Free all natural chicken tenders, served with choice of dipping sauce.

TENDER COUNT(3) (GF)

TENDER COUNT(3) (GF)

$5.00

three hand breaded Gluten Free all natural chicken tenders, served with choice of dipping sauce.

TRUFFLE GARLIC PARM FRIES (GF, V)

TRUFFLE GARLIC PARM FRIES (GF, V)

$6.75

flash fried skin on fries seasoned with salt & pepper mixed with truffle parm sauce topped with parmesan cheese

BETTER BYRD EXTRA SAUCES

BETTER RANCH (GF)

BETTER RANCH (GF)

$0.50

buttermilk, mayonnaise, hot sauce, vinegar, yellow mustard, salt & pepper mix, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, fresh garlic, green onions, parsley, dill

BUFFALO-AVOCADO (GF)

BUFFALO-AVOCADO (GF)

$0.50

hot sauce, coconut milk, agave syrup, avocado, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, lime juice, fresh garlic, salt & pepper mix, olive oil

CLUCK SAUCE (GF)

CLUCK SAUCE (GF)

$0.50

mayonnaise, dill pickles, black pepper, salt, hot sauce, honey, lemon juice

CREAMY BBQ

CREAMY BBQ

$0.50

sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, yellow mustard, hot sauce

MAPLE MUSTARD (GF)

MAPLE MUSTARD (GF)

$0.50

mayonnaise, yellow mustard, maple syrup, salt, liquid smoke, black pepper, hot sauce

TRUFFLE GARLIC PARMESAN (GF)

TRUFFLE GARLIC PARMESAN (GF)

$0.50

unsalted butter, fresh garlic, salt, truffle oil, sunflower oil, parmesan cheese

WARM QUESO

WARM QUESO

$0.75

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP CHURRO COOKIES (GF, PB)

CHOCOLATE CHIP CHURRO COOKIES (GF, PB)

$4.00Out of stock

Three House-Made Plant Based, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Churro Cookies

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAINHEAD SODA

FOUNTAINHEAD SODA

$3.25

Multi-Flow believes that a beverage in its purest state – using natural sweeteners, natural flavors and natural colors – blends the iconic heritage and traditions of the American soda fountain with the sophisticated, healthful sensibilities of the modern socially-aware consumer.

HOUSE-MADE JUICES & TEAS

HOUSE-MADE JUICES & TEAS

$3.25

Fresh Teas & Juices made daily.

CANNED SODA

CANNED SODA

$2.75

12oz can option of coke, diet coke, and sprite

JARRITOS SODA

$3.25Out of stock
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50Out of stock

16.9 oz. Still Water

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water delivers you the freshest fruit flavors with tantalizing aromatics for a delightfully bubbly drink infused with real fruit for a deliciously light, natural flavor.

SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$3.00

CUTLERY - GO GREEN!

WRAPPED CUTLERY

Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkin

PAPER NAPKIN

DONATION TYPE

ONBIKES

ONBIKES

$5.00

Help support ONBIKES in their mission to provide bikes to local foster children and those in SWFL impacted by Hurricane Ian. We will match 100% of the proceeds, dollar for dollar.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We're so excited have BetterByrd, Green Lemon Too and Taco Dirty under one roof. Now you can order from all three right here and pick up all together in the store.

Website

Location

4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Fin Poke - St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
210 37th Ave N St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa - 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4912 4th St N Saint Petersburg, FL 33703
View restaurantnext
EVOS St. Petersburg
orange starNo Reviews
2631 4th Street N St Petersburg, FL 33704
View restaurantnext
JayLuigi
orange starNo Reviews
3201 4th Street North St Petersburg, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Pineapple Espresso - 3045 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street North
orange starNo Reviews
3045 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street North Saint Petersburg, FL 33704
View restaurantnext
4th Street Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
6620 4th Street north Saint Petersburg, FL 33702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston