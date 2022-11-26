Cribbs Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
For several generations, the Cribb family has fostered a reputation of festive gatherings and generous hospitality. Delicious food, good wine, rich discussion, and an ever-rotating guest list are the standard of expectation at the Cribb’s dinner table, a standard that we love.
Location
5850 Reidville Road, Spartanburg, SC 29369
Gallery
