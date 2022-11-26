Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cribbs Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5850 Reidville Road

Spartanburg, SC 29369

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates & Table Shares

Bread Board

Bread Board

$13.00

Roasted poblano chutney, green tomato riata, red pepper, chili crunch honey, smoky garlic butter, black eyed pea hummus, tomato jam, naan, ciabatta

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Red River Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, honey, barbeque sauce, celery seed, ranch

Buttermilk Calamari

Buttermilk Calamari

$14.00

Wasabi aioli, sweet soy glaze

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$6.50

Apoplewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, candied pecan, chili-honey vinaigrette

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Colonial Milling grits, pimento queso, chile pepper candied bacon, arugula, tomato jam

Just the Dip

Just the Dip

$8.00

Housemade pimento cheese, pickled cherry peppers, herbed panko, house chips

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.90

Pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pecan crumbs

NY Grandmas Deviled Egg

NY Grandmas Deviled Egg

$7.00Out of stock

Local S.C. eggs, chimichurri, olive oil, crispy prosciutto

Pimento Cheese Fritters

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$6.00

Crispy, cheesy, tomato jam

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Chopped yellow fin, avocado, corn relish, toasted sesame, nori, crispy wonton

Lettuce

Asian Noodle Salad

Asian Noodle Salad

$12.00

Shaved Romaine, rice noodles, red pepper, carrot, red onion, cucumber, scallion, broccoli, cashew, sweet soy, crispy wonton, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, house buttermilk dressing

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, caramelized Asian pear, red pepper, pickled red onion, candied pecan, goat cheese, tarragon vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, pickled red onion, craisin, applewood smoked bacon, goat cheese, tart apple, white balsamic vinaigrette

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$11.00

Shaved Romaine, corn salsa, avocado, red pepper, tomato, marinated black beans, chihuahua cheese, crispy tortilla, chipotle ranch

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Large Simple Salad

$11.00

Burgers

Stella Blue

Stella Blue

$13.50

Thick-cut grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, tomato, arugula, truffle vinaigrette

Jamiepoo

Jamiepoo

$13.00

Frizzled onion, applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack, Cannonball BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fried Green

Fried Green

$13.50

Pimento cheese, fried green tomato, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Mr. Fun Guy

Mr. Fun Guy

$14.00

Grilled mushroom, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Cribb Style

Cribb Style

$12.50

Gooey American cheese, pickles, shaved onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard

The Belly Dancer

The Belly Dancer

$12.90

Crispy pork belly, slaw, wasabi aioli, sweet soy glaze

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$13.50

Roasted jalapeño, frizzled onion, three cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

House pickle, slaw, ancho chili mayo, pepperjack, brioche

Double Patty Melt

Double Patty Melt

$13.00

Two Angus Beef patties, smoked onions, Swiss cheese, house steak sauce, garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles, texas toast

Swangus Southwest

$18.00

Swangus Beef patty, cherry pepper queso, peach pico, crispy and pickled candied jalapenos, chipotle crema, cilantro, pickled red onion, pretzel bun

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.90

Shaved chicken, blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, Blue Moon Red River buffalo sauce, flour tortilla

CK Chicken Salad

CK Chicken Salad

$10.50

Pulled chicken, goat cheese, pecan onion, celery, applewood smoked bacon, craisin, lettuce, tomato, brioche

CK Cuban

CK Cuban

$12.00

House smoked pork shoulder, Black Forest ham, swiss, dill pickles, dijon mojo aioli, ciabatta

Crab & Salmon Roll

Crab & Salmon Roll

$16.00

Toasted celery seed aioli, celery leaves, everything bagel crunch, toasted King's Hawaiian bun

Pastrami Mommy

Pastrami Mommy

$14.90

1/2 pound house cured and smoked brisket, arugula, Tabasco mayo, pickled red onion, swiss, RJ Rockers stout honey mustard, Texas toast

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Spartanbird

Spartanbird

$11.80

Shaved turkey, avocado, roasted tomato, swiss, honey mustard, Ciabatta

Spring Street

Spring Street

$11.80

Shaved chicken, applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, pesto, swiss, Ciabatta

Truffled Grilled Cheese

Truffled Grilled Cheese

$12.60

Crispy shiitake mushrooms, truffled brussel sprouts, swiss, white American, truffle butter, Ciabatta

Turkey Southwestern

Turkey Southwestern

$10.90

Shaved turkey, roasted corn, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, flour tortilla

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

American cheese, brioche bun

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Pimento cheese, shell pasta

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar cheese, Texas toast

Dessert

Choco Flan

Choco Flan

$7.00

Flan layered on top of chocolate tres leches cake, mascarpone icing

Chocolate Ice cream

$3.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00
Chocolate Tort

Chocolate Tort

$6.00

GF Rich chocolate flavor, amaretto, whipped cream, berries

Hound Dog

$5.00

Chocolate, honey, peanut butter milkshake

Java Jones

Java Jones

$5.00

Chocolate & vanilla, Oreos, Little River coffee grind milkshake

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.50

Mascarpone custard, coffee liqueur dipped lady fingers, cocoa powder

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.50

Triple milk dipped sponge cake, mascarpone icing, whipped cream, berries

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

White Out

$5.50

Vanilla, white chocolate, nilla wafer crumbs milkshake

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.00

Side Items

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Brussels Sprout - Side

$3.00

Haricot Vert

$3.00
Marinated Mushrooms

Marinated Mushrooms

$3.50

Parmesan Fries

$3.00

Plain Fries

$3.00
Seasonal Greens

Seasonal Greens

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Extras

Add 5oz Salmon

$8.00

Add 7oz Salmon

$10.50

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Black Bean Patty

$3.50

Add Burger Patty

$8.00

Add Chx Sal Scoop

$4.00

Add Egg

$0.90

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.25

Add Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Add Jalapeno

$0.50

Add Loaf Ciabatta

$2.25

Add Shrimp

$6.50

Add Toast

$0.90

Side 1000

$0.25

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Blue Chz Dress

$0.25

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Side Buttermilk

$0.25

Side Chili Honey

$0.25

Side Chimichurri

$0.25

Side Chip Ranch

$0.25

Side Cilantro Lime

$0.25

Side Honey

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Stout Must

$0.25

Side Sweet Soy

$0.25

Side Tarragon Vin

$0.25

Side Tomato Jam

$0.25

Side Wasabi

$0.25

Side White Balsalmic

$0.25

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.70

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.70

Dr Pepper

$2.70

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.70

Half N Half Tea

$2.70

Lemonade

$2.70

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Razzberry Push Pop

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.70

Sweet as Peaches

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$2.70

To Go Soda

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.70

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For several generations, the Cribb family has fostered a reputation of festive gatherings and generous hospitality. Delicious food, good wine, rich discussion, and an ever-rotating guest list are the standard of expectation at the Cribb’s dinner table, a standard that we love.

Website

Location

5850 Reidville Road, Spartanburg, SC 29369

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Health In Hand Tyger River - TYGER RIVER
orange starNo Reviews
5854 REIDVILLE ROAD, STE. C MOORE, SC 29369
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Moore
orange star4.3 • 562
5844 Reidville Road Moore, SC 29369
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
orange star4.2 • 1,753
774 Spartan Blvd Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext
McCoys BBQ - 125 Spartanburg Highway, Lyman, SC, 29365, US
orange starNo Reviews
125 Spartanburg Highway Lyman, SC 29365
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Spartanburg, SC
orange starNo Reviews
578 N Church St Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spartanburg

Eggs Up Grill - Moore
orange star4.3 • 562
5844 Reidville Road Moore, SC 29369
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spartanburg
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston