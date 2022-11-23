Crickets - Waco
211 Mary Ave
Waco, TX 76701
NA Beverages
Water
Iced Tea
Iced Sweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
Pink Lem
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Sprite
Zero Coke
Topo Chico
Chocolate Milk
Red Bull
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry
Grapefruit Juice
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Shirley Temple
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips & Fresh Garden Salsa
Chips & Queso
Tortilla Chips with Queso & Salsa
Deep-Fried Dills
House-battered Pickles Slices
Mozzarella Sticks
House-battered Cheesesticks
Soft-baked Pretzel
Giant Pretzel
Bacon Queso Tots
Crispy Tots loaded with Bacon, Queso, & Green Onions
Shishito Peppers
Blistered Shishitos with Sweet Chili Lime
Boneless Wings
Tossed in Frank's Red Hot Sauce & Butter
Sweet & Spicy Brussels Sprouts
Charred Brussels Sprouts tossed in Chile Lime Vinaigrette and topped with Rice Krispies
Fajita Chicken Boss Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema
Fajita Beef Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema
BBQ Braised Beef Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema
Fajita Chicken Quesadillas
Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese
Fajita Steak Quesadillas
Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese
Bean & Cheese Nacho
Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese
Party Platter
Chips & Salsa Tray
Chips & Queso Tray
Nacho Tray
Deluxe Queso Tray
Salads
Modern Caesar Salad
Romaine, Sweet Kale, Parmesan
Greek Salad
Spring Mix, Kalamata Olives, Green Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato
Buttermilk Chicken Club Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Eggs, Cheddar, Avocado, Croutons
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine, Grape Tomato Pico, Roasted Corn
The San Miguel Salad
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cotija Cheese, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cashews, Pumpkin Seed
Fresh Garden Salad
Spring Mix, Bacon, Red Onion, Crouton, Cucumber
Tacos
Baja Grilled Fish Tacos
Flour Tortillas, Arugula, Cheddar, Citrus Mayo
El Ramey Chicken Tacos
Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Chipotle-Honey Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Cilantro
BBQ Braised Beef Crispy Tacos
Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo Sauce, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresno Peppers
Shrimp & Poblano Tacos
Corn Tortillas, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese
Burgers
Cricket's Burger
Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Mustard
Cricket's Cheeseburger
Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Your Choice of Cheese
BBQ Braised Beef Burger
Brioche Bun, Pickles, Cheddar, Griddled Jalapenos, Mustard
Hickory BBQ Cheddar Burger
Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar, Hickory BBQ Sauce
Peanut Butter & Bacon Burger
Brioche Bun, Pickles, Red Onion, Peanut Butter, Bacon
Regional Burger of the Day
Different Regions of the World Ingredients
Sandwiches
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Sourdough
Waco Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hot-Dry Spices, Super-Hot Sauce, Mexican Slaw, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Grilled Salmon Focaccia Sandwich
Basil Pesto, Mexican Slaw, Focaccia
Clubhouse Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Mayo, Wheatberry
Texas BBQ Grilled Cheese
Secret Cheese Blend, Pickles, Sriracha Mayo, Sourdough
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, Brioche Bun
Specialty Plates
Grilled Chicken Breast Au Jus
Served with Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes and Sweet & Spicy Brussels Sprouts
Ye Olde Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered Icelandic Cod & Fries with Tartar Sauce
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
House-battered Chicken Tenders with Fries
Shrimp and Poblano Mac & Cheese
Creamy Blend of Cheeses
Waco Hot Chicken and Pickles Mac & Cheese
Creamy Blend of Cheeses
Basil Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese
Creamy Blend of Cheeses
Mac & Cheese
Creamy Blend of Cheeses
Sides
Classic Fries
Seasoned
Tator Tots
Seasoned
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned
Individual Cheddar Fries
Fries with Cheddar & Queso
Regular Cheddar Fries
Fries with Cheddar & Queso
Individual Loaded Cheddar Fries
Fries with Cheddar, Queso, Bacon, Green Onions, & Fresh Jalapenos
Regular Loaded Cheddar Fries
Fries with Cheddar, Queso, Bacon, Green Onions, & Fresh Jalapenos
BBQ Braised Beef Cheddar Fries
Fries with Braised Beef, Cheddar, Queso, Sriracha Mayo, Green Onions, Fresh Jalapenos
Chips Refill
Kid's Menu
Sauces
Sour Cream
Guac
Ranch
Buff Ranch
Honey Must
Mayo
Mustard
Salsa Small
Salsa LG
Mexican Crema
Balsamic
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Chile Lime Vin
Chipotle Lime
Citrus Mayo
Herb Greek
Honey Lime
Marinara
Sri Mayo
Tartar
Breads
Add-ons
Fried Egg
Avocado Sliced
Fresh Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
Shred Lettuce
Red Onion
Green Onion
Grilled Onions
Pico
Red Cabbage
Pickles
Refried Beans
Tomato Diced
Tomato Slice
Cucumber Slices
Cucumber Pieces
Hard Boil Eggs
Side Celery
Rice Krispies
Croutons
Mexican Slaw
Arugala
Meats
Cheeses
