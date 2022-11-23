Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crickets - Waco

211 Mary Ave

Waco, TX 76701

NA Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.79

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Pink Lem

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Zero Coke

$2.79

Topo Chico

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Red Bull

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.79

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.99

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$1.79

Ginger Beer

$1.79

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Tortilla Chips & Fresh Garden Salsa

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Tortilla Chips with Queso & Salsa

Deep-Fried Dills

$9.99

House-battered Pickles Slices

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

House-battered Cheesesticks

Soft-baked Pretzel

$5.99

Giant Pretzel

Bacon Queso Tots

$10.99

Crispy Tots loaded with Bacon, Queso, & Green Onions

Shishito Peppers

$7.99

Blistered Shishitos with Sweet Chili Lime

Boneless Wings

$15.49

Tossed in Frank's Red Hot Sauce & Butter

Sweet & Spicy Brussels Sprouts

$14.99

Charred Brussels Sprouts tossed in Chile Lime Vinaigrette and topped with Rice Krispies

Fajita Chicken Boss Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema

Fajita Beef Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema

Combo Nachos

$18.98

BBQ Braised Beef Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema

Fajita Chicken Quesadillas

$12.99

Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese

Fajita Steak Quesadillas

$12.99

Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese

Combo Quesadilla

$17.98

Bean & Cheese Nacho

$9.99

Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Mexican Crema

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese

Party Platter

$59.99

Chips & Salsa Tray

$18.00

Chips & Queso Tray

$29.00

Nacho Tray

$38.00

Deluxe Queso Tray

$36.00

Salads

Modern Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Sweet Kale, Parmesan

Greek Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Kalamata Olives, Green Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato

Buttermilk Chicken Club Salad

$14.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Eggs, Cheddar, Avocado, Croutons

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine, Grape Tomato Pico, Roasted Corn

The San Miguel Salad

$15.99

Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cotija Cheese, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cashews, Pumpkin Seed

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.99

Spring Mix, Bacon, Red Onion, Crouton, Cucumber

Tacos

Baja Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.99

Flour Tortillas, Arugula, Cheddar, Citrus Mayo

El Ramey Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Chipotle-Honey Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Cilantro

BBQ Braised Beef Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo Sauce, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresno Peppers

Shrimp & Poblano Tacos

$14.99

Corn Tortillas, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese

Burgers

Cricket's Burger

$9.99

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Mustard

Cricket's Cheeseburger

$9.99

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Your Choice of Cheese

BBQ Braised Beef Burger

$14.99

Brioche Bun, Pickles, Cheddar, Griddled Jalapenos, Mustard

Hickory BBQ Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar, Hickory BBQ Sauce

Peanut Butter & Bacon Burger

$12.99

Brioche Bun, Pickles, Red Onion, Peanut Butter, Bacon

Regional Burger of the Day

$15.99

Different Regions of the World Ingredients

Sandwiches

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Sourdough

Waco Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hot-Dry Spices, Super-Hot Sauce, Mexican Slaw, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Grilled Salmon Focaccia Sandwich

$13.99

Basil Pesto, Mexican Slaw, Focaccia

Clubhouse Sandwich

$11.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Mayo, Wheatberry

Texas BBQ Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Secret Cheese Blend, Pickles, Sriracha Mayo, Sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, Brioche Bun

Specialty Plates

Grilled Chicken Breast Au Jus

$13.99

Served with Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes and Sweet & Spicy Brussels Sprouts

Ye Olde Fish & Chips

$15.99

Beer-Battered Icelandic Cod & Fries with Tartar Sauce

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$13.99

House-battered Chicken Tenders with Fries

Shrimp and Poblano Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Creamy Blend of Cheeses

Waco Hot Chicken and Pickles Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Creamy Blend of Cheeses

Basil Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Creamy Blend of Cheeses

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Creamy Blend of Cheeses

Sides

Classic Fries

$3.79

Seasoned

Tator Tots

$3.79

Seasoned

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Seasoned

Individual Cheddar Fries

$6.99

Fries with Cheddar & Queso

Regular Cheddar Fries

$11.99

Fries with Cheddar & Queso

Individual Loaded Cheddar Fries

$8.98

Fries with Cheddar, Queso, Bacon, Green Onions, & Fresh Jalapenos

Regular Loaded Cheddar Fries

$15.98

Fries with Cheddar, Queso, Bacon, Green Onions, & Fresh Jalapenos

BBQ Braised Beef Cheddar Fries

$13.99

Fries with Braised Beef, Cheddar, Queso, Sriracha Mayo, Green Onions, Fresh Jalapenos

Chips Refill

$1.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.29

2 Tenders with Fries

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Small Cheese Quesadilla with Tortilla Chips

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Small Bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese

Kid's Burger with Cheese

$5.29

Small Burger with American Cheese only

Sauces

Sour Cream

$1.99

Guac

$1.99

Ranch

$0.99

Buff Ranch

$0.99

Honey Must

$0.99

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Salsa Small

$0.49

Salsa LG

$1.99

Mexican Crema

$0.25

Balsamic

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Chile Lime Vin

$0.25

Chipotle Lime

$0.99

Citrus Mayo

$0.25

Herb Greek

$0.99

Honey Lime

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Sri Mayo

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Breads

Sourdough Bread

$1.99

Wheatberry Bread

$1.99

Focaccia Bread

$1.99

Gluten Free Bun

$2.50

Brioche Bun

$1.99

3 Tortillas

$1.99

Add-ons

Fried Egg

$1.99

Avocado Sliced

$2.49

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

Shred Lettuce

$0.99

Red Onion

$0.49

Green Onion

$0.49

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Pico

$0.99

Red Cabbage

$0.49

Pickles

$0.49

Refried Beans

$1.99

Tomato Diced

$0.49

Tomato Slice

$0.49

Cucumber Slices

$0.49

Cucumber Pieces

$0.49

Hard Boil Eggs

$0.49

Side Celery

$0.99

Rice Krispies

$0.25

Croutons

$0.25

Mexican Slaw

$1.99

Arugala

$1.99

Meats

Bacon Sliced

$1.25

Chicken Grilled

$4.99

Chicken Fried

$4.99

Brisket

$4.99

Salmon

$5.99

Shrimp

$5.99

Beef Fajita

$4.99

XT 7 oz Patty

$4.99

Ham

$1.25

Turkey

$1.25

Bacon Pieces

$1.25

Chicken Fajita

$4.99

Cheeses

Queso Small

$0.99

Queso LG

$4.99

American Cheese

$0.99

Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Swiss Cheese

$0.99

Jack Cheese

$0.99

Chihuahua Cheese

$0.99

Feta Cheese

$0.99

Cheddar Shredded

$0.99

Bleu Chz Crumbles

$0.99

Goblets (10 oz)

G (512) Tripel

$7.50

G Brotherwell Act of Faith

$6.00

G Community Mosaic IPA

$7.50

G Elysian Space Dust

$7.50

G Hopfusion Coco Anejo

$6.50

G Hopfusion Feisty Blonde

$8.00

G Hopfusion Feisty Red Head

$8.00

G Live Oak Primus

$7.00

G Manhattan Project Black Matter Nitro

$4.00

G Maredsous 8

$8.50

G Martin House Super Smash

$9.00

G New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

G Shiner Tex Hex Bruja

$4.00

G Southern Roots Dos Rios

$6.50

Mugs (22 oz)

M (512) Helles

$6.00

M (512) IPA

$6.00

M (512) Juicy IPA Nitro

$6.50Out of stock

M (512) Local Crush Kolsch

$5.50

M (512) Pecan Porter Nitro

$6.00

M (512) Wit

$6.00

M 512 Nut Brown

$6.00

M Abita Amber

$4.75

M Ace Perry Cider

$7.50

M Alaskan White

$5.50

M Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$7.00