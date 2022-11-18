Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Crieve Hall Bagel Co.

4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228

Nashville, TN 37220

Order Again

Popular Items

Baker's Dozen
Single Bagel + Flavored Schmear
8oz Flavored Schmear

Coffee Bar

Drip

$2.25+

Doppio

$2.75+

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cuban

$4.50+

Latte

$4.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

96oz Drip Coffee

$22.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

CHBC Cold Brew

$4.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$2.00

Maypop Sparkling Water

$3.00

Switter's Cold Brew

$4.00

Walker Bros. Kombucha

$4.00

Lunch Box

Lox Box

$11.00

Veggie Box

$9.00

Avo Toast

$9.00

Hannah Banana

$6.50

Retail Coffee Bag

Crieve Hall Bagel Blend

$20.00

Retail Chai Bag

Side By Side Chai

$19.00

*orders are bagged as soon as we receive them, therefore we cannot schmear bagels ahead of time. All schmear will come in cups on the side* *We do not slice half & full dozens*

Single Bagel

$2.60

Single Bagel + Plain Schmear

$3.90

Single Bagel + Flavored Schmear

$4.40

Half Dozen

$12.60

6 sourdough bagels

Baker's Dozen

$22.60

12 sourdough bagels + 1 free plain bagel to make a baker’s dozen.

3oz Plain Schmear

$2.00

3oz Flavored Schmear

$2.50

8oz Plain Schmear

$6.00

8oz Flavored Schmear

$6.50

Yogurt+Granola Parfait

$6.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Sourdough bagels made fresh daily!

