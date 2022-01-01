Main picView gallery

PDT PDT @ Empire State Building

review star

No reviews yet

113 St Marks Pl

New York, NY 10009

Order Again

Food

Everything Dog

$6.00

All-beef New Yorker, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Everything Bagel Seasoning

Veggie Everything Dog

$7.00

Veggie Dog, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Everything Bagel Seasoning

Plain New Yorker

$4.00

Plain Veggie Dog

$5.00

Cocktail Combo

Mint Condition Combo

Beverage

Green Light

$16.00

Fords Gin, Lustau Manzanilla Sherry, Fresh Pressed Granny Smith Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Soda

Mezcal Mule

$16.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Vida, Ginger Beer, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Cucumber, Chili Spice

Benton's Old Fashioned

$16.00

Benton’s Bacon-Infused Four Roses Bourbon, Vermont Grade B Maple Syrup, Angostura Bitters

Mint Condition

$6.00

Lime Juice, Ginger, Cucumber, Mint, Soda

Bottled Water

$3.00

Logical Conclusion

$11.00

Other Half Lager

$11.00

Modelo

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

