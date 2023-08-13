Crimson American Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since our opening in April 2010, Crimson American Grill has become a gathering place for friends and family. At the heart of our restaurant is our dining room, a casual and beautiful space for lunch or dinner. Our menu offers American fare with a modern twist; our daily specials provide additional choices to satisfy every appetite.
Location
1839 S Queen St, York, PA 17403
Gallery