Food

Appetizers

Basket of Rings

$9.99

Thick cut breaded onion rings with Crimson Bistro sauce

Calamari

$12.99

Tender freshly breaded calamari fried with pepperoncini. Served with marinara sauce

Crab Dip

$14.99

Creamy cheese dip with crab & a hint of Old Bay. Served with toasted croustades

Philly Rolls

$11.99

Thinly sliced sirloin, cheese & sauteed onions. Served with marinara sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Baked in creamy Parmesan sauce. Served with toasted croustades

Buffalo Bites

$9.99

Battered all white meat chicken bites tossed in choice of: hot, mild, bbq or boom-boom sauce. Served with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar in a toasted flour tortilla with salsa & sour cream. additional salsa & sour cream .50 each

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fried white cheddar cheese curds dusted with a touch of garlic. Served with marinara sauce

Pot Stickers

$9.99

Tender dumplings stuffed with pork & cabbage. Served with soy sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, onion, tomato, cheddar & croutons with honey mustard dressing

Deluxe Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with oregano, tomato, red onion, olives, feta cheese & dolmades. Served with Greek dressing & grilled pita bread

Fruity Chicken Salad

$16.99

House made, all white meat chicken salad served over fresh greens with candied walnuts, grapes, strawberries, carrots & hard boiled egg

Mozzarella-Tomato Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella balls, tomatoes, red onion, basil, shredded Parmesan and balsamic glaze

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.99

Mixed greens topped with grilled Atlantic salmon, sliced almonds, tomato, red onion, carrot & cucumber. Served with sweet onion drerssing

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$16.99

Flame broiled chicken over mixed greens with candied walnuts, strawberries, cucumber & house made champagne vinaigrette

Pittsburgh Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with Cajun sirloin medallions, fries, tomato, red onion cheddar, sauteed peppers & onions with choice of dressing

Surf-n-Turf Salad

$18.99

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, feta cheese with grilled shrimp skewer & tender steak tips. Served with pita bread and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$12.99

Soups

Soup Du Jour - Cup

$3.99

Soup Du Jour - Bowl

$4.99

Cream of Crab Soup Cup

$6.99

Cream of Crab Soup Bowl

$7.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Topped with crispy croutons & provolone cheese

Crock of Chili

$5.49

With jalapenos, cheddar & tortilla chips

Cup of Chili

$3.99

French Onion Soup Quart

$11.99

Quart of Chili

$12.99

Cream of Crab Soup Quart

$19.99

Soup Du Jour - Quart

$11.99

Bowl Chili

$4.79

Chopping Block

Sirloin Steak

$19.99

10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin served with choice of two sides

Crimson Combo

$27.99

10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin paired with a broiled jumbo lump crab cake. served with choice of two sides

New York Strip Steak

$25.99

14 oz. flame broiled Black Angus strip steak served with choice of two sides

Bourbon Pork

$16.99

Flame broiled center cut pork loin brushed with bourbon glaze & topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with chioce of two sides

Black 'n' Bleu Ribeye

$26.99

14 oz. flame broiled Black Angus ribeye dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with choice of two sides

Crimson Bistro Steak

$21.99

12 oz. flame broiled Black Angus shoulder filet topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with choice of two sides

Steak & Ribs

$29.99

10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin paired with a half rack of baby back ribs. Served with choice of two sides

Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Half rack of baby back ribs slow roasted & basted in house made BBQ sauce. Served with choice of two sides

Poultry & Pasta

Asiago Chicken

$18.99

Flame broiled chicken breast over cavatappi pasta with asiago cheese in a creamy rosé sauce with spinach and sun dried tomatoes. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Hong Kong Chicken

$17.99

Crispy breaded chicken with fresh cut vegetables tossed in zesty teriyaki glaze over rice. Served with choice of one side

Steak Alfredo

$21.99

Flame grilled beef tips over fettuccini with asparagus & fresh button mushrooms. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side 18.99

Pasta Neptune

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp, lump crab meat, asparagus & penne pasta tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Italian breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara sauce & melted provolone over fettuccini pasta. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Steak Gorgonzola

$21.99

Sirloin steak tips over penne pasta tossed in creamy Gorganzola cream sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Shrimp Primavera

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp, hand cut vegetables & cavatappi pasta tossed in house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Chicken Tender Basket

$17.99

Five premium all white meat chicken tenders with French fries

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli florets & fettuccini tossed in house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and one side.

Seafood

Stuffed Tilapia

$27.99

Broiled tilapia stuffed with a house made crab cake. Served with choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

10 panko breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Hand battered haddock served with crispy fries and tartar sauce

Crab Cakes

$29.99

Our famous broiled jumbo lump crab cakes served with choice of two sides

Broiled Salmon

$22.99

Broiled fresh Atlantic salmon lightly seasoned & topped with melted butter. Served with choice of two sides

Seafood Trio

$29.99

Broiled Atlantic salmon, shrimp and a handcrafted jumbo lump crab cakes served with drawn butter and choice of two sides

Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp tossed in a zesty teriyaki glaze with hand cut vegetables served over rice. Served with choice of one side.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.99

Half pound Black Angus burger with melted American cheese on a toasted Kaiser

Jalapeno Cheddar

$13.49

Half pound Black Angus burger with fresh jalapenos, melted cheddar & jalapeno aioli on a toasted Kaiser

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Half pound Black Angus burger with hickory-smoked bacon, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese topped with crispy fried onion straws on a toasted Kaiser

Bun-less Bruschetta Burger

$12.99

Half pound Black Angus burger topped with house made bruschetta, mozzarella & balsamic drizzle. Served over mixed greens

Salmon BLT

$14.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & zesty citrus mayo on a toasted Kaiser

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Flame broiled plant-based burger with melted American cheese on a toasted Kaiser

Crab Pretzel

$15.99

House made lump crab cake on a toasted pretzel roll. Served with a side of Old Bay mayonnaise

Reuben

$13.99

Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, melted Swiss & Thousand Island dressing served on grilled rye

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.99

8 oz. flame broiled Black Angus ribeye on a toased Kaiser with a side of horseradish cream sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Panko breaded haddock on a toasted Kaiser roll served with a side of Old Bay mayonnaise

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$12.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast on a toasted pretzel roll with lettuce, red onion & hot honey drizzle

Chicken Salad BLT

$13.99

House made chicken salad with lettuce, bacon & tomato served in a warm pita

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Sides

Vegetable du Jour

$2.99

Potato du Jour

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.25

Side Caesar

$3.25

Side Greek

$3.99

Loaded Potato

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$6.99

Lemon Cheesecake

$6.99

Oreo Cake

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$6.99

Cannoli Cake

$6.99

Three layers of yellow cake and cannoli cream with chocolate chips

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99