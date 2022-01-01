Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Crimson Coward Artesia Artesia

No reviews yet

11938 1/2 south st

Artesia, CA 90701

Popular Items

THE CRIMSON
3 Tenders
4 Tenders

Crimson Chicken

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$11.00

3 tenders served with bread and pickles

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$14.00

4 tenders served with bread and pickles

Half Coward

Half Coward

$15.00

Half Dozen Wings served with bread and pickles

Full Coward

Full Coward

$29.00

One dozen wings served with bread and pickles

Lonely Coward

Lonely Coward

$9.00

solo chicken breast served on toast with pickles

Sandwiches

THE CRIMSON

THE CRIMSON

$14.00

Boneless breast, sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun

Home Style

Home Style

$14.00

Boneless breast, sauce, pickles & slaw on toasted bread with cheese

Crimson Burrito

Crimson Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a CRIMSON tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Specialties

Joey-Eat-Fries

Joey-Eat-Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Chopped Chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw, pickles, melted American cheese , over a bed of CRIMSON fries

CRIMSON ONION JOEY STYLE

CRIMSON ONION JOEY STYLE

$17.00Out of stock

Chopped Chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw, pickles, over Crimson onion

Combos

Sandwich combo

$20.00

The Crimson or Crimson Burrito or Homestyle with scoop of fries & Drink

3 Tender Combo

$17.50

3 Tenders served with scoop of Fries & Drink

Quarter Coward Combo

$15.00

3 pieces of wings with scoop of Fries & Drink

Kids Box

Kids Box

$11.00

2 country tenders with ranch and fries in 1 box

salad

Crispy Salad

$14.00

Sides

CRIMSON FRIES

CRIMSON FRIES

$5.00

seasoned fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00
CRIMSON ONION

CRIMSON ONION

$9.00

Onion battered and fried , served with CRIMSON sauce.

Extras

Add On Tender

Add On Tender

$3.75
CRIMSON Sauce

CRIMSON Sauce

$0.75

our house sauce made with CRIMSON seasoning

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

our homemade ranch

Honey

Honey

$0.75
Pickles

Pickles

$1.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$2.00Out of stock
2 Pieces Of Bread

2 Pieces Of Bread

$0.50
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Gear

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Off menu

FRANKENSTYLE

FRANKENSTYLE

$19.50

Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$16.00Out of stock

Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Los Angeles native and Nashville-inspired Crimson Coward commit to bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses.

11938 1/2 south st, Artesia, CA 90701

