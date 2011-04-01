Crimson Coward - Dearborn Heights

Restaurant info

Los Angeles native and Nashville-inspired Crimson Coward commit to bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses. Our time meeting real Nashville chefs and exploring the most incredible eateries and hot chicken joints in Nashville was inspiring. We dedicate our expertise to producing great quality and excellent food. Here at Crimson Coward, we pride ourselves on serving Nashville hot chicken that does not compromise quality or flavor. Our food redefines quality by using only the freshest ingredients, including signature sides made fresh daily. We only serve premium, all-natural, Non-GMO chicken free of hormones and antibiotics. We source from some of the most reputable farms.

