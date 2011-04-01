Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crimson Coward - Dearborn Heights



No reviews yet

26668 Ford Rd

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Crimson Chicken

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$9.99

3 tenders served with bread and pickles

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$11.99

4 tenders served with bread and pickles

Half Coward

Half Coward

$13.99

Half Dozen Wings served with bread and pickles

Full Coward

Full Coward

$26.99

dozen wings served with bread and pickles

Lonely Coward

Lonely Coward

$8.99

solo chicken breast served on bread with pickles

Sandwiches

THE CRIMSON

THE CRIMSON

$10.99

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun

Home Style

Home Style

$10.99

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce , cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread

Garlic Twister

Garlic Twister

$7.99

Chicken, Pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped & Pressed on a tortilla

Crimson Burrito

Crimson Burrito

$8.99

Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Specialties

Joey-Eat-Fries

Joey-Eat-Fries

$11.99

Chopped Chicken, sauce, slaw, pickles & cheese over fries

Crimson Onion Joey Style

Crimson Onion Joey Style

$11.99

Chopped chicken, sauce, slaw & pickles over CRIMSON onion

Combos

Sandwich Combo

$15.39

The Crimson or Crimson Burrito or Homestyle with scoop of fries & Drink

3 Tender Combo

$14.39

3 Tenders served with scoop of Fries & Drink

Quarter Coward Combo

$15.99

3 pieces of wings with scoop of Fries & Drink

Kids Box

Kids Box

$10.99

2 country tenders with ranch and fries in 1 box

Salad

Salad

$9.49

Chopped Chicken Over Slaw topped with pickles and dressing

Sides

CRIMSON FRIES

CRIMSON FRIES

$4.49

seasoned fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.99
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00
Crimson Onion

Crimson Onion

$7.99

Large onion battered and fried, CRIMSON sauce.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.89

shake

$4.99

Extras

Add On Tender.

Add On Tender.

$2.99
CRIMSON Sauce

CRIMSON Sauce

$0.75

our house sauce made with CRIMSON seasoning

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

our homemade ranch

Honey

Honey

$0.75
Pickles

Pickles

$1.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.89
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50
2 Pieces Of Bread

2 Pieces Of Bread

$0.50

Off menu

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$11.99

Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce

FRANKENSTYLE

FRANKENSTYLE

$15.50

Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Los Angeles native and Nashville-inspired Crimson Coward commit to bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses. Our time meeting real Nashville chefs and exploring the most incredible eateries and hot chicken joints in Nashville was inspiring. We dedicate our expertise to producing great quality and excellent food. Here at Crimson Coward, we pride ourselves on serving Nashville hot chicken that does not compromise quality or flavor. Our food redefines quality by using only the freshest ingredients, including signature sides made fresh daily. We only serve premium, all-natural, Non-GMO chicken free of hormones and antibiotics. We source from some of the most reputable farms.

Website

Location

26668 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

Directions

