Chicken
Southern
American

Crimson Coward DOWNEY

897 Reviews

$$

10405 Lakewood blvd

downey, CA 90241

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

THE CRIMSON
Joey-Eat-Fries
3 Tenders

Crimson Chicken

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$12.00

3 tenders served with bread and pickles

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$15.00

4 tenders served with bread and pickles

Half Coward

Half Coward

$15.00

Half Dozen Wings served with bread and pickles

Full Coward

Full Coward

$29.00

dozen wings served with bread and pickles

Lonely Coward

Lonely Coward

$11.00

solo chicken breast served on bread with pickles

Sandwiches

THE CRIMSON

THE CRIMSON

$14.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun

Home Style

Home Style

$14.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce , cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread

Garlic Twister

Garlic Twister

$9.00

Chicken, Pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped & Pressed on a tortilla

Crimson Burrito

Crimson Burrito

$14.00

Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Specialties

Joey-Eat-Fries

Joey-Eat-Fries

$15.00

Chopped Chicken, sauce, slaw, pickles & cheese over fries

Crimson Onion Joey Style

Crimson Onion Joey Style

$17.00

Chopped chicken, sauce, slaw & pickles over CRIMSON onion

Combos

Sandwich Combo

$20.00

The Crimson or Crimson Burrito or Homestyle with scoop of fries & Drink

3 Tender Combo

$18.50

3 Tenders served with scoop of Fries & Drink

Quarter Coward Combo

$16.00

3 pieces of wings with scoop of Fries & Drink

Kids Box

Kids Box

$11.00

2 country tenders with ranch and fries in 1 box

Salad

Salad

$14.00

Chopped Chicken Over Slaw topped with pickles and dressing

Sides

CRIMSON FRIES

CRIMSON FRIES

$6.00

seasoned fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00
Crimson Onion

Crimson Onion

$9.00

Large onion battered and fried, CRIMSON sauce.

Extras

Add On Tender.

Add On Tender.

$4.00
CRIMSON Sauce

CRIMSON Sauce

$0.75

our house sauce made with CRIMSON seasoning

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

our homemade ranch

Honey

Honey

$0.75
Pickles

Pickles

$1.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$2.50
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50
2 Pieces Of Bread

2 Pieces Of Bread

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Off menu

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$17.00

Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce

FRANKENSTYLE

FRANKENSTYLE

$19.50

Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Los Angeles native and Nashville-inspired Crimson Coward commit to bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses.

Website

Location

10405 Lakewood blvd, downey, CA 90241

Directions

