Crimson Coward - Frisco Texas FRISCO
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Los Angeles native and Nashville-inspired Crimson Coward commit to bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses.
Location
3246 Preston Road #510a, Frisco, TX 75034
