Crimson Coward - LF 23706 El Toro Road

23706 El Toro Road

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Popular Items

THE CRIMSON
3 Tenders
4 Tenders

Crimson Chicken

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$11.00

3 tenders served with bread and pickles

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$14.00

4 tenders served with bread and pickles

Half Coward

Half Coward

$15.00

Half Dozen Wings served with bread and pickles

Full Coward

Full Coward

$29.00

One dozen wings served with bread and pickles

Lonely Coward

Lonely Coward

$9.00

solo chicken breast served on toast with pickles

Sandwiches

THE CRIMSON

THE CRIMSON

$14.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun

Home Style

Home Style

$14.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce , cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread

Garlic Twister

Garlic Twister

$9.00

Chicken, Pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped & Pressed on a tortilla

Crimson Burrito

Crimson Burrito

$14.00

Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Specialties

Joey-Eat-Fries

Joey-Eat-Fries

$15.00

Chopped Chicken, sauce, slaw, pickles & cheese over fries

CRIMSON ONION JOEY STYLE

CRIMSON ONION JOEY STYLE

$17.00

Chopped chicken, sauce, slaw & pickles over CRIMSON onion

Sides

CRIMSON FRIES

CRIMSON FRIES

$5.00

seasoned fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00
CRIMSON ONION

CRIMSON ONION

$9.00

Onion bettered & fried , Served with CRIMSON sauce

Extras

Add On Tender

Add On Tender

$3.75
CRIMSON Sauce

CRIMSON Sauce

$0.75

our house sauce made with CRIMSON seasoning

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

our homemade ranch

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$2.00
2 Pieces Of Bread

2 Pieces Of Bread

$0.50
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50
Pickles

Pickles

$1.50
Honey

Honey

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Off menu

FRANKENSTYLE

FRANKENSTYLE

$19.50

Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$16.00

Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce

Gear

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Combos

Quarter Coward Combo

$15.00

3 Wings served with fries and a drink

3 tender combo

$17.50

3 Tenders Served with Fries and Drink

Sandwich combo

$20.00

Choice of The Crimson, The home Style or Crimson Burrito with fries and drink

Kids Box

$11.00

2 country tenders with fries & ranch

salad

Crispy salad

$14.00

Diced crispy chicken on top of coleslaw ,pickles and your choice of dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Los Angeles native and Nashville-inspired Crimson Coward commit to bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses.

Website

Location

23706 El Toro Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

